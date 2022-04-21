Dowling Ford
Customer Reviews of Dowling Ford
Best ford dealership around
by 04/21/2022on
Perfect place Everyone there was nice Dan the sales man Fran the manager And Asher in the office all great and helpful
Not Honest
by 05/11/2022on
Scheduled an appointment to come buy a car. Confirmed that I was coming day of. Both myself and my partner took the day off of work and drove nearly 2 hours one way. Literally 1 mile away from the dealership they called me to say that they sold the car. Extremely unprofessional. Classic scummy car dealership. Don't waste your time here because they clearly don't respect it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing service!
by 02/28/2022on
I would easily recommend Dowling Ford to anyone. From the first email that started my search, till the purchase of my new truck it was nothing but professionalism. I dealt with Fran and Beth and they made me feel like family. They were always easily accessible and answered all of the questions I had. I will definitely be going back in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Helpful and easy experience
by 02/06/2022on
I stopped in after seeing a vehicle I wanted to test drive on their website and was more than happy with the vehicle, customer service, and speed in which everything was handled. Definitely did me of the best experiences I have had with a car dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Director
by 01/31/2022on
Excellent
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Experience
by 01/31/2022on
Purchasing a car at Dowling Ford was a wonderful experience from start to finish! The team there was very friendly and knowledgeable, but most importantly, they were honest. The price they advertised was the true price of the car and they gave me a great offer for my trade.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service
by 01/25/2022on
Excellent place to purchase vehicles from they work with you not against you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recent buyer
by 10/09/2021on
Recently bought a new Ford Explorer from this dealer, the experience was very good, everyone was helpful and made the process very easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Purchase used Truck
by 05/16/2021on
Its a small dealership but there used vehicles sells fast. I popped in after an ad was on the game I was playing. I was searching for used pickup truck or SUV. I found both at Dowling Ford. I was able to view the truck and evaluate without feeling pressured. Remember, I said it's a small size dealership and there was a couple ahead of me. I was quickly acknowledge and Dan transitioned well I found out the SUV was purchased but the truck was available. Dan automatically got 5points for being attentive. I completed my walk around the yard and found the truck and by this time Dan had the keys for me to take a look inside. I did not have a lot of time and I was only there to view the vehicles and inform Dan I will be back the next day. We came back and it was busy on Saturday afternoon my husband and I test drove the truck and I simply want to know how it handle on a hill. Dan knew the area pointed us in the direction. The truck overall was clean many of the vehicles on the lot were clean. Dan was informative on many of the features and service history. The final purchase was smooth all I had to do is give license and deposit to Dan we confirm a pick up date as the vehicle had to under there full maintenance check to ensure it was road ready. We financed again it was a breeze there was no pressure no surprise yes there were upselling of products options which is normal again A. Levy was knowledge and took the time to explain it until I got it. 5points and I was able to compare other products by vendors I already researched. Listen we you spending money you wanted to be treated a right on the spot. Dowling Ford staff did that for us Dan established trust and there was respect and the key freedom of making the decisions that was right for us. Future customers I purchased a total of 4 brand new vehicles which I owned and from large dealerships. I never felt this at ease in a purchase nor did I have this experience in the last used car dealership I recently visited days before I went to Dowling Ford. I felt respected, valued and they provide a safe and trustworthy purchase experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Thank you!
by 05/14/2021on
The salesman Dan was great to work with. Very down to earth. Got the job done in literally hours. I would definitely recommend the dealership for sales. Thank you again Dowling Ford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Purchase of 2021 F150 with Max load and max towing options.
by 04/29/2021on
Dowling Ford did a great job with my purchase of an 2021 F150 with Max load and max towing options and 5 L V8. They gave a great trade-in value. I negotiated the deal via email, no hassle or pressure. Just a great experience. I would recommend them to a friend. Doug M
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service! Quick Response, Excellent Deal
by 04/16/2021on
Dowling was so easy to work with. They found me a great deal for financing, gave me a fair offer for my trade in and provide a thorough and fast sale. I would definitely recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Jeep wrangler
by 04/15/2021on
Fran was very friendly. He answered all our questions and took care of all our needs in purchasing this vehicle. Thank you Fran
Disappointed
by 03/25/2021on
Very disappointed. They wanted to do more work than was needed to fix the truck. Found that out from another dealer. They charged $255 to look at the truck and give a estimate.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Initial service with Dowling Ford went well
by 12/16/2020on
Recently purchased a 2019 Ford Expedition and there was one recall that I needed resolved. Minor issue was that I had to call to setup service appointment, no web ability to do that? Service was prompt an bo one tried to add/push service I didn't request. Will be going back for service for items I don't do myself.
Repairs
by 12/09/2020on
Excellent Fair and done right the first time! My go to dealer
2017 Jeep Patriot
by 10/21/2020on
My wife bought a 2017 Jeep Patriot here. We got a great deal, as in there words, they are off the beaten path so have to lower their prices to be competitive. We worked with Dan Janus, and he was friendly, nice and helpful all the way though the transaction. They have low fees and do not pressure at all, no haggling needed, the price is already as low as they go. Overall we had a pleasant transaction, and the only thing I would say is poor Dan appears overworked and underpaid. At times he was a little slow to respond to emails/texts, but not for trying, working 10 hour days with no lunch. We got there in the end, viewed the car on Friday and drove it off the lot on Tuesday. Perhaps October is just their busy season.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent service
by 12/27/2019on
Service was excellent as always Great communication with service department Tom coyne was a pleasure to deal with very professional
Purchased a vehicle
by 11/03/2019on
2 thumbs up to team Dowling ford.....This was an all around positive experience. I will definitely recommend Dowling Ford and Friends alike.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Wonderful experience
by 10/30/2019on
Service done on my car and felt they were professional, honest, efficient and trustworthy. I came in thinking I needed brakes but was assured brakes were fine. They took the time to explain everything and made me feel that they cared. I would recommend this dealership for all your service needs as well as sales. I did purchase the vehicle there as well many years ago.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New car
by 10/29/2019on
Outstanding from sales to service. Everything I had asked for was completed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
