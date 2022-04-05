Acura of Avon
Customer Reviews of Acura of Avon
Best Car Buying Experience
by 05/04/2022on
I have just purchased my third Acura MDX from Acura of Avon, CT! Natalia my sales expert has been there to assist in each sale and makes the experience painless, effortless and thoroughly pleasant. Natalia takes care of every detail for me and is a wealth of knowledge. I would highly recommend Natalia and the dealership to everyone looking to make a purchase or lease! Well done again!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Dealership!!
by 04/27/2022on
Great place to purchase a vehicle. Transaction was very smooth and went without any hiccups. Sarah Steck was on point and we would highly recommend this dealership. Thanks again!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
The Best!
by 04/02/2022on
Best experience ever purchasing a car! Dan was so patient and knowledgeable. Everyone went out of their way to make our experience a good one. Would highly recommend this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Good Experience
by 03/13/2022on
We recently purchased an MDX from Acura of Avon. We worked with Steve King and had a very good experience. There was good communication throughout the process, and we were able to get the car we wanted in a challenging time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
ACURA RDX ASPEC/ADV
by 03/10/2022on
I recently purchased a new RDX A Spec/Adv. the sales representative, Sara Steck was very professional, knowledgeable, and helpful. Her assistance made the whole process go very smoothly. She was able to answer all questions and demonstrated all of the features of the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience !!
by 03/03/2022on
Shantelle and everyone from Acura of Avon helped make my first Acura purchase seamless and super easy. Shantelle was extremely knowledgeable about everything my RDX has and how to use it, considering this was my first Acura purchase that was extremely helpful. Everyone was professional and easy to work with. I would recommend them to anyone considering purchasing an Acura.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Smooth upgrade done here
by 02/19/2022on
My wife and I just bought an MDX from Acura of Avon and we were extremely pleased with the Customer Service and Professionalism from all involved in our purchase. It started on the phone since I live 1:40 min away. Every time i called, my salesperson Shantelle would be available or reply very shortly. The price of the car was right, different than every other dealer thats going over MSRP. And they paid a fair valeu on my trade. Thank you very much Shantelle, Mike and Jeremiah. And Acura on Avon.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing experience
by 12/13/2021on
I recently leased my fifth Acura from Acura of Avon and can’t say enough about my experience with Dan. He was thorough, professional, and answered all of my questions and concerns. Both Dan and Ron DaSilva are the best of the best; they made my leasing experience exceptionally easy and smooth. I can’t thank them enough for providing me with a beautiful new RDX!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing Sales Experience
by 10/10/2021on
From our first interaction with Mike to the delivery of the car everything was professional, friendly and done perfectly. Best car buying experience I have ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience!
by 07/28/2021on
We are so pleased with Acura of Avon and would definitely recommend to anyone looking for a car. Natalia was amazing and is very knowledgeable. We made an appointment and test drove two vehicles and are now the happy owners of an Acura RDX. Everyone is friendly and professional. Thank you Natalia for a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Acura of Avon A Great Car Dealership
by 07/26/2021on
Dan De Salvo and Joe Kanaan at Acura of Avon made acquiring our new 2022 MDX Advance a most delightful, comfortable and satisfying experience. Their caring and professional service are most commendable. Of course we truly are thrilled with our new Acura MDX, What makes it even better is leaving the Dealership entirely happy and satisfied. We sincerely appreciate how knowledgeable Dan De Salvo was and how well he treated us, Kudos as well to Joe Kanaan the sales manager, he too treated to us wonderfully . We will highly recommend these folks and The Acura of Avon Dealership. Many thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Friendly, reliable and trustworthy staff
by 06/24/2021on
We recently bought a certified 2018 TLX from Dan DeSalvo. He is a true gentleman. He is also knowledgeable, caring, trustworthy, and helpful. Joe Kanaan at the dealership also provided us great assistance. We would definitely buy a car from them in the future and enjoyed the whole process from beginning to end. After a bad experience at another local Acura dealer, we drove away from Acura of Avon both happy and satisfied. They worked around our schedule and were patient with my very picky husband.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Knowledgeable Sales Department
by 04/21/2021on
Knowledgeable sales staff, quick responses and a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Family-friendly business
by 04/15/2021on
Very friendly-feel yourself like in a family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best experience
by 03/30/2021on
Exceptional customer service. My fiance and I both upgraded our cars and each time we felt welcomed. The dealership was very clean, very fancy and organized. The hospitality was nice..Very professional. Mike, Ron, and Vanessa were amazing. Joe especially stood out to us he was very polite and made the whole interaction very pleasant Even came on his day off to make sure we were taken care of. They went above and beyond to make sure we were comfortable and really listened to our wants and needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New 2022 MDX; Same Positive Sales Experience
by 03/25/2021on
Our positive sales experience & relationship with Acura of Avon started with our 1st MDX purchase back in 2002 and has continued through the years. No pressure sales, fairness and honesty is what I expect and consistently receive from Mike Iacino. This was my seventh new vehicle purchased at Acura of Avon; loyalty is what they have earned. Highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Knowledgeable, Professional, Efficient.
by 02/11/2021on
This is the third car I've purchased from Acura of Avon. They also do all of my regular maintenance. They are consistently helpful, courteous, and knowledgeable about the details of the car to help me get the most out of the tech packages etc. They make it very easy to deal with the paperwork and administrative hassles of purchasing a car. Highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Sales Experience
by 12/03/2020on
I would like to thank the team of Jason Abate Sales Consultant, Ed Kanaan Sales Manager and Vanessa Johnson Finance Manager at Acura of Avon for their professionalism and friendly presence with the lease of our new 2020 Acura MDX. I highly recommend Acura of Avon for your next sales experience and vehicle purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Just great!
by 09/27/2020on
Fast, convenient, without any hassle. Car was delivered to my home, paper work was done online. Nothing else to wish from a new car purchase
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing
by 09/05/2020on
This was by far the best experience I've had with a car dealership. From interest and initial contact to pulling the trigger and buying the car, Sergio D. and Vanessa S. were beyond helpful and supportive. Buying a car is a huge investment and I'm definitely happy that I chose Acura of Avon. Best choice!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 09/03/2020on
Very courteous service advisor. He explained the process clearly and also advised which areas needed to be addressed immediately rather than later. The charges were explained clearly as well. The work was completed on time. I felt very confident in his responses and overall attention to detail.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
