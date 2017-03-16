1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

i am a disabled veteran who served his country and was injured while doing so and i received a Honorable Discharge. I recently purchased a vehicle A 2008 CALIBER in Enfield CT. the dealership completely lied to me and stole my car and my money. i purchased a car under the pretense it had a 6 yr 80,000 mile certified warranty. since the moment i took it off the lot the problems started the airbag light comes on every time i shift into first gear or second or stop at a light or depress the clutch pedal. i purchased the vehicle 10 days ago and still have not received a registration as to i was told by Amber Chaffin the dealerships internet sales manager that it would be mailed to me. i am a disabled veteran living off my VA education benefits right now, i cannot drive my car to school because i cannot register it and insurance will not register it either. if i do not show up to school 3 days in a row i will have to pay the government back the tuition costs and money they have paid me which totals over 50,650+ dollars because my school is very fast moving education wise and if you miss 3 days of school you are dropped from the course. yesterday July 29Th 2010 i took my car to a dodge Chrysler's elite 5 star dealership by my house when they took the vehicle in to look at because the light came on and the car vibrated extremely bad when the AC is on I HAVE SENT EMAILS ASKING TO SEND THIS CAR BACK AND RETURN TO MY OLD CAR THEY WILL NOT RESPOND TO ME , when i went to the 5 star certified dealership by my house while inspecting the vehicle they found multiple slices in the exhaust system that looked like backyard weld job where it was cracked and barely hanging on. my hazards and traction control switches were not connected, they as well found many aftermarket parts that were not supposed to be on the car to make it eligible for a true Chrysler dodge certified vehicle ( it was purchased this way). i have not altered the vehicle in any way shape or form. when i called the dealer ship i was cursed out with the [violative content deleted] and that i am no hero to the country for my service. the reasoning for Joe the assistant sale manager and co owner of the dealership stated that he was having a bad day and i was a easy way to take out his anger and still has not apologized , i have all documents showing that they state this car is certified however when i took it to OTHER dealership THAT IS CHRYSLER 5 STAR ELITE RATED they could not warranty anything about it they took my new car that i traded that was worth over 25+ thousand a 2010 dodge caliber fully loaded with everything and traded it for this vehicle which is falling apart on me and lights are going off in it . as well as the catalytic converter was put on the vehicle backwards, the dodge dealership by my house could not understand how if i sent them emails asking to have the car checked out thoroughly to the dealership i purchased the car from how a certified dodge dealership 1)certified this car with all the aftermarket stuff on it 2) missed all the problems with the exhaust and did nothing to fix it.3) THEY CHARGED ME FOR VIN ETCHING ACCORDING TO 3 DEALERSHIPS THERE IS NO VIN ETCHING ANYWHERE ON THIS VEHICLE, the front end under neath is smashed in and cracked, ALSO this car is not able to pass inspection because the check engine light and the airbag light keep coming on as well as all the problems with the aftermarket stuff. i was not told about all the aftermarket items on the vehicle. i was lied to and treated very unfairly i cannot drive my car to school and I'm close to losing my benefits after i worked so hard in the service for 3 years to give my self a better life. No one wants to help me so i am beginning to think that this country and this dealership does not care about its veterans who have given so much to fight for every ones freedom. this dealership will not talk to me and curses (joe artioli co owner ) felt it was ok to scream and crs Read more