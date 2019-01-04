BMW of Darien

Visit dealer’s website 
140 Ledge Rd, Darien, CT 06820
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of BMW of Darien

5.0
Overall Rating
(5)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

5 star

by Patti O'Ke on 04/01/2019

My new BMW ended up having a faulty fuel pump and is being repaired so I don't have the car yet. I will get it back next week. No fault of BMW of Darien.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
58 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

The Best BMW Service Center in CT

by Mike Rorro on 10/04/2019

Loved servicing my car at BMW of Darien. Their BMW service center is fantastic, especially the level of customer service. Will definitely be using them instead of the previous BMW dealers I've serviced with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

5 star

by Patti O'Ke on 04/01/2019

My new BMW ended up having a faulty fuel pump and is being repaired so I don't have the car yet. I will get it back next week. No fault of BMW of Darien.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Amazing experience

by Al-ghrairi on 03/26/2019

Claus and anderson are wonderful. Very easy to work with and made a great deal for me, will definitely recommend this dealership to my friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Review

by DanMena on 03/14/2019

everything went according to plan! Tim Haines was professional, friendly and competent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Mr. Nick Vitale

by Nick Vee on 02/20/2019

I purchased a BMW X5 at BMW of Darien. My salesperson, Barbara Monick, was very knowledgeable, helpful and professional. In fact, everyone I was in contact with at the dealership was courteous and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Extremely Negative Experience

by tiredandfedup on 05/16/2018

My experience with this dealership has been so bad that I have no choice but to take this to the internet. It's worth noting that I am not the easiest customer, however, I feel that I deserve much better treatment and customer service than what I have received from this dealership. BMW of Darien has made me never-ever want to own another BMW, ever. In the last 10+ years, either me or my family has owned/leased 10 different BMW's (in order: '07 750i, '91 850i, '07 Alpina B7, '12 Alpina B7, '12 X5, '15 535, '15 650i Grand Coupe, '15 X1, '15 X5 4.0, '17 750i, the latter three purchased from BMW of Darien), This review is based on the 2017 750i that I leased in Sept of 2017. This last experience was, and still is, beyond awful. The entire process went south early on when a very rude (and downright insulting) used-car manager gave me a quote on my trade last summer at one price and then significantly reduced that value when I went in around a month later to get a new car. When I asked why there was such a difference from the original number, this individual responded with "you probably don't even know that the door has been painted so you're lucky that I'm giving you this much". Meanwhile, it was never mentioned before and I know for a fact that nothing had ever been painted. However, the upsetting part of this was that the comment was made in an open area of the dealership and at a very high vocal volume. My sales person and several others heard it, including other customers. When the manager walked away, my sales person was very apologetic on his behalf and expressed that this behavior was very common and that employees were often treated much worse than I was. Without doubt, this was the most humiliating thing ever done to me at a car dealership. From there, the series of events are as follows: - My sales person misquoted me 3-4 times on the price of the new car (it was a demo with a few thousand miles but still qualified as "new") and it seemed to be issue after issue after issue to get through the process (some were my fault/responsibility). - When the purchase finally concluded, the car was delivered to my home on a Friday afternoon. - The morning after receiving the car, the engine blew up. - I was in a loaner for approximately 30+ days while they replaced the engine. - I had called BMW of North America and expressed my concern with the reliability of the vehicle but they neglected to help me, as did the dealership. - About a month after the transaction (I still did not have my 750i back yet), I learned that the dealership never paid off the loan on one of my trades. This resulted in negative credit reporting and a collection service chasing me. However, the dealership quickly addressed it and made it right. - Then, I get a huge bill from the X5 lease I returned after the dealership had previously told me that there were going to be no additional charges. They resolved this issue as well. - 7 months into the lease (around 35-40 days ago), the engine blows up again - this is now the 2nd time! (I have owned around 25 cars and have never had an engine blow up on me, let alone twice.) - Called BMW of NA again and this time they told me I need to handle things with the dealer. - I reach out to the same sales person and I am told that I will be receiving a new car! ("If it's too good to be true, it usually is"). - On the day before receiving my 'new car', this same sales person tells me it has 6k miles on it (Dealer's website shows the actual car as 'Used' and having 6,915 miles on it). Once again, feeling mislead and deceived. - After expressing my disappointment and frustration with this whole experience, I receive a text from sales person saying, "I am not making a penny on this deal and it is my day off..." - That text was the end of the line for me. I called the manager 3-4 times until he finally answered his phone. - Today I was offered a strong-arm deal from them to keep the flawed car (with its 2nd engine) for some money and a release that essentially indemnifies them for everything possible. It even appears that it relinquishes them from any further issues with the car. Clearly the car is flawed and will likely have future mechanical problems. This very much feels to me like the typical- 'big company shutting the little guy up by paying them off and making them sign their rights away". - They have put a new 2019 750i on the table as an option but they have not confirmed yet if they will do so without running my credit nor do I know what terms they will impose if I choose this option. Today, I am around 1.5 months in a loaner car that is worth about half of the car I make payments for. The options offered to me are relatively one-sided and the customer service has been nothing short of horrific. The manager is finally working with me directly so it is slightly better but they still have not done what they should do, which is wipe the lease and the balance and call it a day. I highly recommend that anyone considering this dealership to explore other options. If things don't work out perfectly, you could be in for a very challenging and unprofessional experience. *I will update this as soon as this concludes.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Waste of time

by Cabral83 on 04/17/2018

I went to this dealership had a bad experience, I definitely will not want to go back to this dealership I would rather drive 30 mins more to go where I know people would be more professional and honest

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Trevor was very professional

by Freakyd on 03/19/2018

I just bought a used BMW and the sales staff were excellent. Trevor Johnson was very helpful throughout my purchase process. I am also grateful to Anthony the finance manager for his help. A very smooth transparent experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

airbag recall

by JCMBMWCT on 09/09/2017

This was a good experience. The parts came in fast and the whole process was handled smoothly - much better than previous experience at BMW Darien.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by JBMW550 on 09/07/2017

Service was good, however I asked to check an issue with a noise and was going to be charged over $200 for just a "diagnostic." I find this fee excessive and was not expecting this cost to verify what the issue could be. Does a plumber charge you to find out where a leak is coming from, or until its been diagnosed and then bill you for the work?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Friendly and Efficient

by kbfazio on 08/25/2017

BMW Darien consistently provides exceptional customer care. Great communication and explanation of services being performed as well as estimated time to complete.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Very professional and knowledgeable.

by Aremee1 on 07/20/2017

End of my warranty period on my X 5. Needed some emission component pets installed. They got it done quick without any hassle and provided me with a beautiful loaner car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Recent Service visit at BMW of Darien

by petercory on 06/20/2017

Frank has been our Service Advisor for the past 2 - 3 years and is the most responsive, best organized and best comunicator of any that I've worked with in the past.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Professional Experience

by JGreatx on 06/12/2017

We had an excellent experience with Trevor from the moment we walked into the dealership through leaving with our car (and additional follow-up post-purchase). Trevor was very respectful, reasonable, knowledgable and a pleasure to work with. We would definately recommend working with Trevor and BMW of Darien.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Darien BMW

by Gcvmsmith on 04/25/2017

Outstanding Service experience Highly recommend service advisor Chris Legere

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2014 4 series convertible

by HBosler on 04/15/2017

Pleasure to deal with, Steve the sales person was very professional, friendly, not pushing and made me a nice deal. Drove home with my "new" 2014 convertible

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Recall

by sorrownot on 04/14/2017

All went well with dropping & picking up by I-3. Great to receive a cleaner car upon pick up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by lbrad06903 on 03/31/2017

My BMW 5 is an awesome vehicle but having it serviced at the Darien BMW is always an awesome experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

The Best

by bht22959 on 02/28/2017

I have neen dealing with BMW of Darien for over 10 years and 5 cars. They have always been great in sales service and parts. They all show care and interest and I'm 100% satisfied. In todays world, not many I can say that about. I will always use and recommend them. Russ in parts, Dan in sales, Anthony in business and Frank in service. Always do the right thing. I cannot ask for more and always leave with a smile.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

JP Jordan Review of M-4 service

by jpjordan56 on 12/31/2016

Regular 10,000 mile service on 2015 M-4

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service

by Jojotaf on 12/09/2016

I brought my BMW 5 series in for its one year service and I was very pleased with their promptness and my car was returned to me clean and vacuumed!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
84 cars in stock
0 new44 used40 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes