Friendly & responsive sales rep
11/28/2016
Worked with Barbara Reiniger who was very patient with me and helped me choose/design the car I wanted. She followed up as appropriate and kept me informed of the status of my order. She has also been very generous with her time after the car was delivered to help me understand all "the bells and whistles."
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great experience!
05/03/2012
I purchased a 2012 country man march of this year and had the best car purchase experience with mark smith. He was very patient and very very helpful. The personal attention made me comfortable. I am still calling with questions and he is still responding in great timing. Thank you Mark! I will give you a break now and let another customer have great car experience. smile. P. shular
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealrship on the East Coast
09/10/2011
We have purchased 3 MINI's from this dealer We used to live (literally) 'around the corner' from these guys & gals. Then we purchased our 4th MINI from a dealership near Boston where we currently live. Nice MINI, but bad experience-we'd Never go back, not even for maintenance! When we were ready to trade-in that MINI, we went back to our Best Buddies in Stamford/Darien, CT. -Didn't matter it was a two-three hour drive. They had the Perfect MINI Clubman we wanted to get next, so we decided to try leasing this MINI since they presented us a fantastic deal with a payment savings of $100/ mo. Bottom line: they are worth the drive!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What a disappointment!
08/13/2008
I visited this dealership 6/5/08 and met with a kind salesman (Antonio) who took a deposit from me for a Cooper S that was expected to arrive within a couple of weeks. The credit card receipt was attached to the car invoice. He said he would call me when it arrived. I awaited patiently, called after 3 weeks, forwarded my financial statement, and continued to wait. When I returned from a trip, I called the salesman who informed me that the car was sold by another salesman to someone else! I asked how this could happen, and he said that his manager had approved the sale. But the salesman was going to see if they could find me another car. 2 days later I get a call from the salesman who informs me that he was unsuccessful getting another car and that I can order one with delivery in 12 weeks! I asked to speak with the manager. A little while later I receive a call from Mike "Grassy" the sales mgr. He starts his conversation asking me if he could help me. He said that he didn't know anything about my situation! Then he proceeded to tell me that they have been trying to get in touch with me for over a month! (That's funny since I run a fairly good size company, carry a cell, and no one else has a problem to get a hold of me). Plus, during his conversation he made other statements that could only be made with knowledge of what had happened. Of course, he offered to refund my money by crediting my card. I explained that they had use of my money for 6 weeks but he didn't care. I asked for the refund because I felt that I could never do business with such deceitful [violative content deleted] as these.