All I can say is Family Ford is just that....Family. I was welcomed with open arms by Billy McGowan and the rest of the staff from the moment I walked in. Everyone at Family Ford especially Billy went above and beyond to make my new truck purchase hassle free!
Thank you for accommodating my work hours and allowing me to get "the works" performed on my car. And as an essential employee Ford did it for free! Amazing support during such an uneasy time. Thank you!
As always, Agnes took care of the service. And as always, there were no problems at all. Very knowledgeable and trustworthy. Doesn’t try to oversell. Completely comfortable. Same with all service writers, friendly and cordial
I purchased my truck from another local dealer and used them for the first couple services. Service writers seemed like they hated their job and setting up an appointment was an inconvenience for them. I had enough and switched to Family Ford. Totally different experience, very polite and the service people seemed happy to be helping customers.
The Family Ford service staff was very easy and a pleasure to do business with. Agnes was especially attentive to my needs and the needs of my F150. She reviewed my service request and explained all the issues that arose during the service appointment.
As always a great job. Thanks
I've been a customer for over 30 yrs. and as usual the service dept. did an excellent job servicing my F-150. Ken Brown has always taken a personal interest in my vehicles and always conveys any issues that the techs finds. Really looking forward to seeing the new facility after it's completed.
