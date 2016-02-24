5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Where do i begin? I first saw an advertisement on cars.com for a vehicle that was just traded in. No information was listed so i decided to give Hoffman Porsche a call. I spoke to Heather M and requested information from her which they did not have. She took down my information and quickly returned my inquiry with a phone call and an email literally with in an hour or so. The vehicles was listed at a lower price which was a mistake, but Hoffman honored the lower price. This alone was amazing because they could have easily blown me off and gotten much more for the vehicle as it was in "Like New" condition. Heather then transferred me over to Edward H, a Senior Porsche Specialist. Edward H answered all my questions and was very informative and knowledgeable with everything that i needed in order to make this purchase. One day later, i took the 3 hour drive to Ct to pick up my vehicle. The entire process took less than 10 minutes, there was no hassling of prices or extended warranties (even though i did request one). The entire staff was more than helpful and friendly, offering us beverages and a comfy seat where we could just lounge and relax. These people at Hoffman are not sales people, they are car enthusiasts that just happen to sell cars. i would recommend them to anyone and everyone looking for a great experience and an amazing vehicle. Read more