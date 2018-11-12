service Rating

I will never purchase a MINI again, and would advise any friend not to. This review comes after two years dealing with MINI of Fairfield from my first service on my then new Mini Countryman. So, I'd say I've exercised much tolerance before I decided to write an objective review. It all began when my MINI's breaks stopped responding effectively when on snow and riding at low speed. I was told by the dealer that it had to do with the ABS, but was not convinced, as I've driven cars with ABS all my life and never experienced a car not stopping after the expected delay when gently pushing the breaks. The break pedal pushed back violently, not the expected ABS reaction, and I could hear a scratching noise coming from the wheels. I even argued I tested our Audi to compare and that nothing of the sort happened under the same conditions. A year went by and MINI of Fairfield assured me there was nothing wrong. Then things started getting worse. The breaks became unpredictable even on dry asphalt and a new clacking noise appeared. I lost count of how many times I took this car to the dealer in order to have it fixed, only to return and hear that "there was nothing wrong with it." And, for being a woman, was treated in the most condescending and disrespectful manner by the service manager. I then made a video demonstrating the issue with the car, recording noises and all. The service manager then finally admitted there was something wrong with the break cable and had it fixed. The clacking noise was gone, but not the scratching one. The car was still refusing to stop fast enough, even at very low speeds of 10 mph. At one time, I had to drive slowly up a hill to slow the car down enough in order to stop it, and at another time, I had to gently use the hand break to stop it. I finally got to contact BMW of USA and they assured me they had one of their engineers look into my car after weeks of keeping it in the dealer, only to tell me that they found nothing. I was in disbelief that a BMW engineer was not capable enough to find the issue. I started avoiding to drive my MINI and finally brought it to an independent mechanic who took seconds to find the problem: break disks in deplorable condition, with rust and bumps all over their surfaces. This explained the noise and the inefficient breaking response. Only then did this dealer fix the problem, which was covered by warranty. I could finally drive my MINI with confidence, but what a headache it was! MINI or BMW, for that matter, didn't care if I and my family were safe! Since then, the service manager position was given to a Ms. Lauren Brooks, who, unfortunately, only last week also proved to have no regard for her customers. I went in for new tires and had a loaner reserved a week ahead. When I was to be given the loaner, to my surprise, was told there were none available and, more surprising so, that I was going to be driven to a Toyota dealer for a loaner. However, the "Toyota dealer" was miles away in another town and it was not a dealer at all but some kind of obscure car rental service with a stylized "R" for a logo in a small parking lot behind an old building in a run down commercial neighborhood. I refused to get out of the car then. In no way was I to give my ID and credit card to some unknown business I had no knowledge of and drive away in one of the old Toyotas available there. I was in shock at this treatment from MINI, at the bold decision of sending a customer to an obscure rental service far away to loan an old Toyota and, in addition, to think that there was no regard for a customer's wasted time. I returned to MINI and asked to speak with Ms. Brooks who then received me in her office, did not get up to introduce herself, told me this was "absolutely acceptable" treatment with an impertinent arrogance I had never seen in my life when dealing with any service. So, it's obvious that MINI does not provide a service commensurate with the product it sells. I am paying for new tires elsewhere. This review has been reposted to warn other consumers. BBB has an F rating for this business. Read more