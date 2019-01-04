5 star
by 04/01/2019on
My new BMW ended up having a faulty fuel pump and is being repaired so I don't have the car yet. I will get it back next week. No fault of BMW of Darien.
The Best BMW Service Center in CT
by 10/04/2019on
Loved servicing my car at BMW of Darien. Their BMW service center is fantastic, especially the level of customer service. Will definitely be using them instead of the previous BMW dealers I've serviced with
5 star
by 04/01/2019on
My new BMW ended up having a faulty fuel pump and is being repaired so I don't have the car yet. I will get it back next week. No fault of BMW of Darien.
Amazing experience
by 03/26/2019on
Claus and anderson are wonderful. Very easy to work with and made a great deal for me, will definitely recommend this dealership to my friends.
Review
by 03/14/2019on
everything went according to plan! Tim Haines was professional, friendly and competent.
Mr. Nick Vitale
by 02/20/2019on
I purchased a BMW X5 at BMW of Darien. My salesperson, Barbara Monick, was very knowledgeable, helpful and professional. In fact, everyone I was in contact with at the dealership was courteous and professional.
Extremely Negative Experience
by 05/16/2018on
My experience with this dealership has been so bad that I have no choice but to take this to the internet. It's worth noting that I am not the easiest customer, however, I feel that I deserve much better treatment and customer service than what I have received from this dealership. BMW of Darien has made me never-ever want to own another BMW, ever. In the last 10+ years, either me or my family has owned/leased 10 different BMW's (in order: '07 750i, '91 850i, '07 Alpina B7, '12 Alpina B7, '12 X5, '15 535, '15 650i Grand Coupe, '15 X1, '15 X5 4.0, '17 750i, the latter three purchased from BMW of Darien), This review is based on the 2017 750i that I leased in Sept of 2017. This last experience was, and still is, beyond awful. The entire process went south early on when a very rude (and downright insulting) used-car manager gave me a quote on my trade last summer at one price and then significantly reduced that value when I went in around a month later to get a new car. When I asked why there was such a difference from the original number, this individual responded with "you probably don't even know that the door has been painted so you're lucky that I'm giving you this much". Meanwhile, it was never mentioned before and I know for a fact that nothing had ever been painted. However, the upsetting part of this was that the comment was made in an open area of the dealership and at a very high vocal volume. My sales person and several others heard it, including other customers. When the manager walked away, my sales person was very apologetic on his behalf and expressed that this behavior was very common and that employees were often treated much worse than I was. Without doubt, this was the most humiliating thing ever done to me at a car dealership. From there, the series of events are as follows: - My sales person misquoted me 3-4 times on the price of the new car (it was a demo with a few thousand miles but still qualified as "new") and it seemed to be issue after issue after issue to get through the process (some were my fault/responsibility). - When the purchase finally concluded, the car was delivered to my home on a Friday afternoon. - The morning after receiving the car, the engine blew up. - I was in a loaner for approximately 30+ days while they replaced the engine. - I had called BMW of North America and expressed my concern with the reliability of the vehicle but they neglected to help me, as did the dealership. - About a month after the transaction (I still did not have my 750i back yet), I learned that the dealership never paid off the loan on one of my trades. This resulted in negative credit reporting and a collection service chasing me. However, the dealership quickly addressed it and made it right. - Then, I get a huge bill from the X5 lease I returned after the dealership had previously told me that there were going to be no additional charges. They resolved this issue as well. - 7 months into the lease (around 35-40 days ago), the engine blows up again - this is now the 2nd time! (I have owned around 25 cars and have never had an engine blow up on me, let alone twice.) - Called BMW of NA again and this time they told me I need to handle things with the dealer. - I reach out to the same sales person and I am told that I will be receiving a new car! ("If it's too good to be true, it usually is"). - On the day before receiving my 'new car', this same sales person tells me it has 6k miles on it (Dealer's website shows the actual car as 'Used' and having 6,915 miles on it). Once again, feeling mislead and deceived. - After expressing my disappointment and frustration with this whole experience, I receive a text from sales person saying, "I am not making a penny on this deal and it is my day off..." - That text was the end of the line for me. I called the manager 3-4 times until he finally answered his phone. - Today I was offered a strong-arm deal from them to keep the flawed car (with its 2nd engine) for some money and a release that essentially indemnifies them for everything possible. It even appears that it relinquishes them from any further issues with the car. Clearly the car is flawed and will likely have future mechanical problems. This very much feels to me like the typical- 'big company shutting the little guy up by paying them off and making them sign their rights away". - They have put a new 2019 750i on the table as an option but they have not confirmed yet if they will do so without running my credit nor do I know what terms they will impose if I choose this option. Today, I am around 1.5 months in a loaner car that is worth about half of the car I make payments for. The options offered to me are relatively one-sided and the customer service has been nothing short of horrific. The manager is finally working with me directly so it is slightly better but they still have not done what they should do, which is wipe the lease and the balance and call it a day. I highly recommend that anyone considering this dealership to explore other options. If things don't work out perfectly, you could be in for a very challenging and unprofessional experience. *I will update this as soon as this concludes.
Waste of time
by 04/17/2018on
I went to this dealership had a bad experience, I definitely will not want to go back to this dealership I would rather drive 30 mins more to go where I know people would be more professional and honest
Trevor was very professional
by 03/19/2018on
I just bought a used BMW and the sales staff were excellent. Trevor Johnson was very helpful throughout my purchase process. I am also grateful to Anthony the finance manager for his help. A very smooth transparent experience.
airbag recall
by 09/09/2017on
This was a good experience. The parts came in fast and the whole process was handled smoothly - much better than previous experience at BMW Darien.
Service
by 09/07/2017on
Service was good, however I asked to check an issue with a noise and was going to be charged over $200 for just a "diagnostic." I find this fee excessive and was not expecting this cost to verify what the issue could be. Does a plumber charge you to find out where a leak is coming from, or until its been diagnosed and then bill you for the work?
Friendly and Efficient
by 08/25/2017on
BMW Darien consistently provides exceptional customer care. Great communication and explanation of services being performed as well as estimated time to complete.
Very professional and knowledgeable.
by 07/20/2017on
End of my warranty period on my X 5. Needed some emission component pets installed. They got it done quick without any hassle and provided me with a beautiful loaner car.
Recent Service visit at BMW of Darien
by 06/20/2017on
Frank has been our Service Advisor for the past 2 - 3 years and is the most responsive, best organized and best comunicator of any that I've worked with in the past.
Excellent Professional Experience
by 06/12/2017on
We had an excellent experience with Trevor from the moment we walked into the dealership through leaving with our car (and additional follow-up post-purchase). Trevor was very respectful, reasonable, knowledgable and a pleasure to work with. We would definately recommend working with Trevor and BMW of Darien.
Darien BMW
by 04/25/2017on
Outstanding Service experience Highly recommend service advisor Chris Legere
2014 4 series convertible
by 04/15/2017on
Pleasure to deal with, Steve the sales person was very professional, friendly, not pushing and made me a nice deal. Drove home with my "new" 2014 convertible
Recall
by 04/14/2017on
All went well with dropping & picking up by I-3. Great to receive a cleaner car upon pick up.
Service
by 03/31/2017on
My BMW 5 is an awesome vehicle but having it serviced at the Darien BMW is always an awesome experience.
The Best
by 02/28/2017on
I have neen dealing with BMW of Darien for over 10 years and 5 cars. They have always been great in sales service and parts. They all show care and interest and I'm 100% satisfied. In todays world, not many I can say that about. I will always use and recommend them. Russ in parts, Dan in sales, Anthony in business and Frank in service. Always do the right thing. I cannot ask for more and always leave with a smile.
JP Jordan Review of M-4 service
by 12/31/2016on
Regular 10,000 mile service on 2015 M-4
Excellent service
by 12/09/2016on
I brought my BMW 5 series in for its one year service and I was very pleased with their promptness and my car was returned to me clean and vacuumed!!