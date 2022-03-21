Crowley Kia
Customer Reviews of Crowley Kia
DRIVE AWAY FROM THIS DEALERSHIP
by 03/21/2022on
Our sales experience has been the worst experience ever. Brandon, our salesman, tried to pull a classic bait-and-switch by requiring a non-refundable deposit, estimated a delivery date that was obviously not possible, and now 3 weeks later wondered if we were interested in purchasing a different car that's sitting on the lot. And of course, the model on the lot is more expensive. When we spoke with the manager, he was rude and unhelpful and continues to refuse to refund the deposit. This dealership is shady, rude and should be avoided at all cost. There are plenty of good, reliable dealers who will treat you with care and respect.
Terrible Place
by 03/01/2022on
The worse dealer experience ever. The sales center was rude, inconsiderate, and really not out to work with the customer. Their entire motive is to mark-up. When I did complain after my first experience, someone in corporate had someone that gets paid a lot of money call me and see what happened and try to make it seem better. In the end, the real motive of the call was to pretend they care, when they actually do not. I know other people have good reviews for them, but I hope you read mine and understand that there are many other dealers out there that will work with the customer and are kind, Crowley is not one of them.
Buyer beware!
by 09/18/2021on
EV/Hybrid shoppers - be *VERY* careful working with Crowley and be sure to ask *all* the specifics of any financial arrangements. They are happy to "give" you your CT rebate of $2250 by masking it as a dealer discount. Their sales staff is pleasant enough and just as knowledgeable as any other in the area - which is to say pretty hazy on many/most of the details. But Crowley was more than happy to claim that the CT rebate was theirs rather than accruing to the owner, and failed to clarify this arrangement over many conversations.
STAY AWAY!!!
by 04/19/2021on
Horrendous experience with this place. Brandon already had possession of my license when he started spouting off about a personal experience of his that he very quickly turned into a racism agenda, in front of my young kids - it was 20 minutes before I could get out of there. Never felt so cornered in my life. It was completely inappropriate - not the time, nor the place. I tried to speak with a manager, but he “wasn’t there that day” - and nobody else seemed to care that we were walking out visibly upset! A couple weeks later, I finally got to speak with the general manager, Mike, and all he told me is “well, Branden has a fantastic record, so I think he’s just a dumb kid who made a dumb mistake” - like that’s supposed to make it better??? Solely because of this, they lost a $35,000 sale. We went elsewhere. Would NEVER come back here if it was the last dealership on Earth. I’d rather walk everywhere than drive a Kia from Crowley.
Great Experience
by 02/02/2019on
I had a very good experience at Crowley Kia. Their salesman Hayden Joeckle did exactly what he told me he could do and made financing my new car easy. Rob Boyle, in the financing department was able to get me financed when other dealers couldn't. I highly recommend stopping by this dealership if you're in the market for a new or used car
Hayden is the BEST
by 01/22/2019on
Hayden joeckel of Crowley Kia is the best. Put me in a brand new car! Go see him!
Extremely Helpful and Smooth
by 01/22/2019on
My salesman is Hayden Joeckel. He is a young, very bright, extremely helpful young man. He was quick to answer my questions. Ran around, allowing me to drive every car I wanted to test. All the paperwork went smoothly when I finally made my decision. Hayden stayed with me and was very attentive and professional. Every salesperson in the dealership worked hard to make this a great experience.
Super Helpful and Informative
by 01/22/2019on
Hayden @ Crowley Kia is amazing! Most informative test drive I’ve ever had. Super helpful through the decision making process. Walked away with a great lease on and amazing Kia Soul Plus!
Helpful and Easy
by 01/13/2019on
For my first time buying a car I was helped by a man named Hayden who was very great and sociable. He made choosing a car that I liked very easy. If I had to buy a car again that would be the first place I go. I would also recommend this place to other people.
Great Customer Service with Hayden
by 01/08/2019on
My experience with Crowley Kia was wonderful. I had Hayden Joeckel search for a specific truck that fit my needs and he found exactly what I was looking for. Very happy I bought a vehicle with Crowley. Great people and great service.
Definitely Reccommend
by 01/02/2019on
Thanks to Hayden Rob And Peter for all the help you gave me. You guys worked so hard for me to get my brand new 2019 Kia Forte. Thanks so much . you guys rock. Thanks to you guys New years is going out with a bang. I def will recommend family and friends to go visit you guys. Thanks so much again for all the hardwork you did for me. Thanks again from the bottom of my heart. Stacy Rubino
One Stop Shop
by 12/29/2018on
Hayden was great and everything got done so I was able to take the car home the same night Thanks very much to all you guys
One Stop Shop
by 12/29/2018on
Great Service
by 12/15/2018on
I purchased a new car a few days ago and Hayden sold it to me. He worked very hard to get me the best deal, was very kind an SWEET, and knowledgeable. Every one at Crowly Kis was awsome and very nice and helped me out tremendously. Great job Hadyen. Kathy Ballou. Loved the Great Service and attention I received. Thank you everyone who assisted me in my purchase. ♥️Kathleen Ballou
5 Star Experience
by 12/11/2018on
Had a 5 star experience buying our new 2019 Kia Forte. Our salesman Hayden went far above and beyond to help us. Smart, intelligent, pleasant and all around great guy. I made a new friend in Hayden!!! Now onto Rob in finance; awesome sauce!!!!! He’s the bomb, loved working with him! Great guy and very knowledgeable and refreshingly competent! I made another new friend in Rob!
Above Average
by 12/08/2018on
Dear Mr. Crowley' I wanted to let you know how we liked buying a car at your place of business. Hayden greeted us nicely and it went very well from there. he was above average in his job. Told us all about the car. he was charming and smiling al the time. I feel you are getting the best out of your decision to hire him.. I think he has a very nice future and it looks like a plus for you. .Wishing you both all the best. Martine Sargent [ 2017 Dodge Caravan ]
Above and Beyond
by 12/06/2018on
I cannot think these gentlemen enough! Not only were Hayden & Rob able to help me on so many different levels. I was able to buy and bring my car home the exact same day. While being able to leave with a dealer plate, till the rest of the paperwork was finished processing. They also talked me through any questions I had with the paperwork or with the car! Very appreciated! Mel was even able to work with me on a time frame to come back the next morning to get my "leaving the lot car detailing"(due to work) which he did a fantastic job on!! Thank you! Thank you again Rob Boyle & Hayden Joeckle!! Show them this exact post next time you go in so they know I sent you for the good service! Happy car shopping @ Crowley Kia!
Helpful and Easy
by 11/28/2018on
Kalani was super helpful via email, Hayden took great care of us at the dealership, and Vicki made the paperwork process a breeze. Overall positive experience!
Painless and Easy
by 11/17/2018on
I recently traded in my lease for a new vehicle and Hayden was amazing! He made it painless and easy and I felt like he was really working for me. He's personable and not your stereotypical cars salesman. Thanks again!
Smooth and Simple
by 11/10/2018on
My salesman Hayden responded promptly throughout the process and even came in on his day off to make sure my car was ready. The finance paperwork was ready when I arrived and it was the smoothest new car pickup I've ever experienced. Even some post-sales questions I had were responded to very quickly.
Best dealership around by FAR
by 10/22/2018on
I recently purchased a new 2019 Kia Sportage LX and am absolutely in love with the car! The staff is absolutely phenomenal and I will definitely be a returning customer! Make sure to ask for Hayden Joeckel when you go in, he was absolutely AMAZING in helping me figure out the best car for me (and price) and I couldn't be happier! Best of all, he wasn't being pushy at all, and I could tell that he genuinely cared about my needs and it really showed that he put me first! He's definitely my go-to car guy now! I can honestly say, this was the first time that I've purchased a car and left feeling 110% satisfied, happy, and confident about my new vehicle! Hayden definitely goes above and beyond!
