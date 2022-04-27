5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I met Josh V. back in December 2021 because I had fallen in love with the new Ford Maverick and wanted to order one. This is not my first new vehicle purchase. I knew what I wanted and was so impressed with Josh's honesty and integrity, since this was the first time I was ordering a truck. He had all the answers, or got them for me on the spot. He made sure what was ordered is what I wanted. And I think he was almost as excited as I was when it came in. It was a fun and pretty stress-free experience. Even after the sale and all the paperwork was done I still get emails about the Maverick, all the features, how to use them.... Best car purchase I ever had.