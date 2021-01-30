Lia Volkswagen of Enfield
Customer Reviews of Lia Volkswagen of Enfield
Atlas
by 01/30/2021on
Tony was great! From the moment we started the process of ordering our gorgeous Atlas he was there to answer any questions we had. He kept us informed while we waited for the vehicle delivery and we appreciate that!
Sorry I Didn't Switch Sooner
by 08/18/2021on
The service department employees are all great to work with. Jason Farwell takes the time to answer all questions and address my concerns. He is always pleasant and friendly when on the phone or in person. I don't mind driving the extra distance/time for my service appointments because I know I will always be treated with respect as soon as I walk through the door. Thank you Lia VW!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VW of Enfield is the best!
by 07/09/2021on
Jason Farwell you were great!!! The team there from Managers to service, sales and service are amazing! I purchased my first VW there and even after moving to Hudson Valley, I service my car here in Enfield because I trust them. I am already looking to transition into a bigger VW since my family grew and here is where I’ll be coming when I’m ready.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Atlas
by 01/30/2021on
Tony was great! From the moment we started the process of ordering our gorgeous Atlas he was there to answer any questions we had. He kept us informed while we waited for the vehicle delivery and we appreciate that!
Great service
by 01/21/2021on
I went to Lia for a used VW and met with Tony Reynolds. I test drove several cars and SUVs and decided on a Tiguan. Tony was very helpful through the whole process and was very timely with communication. Overall a very simple process and Covid safe!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
We love Keri!
by 02/03/2020on
From the moment we walked into the dealer, Keri was there to greet us with a smile! She was very knowledgeable with her models and features. She made us feel comfortable and right at home. When we went to pick up the vehicle, she took the time to set up everything and explained what to expect from not only the car but the service as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1st time at LIA vw
by 01/31/2020on
Anthony Reynolds was my sales rep for my recently leased Jetta. The whole process was was pleasant & professional He listens well, he is friendly, he understood my needs and was able to help me achieve them. I would definately do business with him again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing service even if you don’t buy at Lia!!!
by 11/22/2019on
Moved into town two years ago Lia was closest to me brought it down for service and I have not been disappointed amazing Nicole and her service team can’t thank them enough from tires even the big services fluid changes your name it I’ve done it all I have so I have no problems and they work with my schedule which is absolutely crazy. The deals don’t stop so worth it even purchase tires.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Lia VW
by 08/08/2019on
The service manager at this dealership was very knowledgeable helpful courteous and kind. As I explained the issues that I was having with my vehicle to Nicole Goodman, she made me feel as though my visit to this dealership wasn't just routine but special. I would highly recommend patronizing this Volkswagen service department and be sure to ask for the manager Nicole Goodman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful Experience, Matt was very helpful.
by 07/17/2019on
My Ignition lock cylinder housing was replaced under warranty. The job was done very quickly and I can shut my car off without wrestling the key out again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Nice and easy experience
by 01/22/2019on
Anthony Reynolds helped me with my purchase of a 2018 GTI S and it couldn't have been any easier of an experience. He was very friendly and personable throughout the process while making sure I knew every detail of what was going on. It was a pleasure doing business with Anthony and everyone else involved.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine 90k service
by 12/30/2018on
As usual, Matt McBride in service was excellent and the service personnel did their jobs top-notch as usual. Nikole Goodman was her usual friendly self when we set up the appointment & all went well. I highly recommend service at this VW dealership. They do a super job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent experience!
by 10/02/2018on
Bill Aitchison helped me purchase a VW Tiguan and the experience was very smooth - he answered all of my questions, was very knowledgable, and was especially helpful with all of the details that come with purchasing a car out of state. I would highly recommend working with him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service department.
by 05/26/2015on
Recently had to bring my older Jetta in for service. Nikole in the service department at Lia did a great job. She made sure the job got done quickly and efficiently. I'll be telling everyone I know with a Volkswagen that needs service to go to Lia.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
*****I did not buy here, Buyer Beware*****
by 04/24/2013on
They sent me multiple spam/form letter emails. They never once addressed the car or features I was looking for. I don't know about you, but anyone who will not be upfront with me will most likely NEVER earn any business from me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best Service
by 09/13/2012on
I just got my new car serviced and had a few options put on my new Eos and everyone from Tom, Chris and Nicole treated me with the utmost respect and took care of my needs like I was the only one there. Kris and Tom were very knowledgeable and I would highly recommend everyone to use this dealership for service and buy a car from. They are FANTASTIC!!!!! LOVE MY EOS!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealership Ever
by 09/13/2012on
I just bought a 2013 Eos from Lia Volkswagen and I couldn't be happier. Everyone at this dealership treated me exceptionally well. The General Manager (William) was terrific along with the Sales Person (Keri). They honored every request and I would recommend this dealership to everyone I know. If I was every going to buy another VW, I would definely go back to Lia.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy New VW Owner
by 05/14/2012on
I shopped around among 4 or 5 VW dealers to find the best deal on a Jetta. Travis, the sales person I worked with was responsive, got me the information I needed quickly and in addition to everything else, was courteous and friendly. I negotiated mostly over the phone and was very nervous that I would run into a surprise when I got to the dealer. Happily, the deal was what he promised and the car was ready to go when I arrived. Travis, the manager and the person who handled our financing were all fun to work with and got us in and out without wasting any time on pressure sales or anything else. I would happily buy from them again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The worst car shopping experience EVER!!!!!!!
by 07/26/2011on
The manager I dealt with was Bill, a quite tacky guy! We made a deal on the 2011 Jetta SE convenience package. When I returned to sign and drive, he told me that he changed his mind and was going to raise the price without any negotiation. Since I've been so busy and found very little time shopping around, I told him that I'd like to add 200 dollars. However, this [violative content deleted] insisted on the high price he offered. He even told me that there was a devil inside him. [violative content deleted] Sooooooo rude! I was soooooo pissed not only about his changed price quote but also about his[violative content deleted] attitude from nowhere! It was the worst experience EVER! I knew that car dealers are sneaky. But Bill was way beyond the limit!!!! [violative content deleted]
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Trust me! DO NOT GO THERE
by 11/08/2008on
I am in the process of purchasing a new vehicle and want to check out the new VW GTi. Initially, Lia VW offered me a car at MSRP and gave me a trade in value of $1000 (I was offered $4000-$4500 for my trade in at a different dealerships). Of course, I kinda laughed at the offer and left. The sale person called me back shortly and offered $3000 for my trade-in and $3000 off his initial offer. I thought it was a pretty good deal until I found out, they over inflated the car by almost $2500 (vs. VW.COM pricing). So technically they give me a mere $400 off the "real MSRP" and $1000-$1500 less for my trade-in. Wow, I am not sure what they were thinking:-) I understand that the dealers are there to make money but come on! To be honest, go there if you want to but be very CAREFUL. Do your researches before get there because they will try to pull a fast one on you.
DO NOT GO THERE!!!!!!!!!!
by 08/15/2008on
This was the most disappointing car negotiation in my life. First, the sales person was not dressed properly to serve customers, they just lied to me, the car that I test drove ended up having a major leak of antifreeze, and then their mechanic had the nerve to say that the leak was from another car. They are all [violative content deleted] and the staff is unprofessional. DO NOT GO THERE!!!! They are insulting the customers with their negotiation skills, and with the offers they make on a trade in. I will never go back there and I will tell all my friends NOT TO GO THERE!
Fair deal & great car!
by 02/26/2008on
Everybody finds time to write a poor review if they received poor service, so I decided to write a fair review for Lia Volkswagen in exchange for the fair deal I received on my new 2008 Passat. I began my research of VW after a co-worker picked one up about two months ago. This person I trusted did extensive product research before buying (or in this case leasing). I notice the Passat in the parking lot at my office and it really looked great, nice body lines and wheels. I poked around the VW web site and then used Edmunds to get a few quick price quotes. First of all, Lia Volkswagen was the first dealer to reply and they were the only one of three that actually quoted me a price. A few days later I did receive follow up emails from the other dealers with some quotes. Lia VW sent me a quote that was about $300 higher than another dealer, but when I spoke to the representative she noted the difference in equipment and clarified the value of their offer. I was pleased with their responsiveness and they seemed more genuine in their desire to earn my business. At the appointment they had the vehicle pulled up in front of the building ready to drive (and warmed up as it was a very cold day). After the test drive and some Q&A with the sales person, my trade was appraised and we were able to finalize the figures I had received in the quote. The trade value was inline with KBB web site and was reasonably close to what I was hoping to get. All in all this was a very easy transaction. I appreciate the good service and fair price (just around invoice). This was by far the best car buying experience I have ever had. The price I was quoted on the car I wanted was easy to get and no problems in taking it home. I recommend the Lia Volkswagen Internet for an easy purchase and a fair price. Ed.
1 Comments