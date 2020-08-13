Family Ford of Enfield

65 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT 06082
(888) 447-2698
Today 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Family Ford of Enfield

4.9
Overall Rating
(42)
Recommend: Yes (42) No (0)
sales Rating

F-250 Tremor

by James on 08/13/2020

All I can say is Family Ford is just that....Family. I was welcomed with open arms by Billy McGowan and the rest of the staff from the moment I walked in. Everyone at Family Ford especially Billy went above and beyond to make my new truck purchase hassle free!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
103 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

service Rating

Excellent Service

by Excellent Service on 08/02/2020

I highly recommend the service department at Family Ford. They always listen and explain my problem to me in a way I can understand. The technicians are friendly and very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Great Service

by Caitlin on 06/23/2020

Ken was extremely friendly and helpful. Oil change was done very quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Patty Durant on 06/06/2020

Thank you for accommodating my work hours and allowing me to get "the works" performed on my car. And as an essential employee Ford did it for free! Amazing support during such an uneasy time. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent service

by Jan G on 05/21/2020

Great experience. First time buying on line. Would do it again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change and Tire Rotation

by Gary on 04/06/2020

My service appointment went very smoothly. In and out in a short time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ford Escape Service

by Service on 02/08/2020

As always, Agnes took care of the service. And as always, there were no problems at all. Very knowledgeable and trustworthy. Doesn’t try to oversell. Completely comfortable. Same with all service writers, friendly and cordial

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Well Done

by MVA on 11/23/2019

Service was done faster than the time given, couldn't have been better.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Visit

by ServiceVisit on 11/14/2019

They did a good job and were on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Dieter on 10/16/2019

Very pleased with the service and friendly staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Work performed

by Kloughman1 on 10/12/2019

They performed what they said they would.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding Performance

by Wow on 10/03/2019

Ken was and is always great every time I there for service and goes through all the details before and after. Can’t say enough about all the employees at Family Ford

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Matt on 10/03/2019

I purchased my truck from another local dealer and used them for the first couple services. Service writers seemed like they hated their job and setting up an appointment was an inconvenience for them. I had enough and switched to Family Ford. Totally different experience, very polite and the service people seemed happy to be helping customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quick service.

by Lanucha on 09/25/2019

A simple service ,timely and pleasant, thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by George.Edmonds on 09/17/2019

The service Family Ford is excellent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome Service!!!

by JackieGordon on 09/16/2019

Family Ford of Enfield's Service Dept. is top notch, and I will continue to have my vehicle serviced there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service on August 29

by 1 on 09/06/2019

Both the oil change and tire rotation was done in a very courteous and efficient manner. I am extremely satisfied with the service department at Family Ford

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Satisfied Customer

by harry on 07/20/2019

Service Representative andService Technician went above and beyond to satisfy my requests.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

F150 Service

by My_F150 on 07/14/2019

The Family Ford service staff was very easy and a pleasure to do business with. Agnes was especially attentive to my needs and the needs of my F150. She reviewed my service request and explained all the issues that arose during the service appointment. As always a great job. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

F250 routine visit

by F250 on 06/09/2019

All work done professionally and in a timely fashion. Special thanks to Greg for his attention to detail.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quality Service

by Jeff on 06/07/2019

I've been a customer for over 30 yrs. and as usual the service dept. did an excellent job servicing my F-150. Ken Brown has always taken a personal interest in my vehicles and always conveys any issues that the techs finds. Really looking forward to seeing the new facility after it's completed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
