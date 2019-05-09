No Meaning of Followup
by 09/05/2019on
Went to Danbury Honda to look at used a Honda Civic. I was ready to buy, but there was damage to the front. I asked if that could be fixed before I purchased. They could not give me an answer that day, but needed to 'talk to management' in the AM. I did not hear back all the next day. I called at 5pm and got hold of my sales person. He informed me that it was sold that AM. At no point was I given the option to buy as is (my sales person said that they couldn't let it go as is, wouldn't be right). Worse, when I asked why no one called me back at least tell me it was sold, I was told "I was too busy today". I gave up an hour of my time to look at the car. This is a terrible experience and looks like I am off to Mazda and Toyota. Exactly why I stopped buying Honda.
Sold rare car behind my back
by 12/03/2018on
Went down to see a rare CR-Z they had for sale. Reserved it for a test drive two days prior. Called the same day I was visiting to make sure it was still there and when I heard it was I headed down immediately. When I got there I found out they sold the rare car even though I told them I was coming. 200+ miles and 4+ hours driving both ways and came up with nothing. I'll never find a car like that again for that kind of price. I do not recommend going down here.
Easy trade and new purchase
by 11/28/2018on
This is our second outstanding experience at Honda of Danbury. They were recommended by family friends, and now we'd like to refer anyone we know to visit and do business there. It is the best, most professional and courteous car dealership we have been to. Prices and selection are great, and you can relax and take your time to ask questions. Or (like we did, not necessarily recommended) you can pull up without an appointment and leave later that afternoon with a new car. Their staff is on top of things and dedicated to what they do.
Forth Honda from Danbury Honda
by 11/02/2016on
In the past never returned to the same dealer because usually didn't feel any loyalty. The manager Jay and salesperson,Mark Ramey, are decent and honest people. The dealership is clean and new and the service center is spotless. They have great lunge chairs and quality coffee and teas.
The best deals and experience
by 05/14/2014on
Our experience with Honda of Danbury, its management and sales staff has been absolutely fantastic. Both my wife and I were presented with choices and extremely competitive prices from their well stocked inventory, the paperwork was expedited in a couple of hours and we drove away with 2 new cars in what has to be the best interaction I have ever had when buying a car, let alone 2. They are professional, courteous, pleasant to deal with and we highly recommend them.
Professional, Fair, & Customer Oriented
by 08/11/2013on
Simply put, Honda of Danbury earned our business. We bought our new Honda Odessey from Honda of Danbury last week. Included in the deal was trading in our old car. We visited and got prices from 4 Honda dealers in the area. Honda of Danbury was the best price, and by FAR the most professional. Physically, the dealership itself is clean, bright, new, airy, and very inviting. The nicest of the Honda dealers we visited...in fact more comfortable and fresh than many of the luxury brand dealerships I've visited. As far as staff, EVERYBODY we met was exceptionally friendly and PROFESSIONAL. From the receptionist (both on the phone and in person), to the sales-man, the trade-in evaluator, and the general manager. They respected our time: being fast, efficient, and effective throughout the process. They made the entire process very easy, and most importantly they delivered on all agreements, without any hassle. We had agreed on a price over the phone, and there was absolutely no funny business when I showed up in person to finalize the deal. The new car is great, and I would HIGHLY recommend Honda of Danbury!
highly recommended- best dealership, professional, clean and friendly!
by 05/09/2013on
From the first phone call this dealership treated me with respect. They sent me a viceo of the car I was looking for and they called to make sure my questions were answered. When I arrived for my appointment I was greeted by friendly staff and never felt pressured. They made sure the car was the right fit for me! The showroom was immaculate, and the little extras like coffee and water were very nice. I highly recommend Honda of Danbury to all my friends and family...
Finally an honest dealer
by 05/09/2013on
From the moment we walked into the dealer we were treated way different than the other dealer we went to. We asked for the best price and they gave us it right away. No games just up front pricing. My husband and I couldn't ask for more.
The Best
by 05/09/2013on
My wife and I are new to the area and like a hole in the head we need to get a new car. I've purchased a few cars before... but never had an experience like the one we had at Honda of Danbury. The staff is second to none they answered all our questions gave us options we didn't think about. they genuinely cared about our needs. We didn't have to shop around they showed us to this site EDMUNDS,I went home and confirm the info given to us and they day we were driving our new car at a great price I might add. So of you are looking for a new or used car check them out you won't be disappointed. And their service department is amazing just go there and ask for the tour. you'll see.
Excellent experience
by 05/09/2013on
Been shopping for a new car for 3 months. Finally found the dealership that made me feel comfortable from the start. The staff was friendly and not pushy. The pricing was great and the purchase was easy. I would reccomend Honda of Danbury to anyone!
Nice salesperson, but high priced
by 04/18/2013on
We had a good experience with the salesperson there, but when it came time to pricing, Honda of Danbury would not even come close to the price I had from another dealer. It wasn't even a question of negotiating. Around invoice price was the lowest they would go, whereas another dealer was going several hundred under that. I purchased the car at the other dealer. A dealership has the right to price their cars as they chose, and you have the right to purchase elsewhere if saving 100's is important to you.
Excellent expierence
by 03/27/2013on
The absolute best purchase ever. I have purchased many Hondas and this was excellent. The salesperson was friendly and helped explain all the options. The manager came over to say hello and thanked me for my business?
BEST dealership, GREAT prices
by 03/24/2013on
After shopping many dealerships and visiting them, Honda of Danbury was my final stop. This place was beautiful inside and by far the FRIENDLIEST staff. No pressure, not the typical salesperson pitch, they really made it an easy process. The prices were the best compared to other Honda dealers and I went home the same day in my new Pilot! Love my Honda, loved my experience at Honda of Danbury and I would definitely recommend them to anyone I know. Don't waste your time anywhere else! Thanks Honda of Danbury!
Threw us out.
by 12/30/2012on
Honda of Danbury added thousands of dollars at closing without our permission and then they were incensed when I objected loudly enough for the other potential customers to hear. Luckily for us, the general manager asked us to leave. We did leave and then we bought exactly what we wanted from Yonkers Honda without any drama.
Unbelievable...
by 12/29/2012on
In 2010 I had a positive experience purchasing my used Honda from this dealer, however, I recently returned to try to purchase another used car for my daughter and it was a complete disaster, and very aggravating. In my opinion, the business manager, Dave, is not a good manager at all and lets his ego get in the way of making a fair deal and having a happy customer. He chose to lose the car deal over a difference of $200. He wouldn't budge and neither would I. That is not what a smart business manager does. Then, to make matters worse, less than a week later my daughter went on the internet and found the exact same car with an internet price lower than what I offered to pay for the car. Unbelievable! He wouldn't come down $200 to make the sale, but then offered the car on the internet at a lower price. If I choose to purchase another Honda in the future, I will find another dealer. The stupidity of this manager actually was a benefit to me because I had a wonderful experience dealing with Danbury Hyundai and got a better car for my daughter. They were willing to work with me on the price to make the sale and make their customer happy. I will absolutely return to Danbury Hyundai for my next car purchase. Thanks, Honda!
Terrible Experience
by 03/12/2012on
Do NOT waste your time with Honda of Danbury. A completely terrible experience--go somewhere else (I went to Tarrytown Honda) and you will get a better deal and a better experience. This dealership is unethical--they quoted me a price online and then when I got there added $300 in "government fees" which is nothing more than them processing paperwork. Go to NY and this fee is capped by law at $75. Additionally, they gave me a complete lowball offer for my trade in (again, I got significantly higher at another dealer). Additionally, they were rude. Ultimately I saved myself about $1000 going elsewhere and even if it was more, I'd rather have someone else earn my profit. This dealership is terrible; I almost didn't buy a Honda because it was so bad.
Bad Advice
by 01/16/2010on
I faithfully took my car for service to Danbury Honda. I did whatever they recommended and the car always ran beautifully. Until they recommended a full transmission flush at 155,000 miles. They had never done a transmission flush as part of any service prior to this. I wish I knew then what I knew now. My transmission failed completely 3 weeks later and the service manager never returned my emails asking for the situation to be investigated. Not even to say he was sorry that I had had such a bad experience. I have since learned that if a car's transmission fluid has not been fully changed by about 80,000 miles it should never be changed. I was in [another dealership] today and they have a full transmission fluid change every 15,000 miles. If I were to buy another Honda I would definitely change to [other dealership] as my service provider.
Two positive experiences
by 09/15/2009on
I've leased/purchased two vehicles from Honda of Danbury - a leased 2006 Pilot EX-L and a purchased 2007 Odyssey Touring in the past few years. In both cases there was no hint of any sleezy, hard sell which seems to be the norm for this industry and a deal killer for me. I shopped for competitive quotes and Honda of Danbury was willing to be competitive in meeting and/or beating what I received from other dealers. They were reasonably direct and straight forward in their dealings with me. I highly recommend John Francisco as a sales contact. The service department has also been great (timely, friendly, no surprise costly repairs, etc.) and the new facility is fantastic with coffee/TV lounge and crayons to distract the kids.
Stress free service
by 09/15/2009on
I've had routine service for two vehicles at Honda of Danbury - a 2006 Pilot EX-L and a 2007 Odyssey Touring in the past few years. The service department has been great. Whenever I've had a scheduled appointment, they take my car on time, tell me exactly when the car should be ready and deliver as promised. I've never had any issues with surprise costly repairs and any optional maintenance services, such as replacing wipers, are presented as an option and recommendation (when I solicited one) rather than any hard sell. They've given me good proactive advice on the condition of my PAX tires - that the traction wouldn't be as good going into the second CT winter given regular tread wear, but that the treads themselves were still in good condition and don't need to be replaced. I know others have reported issues with early wear on their PAX tires. They also provided us a complimentary shuttle service to the mall for one of the longer scheduled service visits. The new facility is fantastic with coffee/TV lounge and crayons to distract the kids.
Honda Odyssey EX-L with DVD and Navigation
by 02/29/2008on
Got it for 32,000 on road. Not a cent more and get the car. So far good feeling about the purchase I made. But I opt out the extended warranty which was 5 years/100,000 with $100 deductibles for $1495. Just said no and later found good deals over the internet and bought it for 8/120,000 with $0 deductions for 1195 with $30 discount on parts.