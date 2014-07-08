5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I can not even begin to tell you how happy I am with the exceptional service I received from Milly D. and Lou P. I have been researching different Dealerships for the right car. I have had not so great experiences at Subaru Dealership (being the car I had prior) and Ford Dealership. I was reffered to Honda Greenwich, to Milly especially by my son Godmother where she as well received exceptional service by Mill when she got her Honda Civic. I called Milly very dicouraged due to the experiences I had with other dealerships, and I remember her saying to me as we made an appointment for me to come in and chat, she said, "come in with positive thinking, we will take care of you." and It brought me such since of peace to know that knowing that I was going to get the best service even if I walked out without a car. Milly is very personable, very caring, very welcoming, and very comfortable to talk to and she definitley knows her stuff and she fought for me to make I left Honda with somethng Great and I did. I adore her tremendeously and I would Recommend anyone to work with her. Lou P., he is the Financial Advisor at Honda, and I feel like he fought for me as well with the banks help to get my the Honda Civic that I currently got to drive home yesterday which made my son very happy to be in a brand new car. It shows how much he and Honda cares about the customers that walk into honda and making sure that they get everything that they need. Honda Values people like us who are honest and geniune when we enter a dealership with a goal to achieve. Lou is also a person as well as Milly that I will cherish for making my son an I very happy customers. They Definitely should be rewarded for Exceptional Service and caring for us. Read more