1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Horrendous experience with this place. Brandon already had possession of my license when he started spouting off about a personal experience of his that he very quickly turned into a racism agenda, in front of my young kids - it was 20 minutes before I could get out of there. Never felt so cornered in my life. It was completely inappropriate - not the time, nor the place. I tried to speak with a manager, but he “wasn’t there that day” - and nobody else seemed to care that we were walking out visibly upset! A couple weeks later, I finally got to speak with the general manager, Mike, and all he told me is “well, Branden has a fantastic record, so I think he’s just a dumb kid who made a dumb mistake” - like that’s supposed to make it better??? Solely because of this, they lost a $35,000 sale. We went elsewhere. Would NEVER come back here if it was the last dealership on Earth. I’d rather walk everywhere than drive a Kia from Crowley. Read more