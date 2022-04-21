5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Its a small dealership but there used vehicles sells fast. I popped in after an ad was on the game I was playing. I was searching for used pickup truck or SUV. I found both at Dowling Ford. I was able to view the truck and evaluate without feeling pressured. Remember, I said it's a small size dealership and there was a couple ahead of me. I was quickly acknowledge and Dan transitioned well I found out the SUV was purchased but the truck was available. Dan automatically got 5points for being attentive. I completed my walk around the yard and found the truck and by this time Dan had the keys for me to take a look inside. I did not have a lot of time and I was only there to view the vehicles and inform Dan I will be back the next day. We came back and it was busy on Saturday afternoon my husband and I test drove the truck and I simply want to know how it handle on a hill. Dan knew the area pointed us in the direction. The truck overall was clean many of the vehicles on the lot were clean. Dan was informative on many of the features and service history. The final purchase was smooth all I had to do is give license and deposit to Dan we confirm a pick up date as the vehicle had to under there full maintenance check to ensure it was road ready. We financed again it was a breeze there was no pressure no surprise yes there were upselling of products options which is normal again A. Levy was knowledge and took the time to explain it until I got it. 5points and I was able to compare other products by vendors I already researched. Listen we you spending money you wanted to be treated a right on the spot. Dowling Ford staff did that for us Dan established trust and there was respect and the key freedom of making the decisions that was right for us. Future customers I purchased a total of 4 brand new vehicles which I owned and from large dealerships. I never felt this at ease in a purchase nor did I have this experience in the last used car dealership I recently visited days before I went to Dowling Ford. I felt respected, valued and they provide a safe and trustworthy purchase experience. Read more