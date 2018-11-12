Having a MINI has been far from fun
I will never purchase a MINI again, and would advise any friend not to. This review comes after two years dealing with MINI of Fairfield from my first service on my then new Mini Countryman. So, I'd say I've exercised much tolerance before I decided to write an objective review. It all began when my MINI's breaks stopped responding effectively when on snow and riding at low speed. I was told by the dealer that it had to do with the ABS, but was not convinced, as I've driven cars with ABS all my life and never experienced a car not stopping after the expected delay when gently pushing the breaks. The break pedal pushed back violently, not the expected ABS reaction, and I could hear a scratching noise coming from the wheels. I even argued I tested our Audi to compare and that nothing of the sort happened under the same conditions. A year went by and MINI of Fairfield assured me there was nothing wrong. Then things started getting worse. The breaks became unpredictable even on dry asphalt and a new clacking noise appeared. I lost count of how many times I took this car to the dealer in order to have it fixed, only to return and hear that "there was nothing wrong with it." And, for being a woman, was treated in the most condescending and disrespectful manner by the service manager. I then made a video demonstrating the issue with the car, recording noises and all. The service manager then finally admitted there was something wrong with the break cable and had it fixed. The clacking noise was gone, but not the scratching one. The car was still refusing to stop fast enough, even at very low speeds of 10 mph. At one time, I had to drive slowly up a hill to slow the car down enough in order to stop it, and at another time, I had to gently use the hand break to stop it. I finally got to contact BMW of USA and they assured me they had one of their engineers look into my car after weeks of keeping it in the dealer, only to tell me that they found nothing. I was in disbelief that a BMW engineer was not capable enough to find the issue. I started avoiding to drive my MINI and finally brought it to an independent mechanic who took seconds to find the problem: break disks in deplorable condition, with rust and bumps all over their surfaces. This explained the noise and the inefficient breaking response. Only then did this dealer fix the problem, which was covered by warranty. I could finally drive my MINI with confidence, but what a headache it was! MINI or BMW, for that matter, didn't care if I and my family were safe! Since then, the service manager position was given to a Ms. Lauren Brooks, who, unfortunately, only last week also proved to have no regard for her customers. I went in for new tires and had a loaner reserved a week ahead. When I was to be given the loaner, to my surprise, was told there were none available and, more surprising so, that I was going to be driven to a Toyota dealer for a loaner. However, the "Toyota dealer" was miles away in another town and it was not a dealer at all but some kind of obscure car rental service with a stylized "R" for a logo in a small parking lot behind an old building in a run down commercial neighborhood. I refused to get out of the car then. In no way was I to give my ID and credit card to some unknown business I had no knowledge of and drive away in one of the old Toyotas available there. I was in shock at this treatment from MINI, at the bold decision of sending a customer to an obscure rental service far away to loan an old Toyota and, in addition, to think that there was no regard for a customer's wasted time. I returned to MINI and asked to speak with Ms. Brooks who then received me in her office, did not get up to introduce herself, told me this was "absolutely acceptable" treatment with an impertinent arrogance I had never seen in my life when dealing with any service. So, it's obvious that MINI does not provide a service commensurate with the product it sells. I am paying for new tires elsewhere. This review has been reposted to warn other consumers. BBB has an F rating for this business.
Dangerous negligence
I had the supercharger of my mini s 2003 rebuilt twice here during the past year. Today, due a suspicious screw on the floor of my garage, I discovered mini service had failed to tighten all four bolts of the engine mount!
Fixed my clutch
As always a great experience. Had a loaner for me the night before and drop off pick up was easy. I am concerned the car has needed a clutch and previously an engine repair (spark plugs distributor etc.) with less than 35,000 and 2.5 years old, but all repairs were under warranty, so that part of it is good.
20k Service and Recall Campaign
20k service...Oil Change/Micro filter and Recall Crankshaft Guide bearing replacement....
Service
My experience was outstanding, from locating a loaner for an unscheduled emergency visit to timely updates via text. This is an amazing service department.
Friendly & responsive sales rep
Worked with Barbara Reiniger who was very patient with me and helped me choose/design the car I wanted. She followed up as appropriate and kept me informed of the status of my order. She has also been very generous with her time after the car was delivered to help me understand all "the bells and whistles."
Mini of Fairfield county
Service was excellant-on time and price quote was accurate
Great experience
I was very pleased with the service. They took me in on time and were very courteous. I would highly recommend this dealer for all your service needs.
great experience!
I purchased a 2012 country man march of this year and had the best car purchase experience with mark smith. He was very patient and very very helpful. The personal attention made me comfortable. I am still calling with questions and he is still responding in great timing. Thank you Mark! I will give you a break now and let another customer have great car experience. smile. P. shular
Best Dealrship on the East Coast
We have purchased 3 MINI's from this dealer We used to live (literally) 'around the corner' from these guys & gals. Then we purchased our 4th MINI from a dealership near Boston where we currently live. Nice MINI, but bad experience-we'd Never go back, not even for maintenance! When we were ready to trade-in that MINI, we went back to our Best Buddies in Stamford/Darien, CT. -Didn't matter it was a two-three hour drive. They had the Perfect MINI Clubman we wanted to get next, so we decided to try leasing this MINI since they presented us a fantastic deal with a payment savings of $100/ mo. Bottom line: they are worth the drive!
What a disappointment!
I visited this dealership 6/5/08 and met with a kind salesman (Antonio) who took a deposit from me for a Cooper S that was expected to arrive within a couple of weeks. The credit card receipt was attached to the car invoice. He said he would call me when it arrived. I awaited patiently, called after 3 weeks, forwarded my financial statement, and continued to wait. When I returned from a trip, I called the salesman who informed me that the car was sold by another salesman to someone else! I asked how this could happen, and he said that his manager had approved the sale. But the salesman was going to see if they could find me another car. 2 days later I get a call from the salesman who informs me that he was unsuccessful getting another car and that I can order one with delivery in 12 weeks! I asked to speak with the manager. A little while later I receive a call from Mike "Grassy" the sales mgr. He starts his conversation asking me if he could help me. He said that he didn't know anything about my situation! Then he proceeded to tell me that they have been trying to get in touch with me for over a month! (That's funny since I run a fairly good size company, carry a cell, and no one else has a problem to get a hold of me). Plus, during his conversation he made other statements that could only be made with knowledge of what had happened. Of course, he offered to refund my money by crediting my card. I explained that they had use of my money for 6 weeks but he didn't care. I asked for the refund because I felt that I could never do business with such deceitful [violative content deleted] as these.