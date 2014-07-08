Greenwich Honda
Customer Reviews of Greenwich Honda
First Class Service and recommended
by 08/07/2014on
I was extremely satisfied with Greenwich Honda. I purchased a used certified Honda Civic and it is a great car. PJ was really kind and very helpful. He explained everything in detail and is also very knowledgeable. I got a good price after negotiations and they installed 4 new tires, replaced old brakes with new ones. Also, I needed this car to be shipped down south. PJ helped me find a reliable trucking company and everything ran smoothly. I was very pleased with his customer service. Everyone in the dealership was cordial through the process. I highly recommend others to PJ and Greenwich Honda.
Happy deal
by 05/15/2014on
I was made to feel welcomed and at ease the moment I stepped into the showroom. Donald was not only very knowledgeable but he worked tirelessly to get me the best deal he could. I would recommend Greenwich Honda to anyone at any time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Happy customer
by 05/03/2014on
I bought my new car at Greenwich Honda. The staff there was friendly but Donald M was exceptional. He knows what he's doing, he addressed my concerns and was able to answer all my questions. He made buying a car simple and easy. I'm a happy customer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent customer service
by 04/27/2014on
I've decided to go all the way to Connecticut from New Jersey to buy a car from Greenwich Honda because of their great service. I dealt with Donald M. one of their salesperson there. He is very experienced, very professional, knowledgeable, courteous and greets you with a great smile. He answer all my questions and I closed the deal with a great smile too. I referred all my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic & Remarkable Service
by 03/27/2014on
I can not even begin to tell you how happy I am with the exceptional service I received from Milly D. and Lou P. I have been researching different Dealerships for the right car. I have had not so great experiences at Subaru Dealership (being the car I had prior) and Ford Dealership. I was reffered to Honda Greenwich, to Milly especially by my son Godmother where she as well received exceptional service by Mill when she got her Honda Civic. I called Milly very dicouraged due to the experiences I had with other dealerships, and I remember her saying to me as we made an appointment for me to come in and chat, she said, "come in with positive thinking, we will take care of you." and It brought me such since of peace to know that knowing that I was going to get the best service even if I walked out without a car. Milly is very personable, very caring, very welcoming, and very comfortable to talk to and she definitley knows her stuff and she fought for me to make I left Honda with somethng Great and I did. I adore her tremendeously and I would Recommend anyone to work with her. Lou P., he is the Financial Advisor at Honda, and I feel like he fought for me as well with the banks help to get my the Honda Civic that I currently got to drive home yesterday which made my son very happy to be in a brand new car. It shows how much he and Honda cares about the customers that walk into honda and making sure that they get everything that they need. Honda Values people like us who are honest and geniune when we enter a dealership with a goal to achieve. Lou is also a person as well as Milly that I will cherish for making my son an I very happy customers. They Definitely should be rewarded for Exceptional Service and caring for us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
The easiest car buying experience ever!
by 03/27/2014on
My wife has been driving different model Hondas for the last 14 years however this was our first time at Greenwich Honda. We wish we would have gone there years sooner!. Evan, our salesman, was excellent!!! We got an excellent price on our new 2014 Pilot and got an excellent trade in on our old 2011 Pilot. We were in and out of the dealership in 2 1/2 hours with our brand new truck. Evan also took the time to explain the overall changes in the truck, the new console panel (which was very different in the newer model) and the bluetooth, which is a very cool feature of the 2014 Pilot. I will definitely go back and purchase my next car from Evan at Greenwich Honda. He definitely made this our easiest car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What a Deal
by 03/21/2014on
Brian Got my attention from Edmunds, and got me to the dealership by promising me a $100 if he could not make me Happy, and when I got to the Dealership he introduced me Milly, Great outgoing Salesperson, and they beat the price of 5 other dealers within 25 Miles, by $ 35 a month on my lease. Great People, and get my next Honda from them. Love my 2014 Accord EX. MF
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer Beware
by 02/25/2014on
Don M. showed us a price that was too good to be true. When it came time to sign and finish the deal, the manager told us that Don had given us a quote too low. Typical bait and switch. Surprising as this was the fourth car I have purchased at Greenwich Honda. The managers (we spoke to two) would not honor the quote from Don M. Manager Rob V. politely said that Don M. promised a price he couldn't deliver on. OUCH. Don M. is not a rookie and has been at Greenwich Honda for quite a while. Get it in writing at Greenwich Honda. Finally, when I was presented with the bill, they added on costs that Don M. also verbally told me were included in his quote. Make sure that you have IN WRITING that the quote includes Taxes, Tax on Fees (separate), Rent Charges, Turn in Fee (if you do not purchase vehicle at end of lease), Registration Fees, and License Fees. You are likely to get charged all of these after you agree to a lower price. Buyer Beware.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
PJ S.
by 02/22/2014on
Had a great experience with PJ with our first car and have been back for two more deals over the years. He is easy to work with and gets the job done in the least amount of time possible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Customer for Life
by 02/11/2014on
My family and I have been purchasing vehicles from this dealership since 1990. I was recently in the market for a pre-owned car, and I found one on the Greenwich Honda website. I've never purchased a used car before, so I was hesitant. I spoke with Brian, one of the internet sales managers, and he provided so much help that even when the car was almost sold to someone else, as soon as that deal fell through, he made sure he emailed me to let me know it was still available. After a test drive, I was sold. My credit score was not so good, but Damian and Lou found a way to get me the financing I needed. I also have to mention Millie, who was my sales person. She was incredibly sweet and she (as well as the staff members mentioned already) stayed past closing time to accommodate my work schedule. The car had a full tank of gas and they had it ready and waiting for me as I signed the paperwork. This is a staff that puts its customers first. I've seen some dishonest, shady car dealers out there, and I'm happy to give my business to Greenwich Honda. They've always taken great care of me, and this time was no exception. I would recommend them to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Review
by 01/30/2014on
Karen P. is a wonderful sales person! kind, patient and made the process very smooth i highly recommend her
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Greenwich Honda Superb
by 01/20/2014on
Just bought a '14 Hona Civic from Karen P., who was courteous, professional and persevered through some challenges as we were also trading in our old car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Karen P.
by 01/20/2014on
I called the Greenwich Honda because my lease was up and was fortunate enough to be put in touch with Karen P. I explained how I was worried my credit wouldn't be good enough to lease a new car and assured me everything was going to work out. She spent a lot of time pushing my deal through and was very thorough and assuring that everything would work out and she was right. I would recommend her and Honda of Greenwich to all of my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Not my perferred Honda dealer
by 03/05/2013on
I visited the dealer but wasn't seemed welcomed. Even though I still got a test drive and negotiated price, I didn't feel very comfortable to buy a car there. Then I decided to go to another dealer which I bought my dreamed car shortly.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Thank You Greenwich Honda
by 02/21/2011on
My experience purchasing a vehicle at Greenwich Honda was excellent. I found out about the dealership via their website and was impressed with the up-to-date inventory and specials. When I arrived at the dealership I was greeted by Rene Rodriguez who showed me the Civic Si(s) that he had on the lot. Rene was low-pressure and let me browse without being hassled. When I finally decided to purchase the Civic Si Rene was extremely helpful and direct. I was able to receive the price I wanted for my trade and the financing deal I wanted. Closing the deal took only a couple of hours and I never once felt like I was being pressured or manipulated. I definitely cannot say the same for other dealerships I have purchased from. I highly recommend Greenwich Honda for their selection, modern facilities, low-pressure sales staff, and professionalism.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dishonesty
by 07/27/2009on
My wife and I where in the market for two vehicles. We went to Greenwich Honda to purchase certified pre-owned vehicles. Both vehicles we choose required body work and detailing. We were told this would be done by the time we came to pick up the vehicles,and the cars would look like new. That was a week and a half ago. Due to the fact we're a working family of six we needed our vehicles in a reasonable time. We were asked two times to reschedule and come back after leaving our vehicles. To our surprise not one of the promised work was completed. We're really disappointed, we went to "Greenwich" Honda expecting a high level of customer service but unfortunately they missed the mark.