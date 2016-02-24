Hoffman Porsche
Amazing Experience
by 02/24/2016on
I don't usually write reviews, but when you have an experience as good as I had...it is only appropriate to share. I went into Hoffman Porsche and met with Edward Hahn. From the moment I walked in to the moment I left he was a consummate professional. He was extremely helpful, knowledgeable, and kind. I will never use another dealership for any of the makes and models I purchase in the future. Edward has absolutely sold the Hoffman brand and is a great representative of the company. He will have my business in the future. Thanks Hoffman's for hiring such a talented employee and giving me such a great experience.
Exceptional Experience @ Hoffman Porsche!
by 03/03/2015on
My husband and I have had well over 30 car buying experiences and Hoffman Porsche proved to be by far the best experience, hands down. Overall service, attention to detail, pricing, financing, all the way around. We now have a beautiful Porsche Panamera! Terrific job by the team - Edward Hahn, Drew White and Josh Dworman. You will be our first and only stop for future purchases!
my experience
by 09/25/2014on
My overall experience was well. There were a few issues with various things but they corrected everything right away.
Kowledgeable and friendly staff
by 07/02/2014on
I was in the market to trade in my 11-year old Porsche for a new one. Josh was able to answer all my questions about the new cars and let me test drive several models. He had a 2014 model in stock that had the perfect combination of options that I would have chosen if I had ordered it from the factory. He gave me a fair trade-in value for my car had helped make the whole sales experience go smoothly. I recommend Hoffman Porsche to anyone who is in the market for an excellent car for a fair price.
Johnson
by 06/19/2014on
Easy. Smooth. Painless. Accommodating. Workable. Bottom-line oriented. Great experience.
Bought my new to me R8 here.
by 06/04/2014on
Where do i begin? I first saw an advertisement on cars.com for a vehicle that was just traded in. No information was listed so i decided to give Hoffman Porsche a call. I spoke to Heather M and requested information from her which they did not have. She took down my information and quickly returned my inquiry with a phone call and an email literally with in an hour or so. The vehicles was listed at a lower price which was a mistake, but Hoffman honored the lower price. This alone was amazing because they could have easily blown me off and gotten much more for the vehicle as it was in "Like New" condition. Heather then transferred me over to Edward H, a Senior Porsche Specialist. Edward H answered all my questions and was very informative and knowledgeable with everything that i needed in order to make this purchase. One day later, i took the 3 hour drive to Ct to pick up my vehicle. The entire process took less than 10 minutes, there was no hassling of prices or extended warranties (even though i did request one). The entire staff was more than helpful and friendly, offering us beverages and a comfy seat where we could just lounge and relax. These people at Hoffman are not sales people, they are car enthusiasts that just happen to sell cars. i would recommend them to anyone and everyone looking for a great experience and an amazing vehicle.
THE dealer to buy a Porsche
by 11/16/2013on
If you're looking to buy a new or used Porsche, contact Edward at Hoffman Porsche and you won't regret it.
2003 Turbo
by 09/05/2013on
Just purchased a 2003 turbo and can highly recommend working with Ric & Josh of Hoffman Porsche. Being cautious about buying a 10 year old car I was very pleased with the way Hoffman stood by the vehicle and offered a special in-house warranty.
Professional, helpful and friendly
by 07/02/2013on
This dealership s truly exceptional. From the general manager to Edward our Sales Associate. It was the best car buying experience we have had. The follow up since our purchase was also unique and appreciated.
