My experience with this dealership has been so bad that I have no choice but to take this to the internet. It's worth noting that I am not the easiest customer, however, I feel that I deserve much better treatment and customer service than what I have received from this dealership. BMW of Darien has made me never-ever want to own another BMW, ever. In the last 10+ years, either me or my family has owned/leased 10 different BMW's (in order: '07 750i, '91 850i, '07 Alpina B7, '12 Alpina B7, '12 X5, '15 535, '15 650i Grand Coupe, '15 X1, '15 X5 4.0, '17 750i, the latter three purchased from BMW of Darien), This review is based on the 2017 750i that I leased in Sept of 2017. This last experience was, and still is, beyond awful. The entire process went south early on when a very rude (and downright insulting) used-car manager gave me a quote on my trade last summer at one price and then significantly reduced that value when I went in around a month later to get a new car. When I asked why there was such a difference from the original number, this individual responded with "you probably don't even know that the door has been painted so you're lucky that I'm giving you this much". Meanwhile, it was never mentioned before and I know for a fact that nothing had ever been painted. However, the upsetting part of this was that the comment was made in an open area of the dealership and at a very high vocal volume. My sales person and several others heard it, including other customers. When the manager walked away, my sales person was very apologetic on his behalf and expressed that this behavior was very common and that employees were often treated much worse than I was. Without doubt, this was the most humiliating thing ever done to me at a car dealership. From there, the series of events are as follows: - My sales person misquoted me 3-4 times on the price of the new car (it was a demo with a few thousand miles but still qualified as "new") and it seemed to be issue after issue after issue to get through the process (some were my fault/responsibility). - When the purchase finally concluded, the car was delivered to my home on a Friday afternoon. - The morning after receiving the car, the engine blew up. - I was in a loaner for approximately 30+ days while they replaced the engine. - I had called BMW of North America and expressed my concern with the reliability of the vehicle but they neglected to help me, as did the dealership. - About a month after the transaction (I still did not have my 750i back yet), I learned that the dealership never paid off the loan on one of my trades. This resulted in negative credit reporting and a collection service chasing me. However, the dealership quickly addressed it and made it right. - Then, I get a huge bill from the X5 lease I returned after the dealership had previously told me that there were going to be no additional charges. They resolved this issue as well. - 7 months into the lease (around 35-40 days ago), the engine blows up again - this is now the 2nd time! (I have owned around 25 cars and have never had an engine blow up on me, let alone twice.) - Called BMW of NA again and this time they told me I need to handle things with the dealer. - I reach out to the same sales person and I am told that I will be receiving a new car! ("If it's too good to be true, it usually is"). - On the day before receiving my 'new car', this same sales person tells me it has 6k miles on it (Dealer's website shows the actual car as 'Used' and having 6,915 miles on it). Once again, feeling mislead and deceived. - After expressing my disappointment and frustration with this whole experience, I receive a text from sales person saying, "I am not making a penny on this deal and it is my day off..." - That text was the end of the line for me. I called the manager 3-4 times until he finally answered his phone. - Today I was offered a strong-arm deal from them to keep the flawed car (with its 2nd engine) for some money and a release that essentially indemnifies them for everything possible. It even appears that it relinquishes them from any further issues with the car. Clearly the car is flawed and will likely have future mechanical problems. This very much feels to me like the typical- 'big company shutting the little guy up by paying them off and making them sign their rights away". - They have put a new 2019 750i on the table as an option but they have not confirmed yet if they will do so without running my credit nor do I know what terms they will impose if I choose this option. Today, I am around 1.5 months in a loaner car that is worth about half of the car I make payments for. The options offered to me are relatively one-sided and the customer service has been nothing short of horrific. The manager is finally working with me directly so it is slightly better but they still have not done what they should do, which is wipe the lease and the balance and call it a day. I highly recommend that anyone considering this dealership to explore other options. If things don't work out perfectly, you could be in for a very challenging and unprofessional experience. *I will update this as soon as this concludes. Read more