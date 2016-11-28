1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I visited this dealership 6/5/08 and met with a kind salesman (Antonio) who took a deposit from me for a Cooper S that was expected to arrive within a couple of weeks. The credit card receipt was attached to the car invoice. He said he would call me when it arrived. I awaited patiently, called after 3 weeks, forwarded my financial statement, and continued to wait. When I returned from a trip, I called the salesman who informed me that the car was sold by another salesman to someone else! I asked how this could happen, and he said that his manager had approved the sale. But the salesman was going to see if they could find me another car. 2 days later I get a call from the salesman who informs me that he was unsuccessful getting another car and that I can order one with delivery in 12 weeks! I asked to speak with the manager. A little while later I receive a call from Mike "Grassy" the sales mgr. He starts his conversation asking me if he could help me. He said that he didn't know anything about my situation! Then he proceeded to tell me that they have been trying to get in touch with me for over a month! (That's funny since I run a fairly good size company, carry a cell, and no one else has a problem to get a hold of me). Plus, during his conversation he made other statements that could only be made with knowledge of what had happened. Of course, he offered to refund my money by crediting my card. I explained that they had use of my money for 6 weeks but he didn't care. I asked for the refund because I felt that I could never do business with such deceitful [violative content deleted] as these. Read more