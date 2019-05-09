sales Rating

In 2010 I had a positive experience purchasing my used Honda from this dealer, however, I recently returned to try to purchase another used car for my daughter and it was a complete disaster, and very aggravating. In my opinion, the business manager, Dave, is not a good manager at all and lets his ego get in the way of making a fair deal and having a happy customer. He chose to lose the car deal over a difference of $200. He wouldn't budge and neither would I. That is not what a smart business manager does. Then, to make matters worse, less than a week later my daughter went on the internet and found the exact same car with an internet price lower than what I offered to pay for the car. Unbelievable! He wouldn't come down $200 to make the sale, but then offered the car on the internet at a lower price. If I choose to purchase another Honda in the future, I will find another dealer. The stupidity of this manager actually was a benefit to me because I had a wonderful experience dealing with Danbury Hyundai and got a better car for my daughter. They were willing to work with me on the price to make the sale and make their customer happy. I will absolutely return to Danbury Hyundai for my next car purchase. Thanks, Honda! Read more