Customer Reviews of BMW of Bridgeport
Terrible Customer Service
by 09/21/2021on
My experience with BMW is very similar to my last one, this dealership is looking to steal your money. Last time I had an issued they attempted to charge me for the services, idk how my times this has occurred to other customers but I payed for a premium maintenance package, everything is covered and I would have been changed if I didn’t speak up. My second experience this time was somewhat similar I had one lug nut that was installed too tight and needed to be removed because I almost stripped it down completely. This was A lug nut that the dealership installed. This should have taken a maximum time of 30 min. I was stuck waiting at the dealership for over 2 hours for something so simple, I would of done the work myself if I knew it would come to this. Once the service was completed, I was changed 166 dollars to remove the single lug nut (no drilling was required and I kept the nut just for proof). I had also purchased the wheel and tire package! When I purchased this package I was told that everything wheel related would be covered. For some reason this isn’t …. (No reason was given). I will now take the extra 15 min drive in the opposite direction to North Haven just so that I can be treated with more respect and by someone who is not looking to nickle and dime me everytime I go. The service there was by far more professional then the BMW dealership in Bridgeport. Thanks for asking me for a car wash
RUN FROM THIS DEALER!!
by 06/02/2021on
I purchased a used 2017 Jaguar F-Type from this dealer. This car was $60,000... so, not a cheap used car. I travelled 3.5 hours during Covid to get this car. I am a cancer survivor and asked specifically for curb-side delivery... I did not want to go in the building at all. The sales person said this was no problem. When we got there (we had a specific appointment time) - the salesperson was nowhere to be found. Then, when he showed up - the paperwork wasn't ready... then, we were forced to go inside to sign the paperwork. Then, we found out the car had 2,000 more miles on it than was advertised... turns out the General Manager was using the car as his personal toy!! I brought up the extra mileage and the sales person first told us that we were wrong and the mileage was exactly the same. Then, when I showed him a print-out of the web page (always bring hardcopies!) - he said, "Oh yeah... the mileage is more now - but if you don't like it, you can leave... I have 10 other people waiting to buy this car." The sales person refused to renegotiate the price... Long story short, the sales person lied to our face 3 times during the sales process... it took 4 hours to get the car, they had the wrong information on the title, and when I explained all this to the General Manager - he couldn't have cared less and didn't even respond. RUN AWAY AS FAST AS YOU CAN from this place... find another dealership - these guys are [non-permissible content removed]!
Do Not Recommend
by 05/21/2021on
My husband and I were very disappointed with this dealership. We got deceived and feel disrespected. Essentially, we had been looking for a new car for weeks and finally thought we had found the right car. We test drove it towards the end of the day and made an appointment to finalize the purchase the next day. At 9am the next morning, we got a call asking if we could come in earlier because there was someone else interested in the car. So we rearranged our schedules to come in 3 hours earlier. When we arrive we are told that yet another person is interested and coming in to see the car. We aren’t too worried because we are confident everything will go through. We fill out all the paperwork, get an assessment for our trade-in, give our insurance, etc. Only after we have wasted an hour, do we find out that a deposit came in for that car a half-hour before our appointment! We were never asked if we wanted to put a deposit down on the car and should have been made aware of this before we arrived! Our time was wasted and buying a car has an emotional aspect to it so to pull the rug from under a serious buyer at the literal last minute is very bad business! The dealership needs better communication, salespeople that don’t steal sales away from each other and improve your policies so that deposits are only offered to serious car buyers that are actually filling out the paperwork and everyone is made aware of all deposits, so they don’t put someone else through what we went through! On a side note: We were never given a call to give us an update on the status of the car. The professional thing would have been to call and tell us that the deal went through with the person that the deposit down. Not calling us at all is not professional.
BMW Bridgeport - Satisfying the Customer
by 01/09/2021on
I've owned BMWs for years - all purchased at Bridgeport. However, it was time for a change - I wanted a Land Rover. I dealt with Kade Walker - a terrific guy who loves cars and loves helping customers. He was forthcoming and honest and found me the car I wanted. Could not have been more satisfied with a car salesman.
Awful
by 09/08/2019on
Unprofessional, did not take me serious due to my age and looks. They lied about another person interested in the vehicle I was Looking at. I offered To put a deposit on the car, and they didn’t seem interested.
Excellent Purchasing Experience
by 09/23/2016on
I am typically not a fan of purchasing cars, as my experience with dealers of all levels of brands is that they are single focused on closing the deal in their best interest - solely. I was looking for a car for my son (new driver), and I wanted something safe, with all wheel drive and within the budget we set forth. After a couple of visits to other dealerships, I experienced exactly what I expected: a push to purchase their new inventory, well above the price range we discussed, and then no follow up after I told them we were firm and wanted to look at their certified inventory. This was not my experience with BMW of Bridgeport. I was first impressed with their inventory of certified vehicles. I selected a few online, and submitted an inquiry via their website. I received an immediate response, corresponded back and forth several times & finally scheduled a visit to the dealership with my son. George C Scott (for real) met us, chatted over our preferred vehicle from their inventory and went to work. When he realized it wasn't on the lot, but rather at the detailing shop - rather than steering us to another vehicle, he grabbed a ride from another staff member and brought the car to us. Long story short, my son loved it and we began the purchase process. This was incredibly quick and painless, and we scheduled a pickup within the next 24 hrs. When we arrived to take delivery, everything was in order, we received an excellent overview of the (overwhelming) array of gadgets in the car from the local expert (who was great) and then moved onto the business office to finish up. This is where I am used to getting the pitch for all the stuff I absolutely do not want/need. Not here - we chatted through the financial details, got a pleasant surprise by a reduction in the purchase price (current spiff) and we were done. I would not hesitate to recommend this dealership to anyone. George followed up several times since - making sure my son was loving the car (he is). This is how buying all cars should go...thank you to everyone at BMW of Bridgeport.
Unfortunately no :below zero" rating
by 04/20/2016on
avoid Jason G as sales advisor .his approach is collect his commissions ASAP regardless customer's interests.
Terrible experience at BMW of Bridgeport CT
by 04/08/2016on
I purchased a CPO 2011 Z4 on March 5. 2016. The next day I discovered an absolutely broken and half missing hinge in the trunk compartment, called the dealer and 10 days later their solution was for me to come in and have their service department try to secure it with some bolts or screws. They said the part was to expensive to replace. Everyone there was to busy to pay attention from the get go Answered all my questions with what I wanted to hear. They tried to sell me a $1489.00 extended warranty on the run on flats that this car was supposted to have- only problem is that when I had the car into another BMW dealer for a check up just three weeks after I purchase it, I was informed my car didn't have run on flat tires. Good thing I didn't purchase the insurance. They also had me pay New York State sales tax the day I purchased but when I went to my motor vehicle department I had to pay it again as CT is not authorized to collect NY sales tax. I can hardly believe Bridgeport didn't know that. Additionally while having another bmw dealer look my new car over they found 3 bent rims and I had to pay $337.50 for a software update to stop the car from a cold start rough idle. I was told that this software up date has been available for at least a year. Guess Bridgeport just didn't want to install it. I punched this car 34 days ago. I have a broken/ missing hinge in my trunk compartment which impedes the automatic hard tops functioning, NO run on flat tires ON three bent rims and outdated soft ware. Honestly, they couldn't even get the car detailed correctly. When I got home I detailed it myself and found 2 pens, a doctors appointment reminder card for the pervious owner and one store receipt. REALLY? It's only half a car, a two seater convertible. I have filed a formal complaint with BMW of North America. I would not recommend this dealership to anyone for anything and I do not believe BMW of NA is going to allow their representatives to act in the manor they Bridgeport did. I am a reasonable, honest and patient person. Had I wanted to be treated the way BMW of Bridgeport CT treated me I could have bought my car from any corner auto-mart. I fully expected to pay more for this car at a BMW dealership but I expected some integrity in exchange.
Disappointing Experience at BMW of Bridgeport
by 09/07/2015on
Left a deposit at the salesman's advice to lock in end of the month deal on 6/30. We were advised deposit was fully refundable and had until the next day to make a decision. After advising Jason in Sales we were holding off until the end of the lease, the deposit has still not been refunded. We have called spoken to management and were advised twice refund would be issued, but after 6+ weeks that has not been the case.
2015 BMW X1
by 07/30/2015on
I purchased my 2015 BMW X1 last week at BMW of Bridgeport. My salesperson was Scott Pechkis and he is awesome! He is polite, courteous, and knowledgeable about the X1. I felt very comfortable dealing with him and never felt any pressure to buy the vehicle. Scott made sure he found the model I wanted with everything that was important to me in this purchase. He followed up, answered all of my questions and accommodated my requests including taking delivery when it fit my busy schedule. I also dealt with Jessica and Victoria during my purchase and they were great too. I have purchased both new and used cars at different dealerships in CT. I have to say this was the best buying experience I have had to date. I would definitely recommend BMW of Bridgeport to friends, family, and anyone looking to purchase a BMW. In CT.
Bought my first BMW!!!
by 06/15/2015on
Loved working with Jason Gellatly. He was a true gentleman and was very attentive to my needs as a customer. He showed me quite a few models and explained the differences in engine type, model type, etc. and kept my interests top of mind throughout the experience. I test drove a couple of models (650i and M5 sedan) but fell in love with an alpine white 535i xdrive that was on the showroom floor. Such a beautiful car and what a great choice. Jason worked very hard to help me get the car. Also, Victoria and Neal facilitated the deal. Victoria was great with explaining the financial stuff; warranty info., etc. and Neal took me on my test drives and did a great job explaining some key features of my car. Jason really made the experience stress free and kept a fabulous disposition throughout the entire time and kept me abreast of all options for the vehicle. I definitely recommend the BMW of Bridgeport dealership to anyone shopping for a BMW. Very professional and courteous staff.
bad experience turned good
by 04/08/2015on
Jason fixed a terrible situation by another salesperson and changed my daughters tears into tears of joy . Great salesperson and great dealership
My BMW Buying Experience
by 03/22/2015on
Dear Jason, I cannot fully express my JOY! Everyone should have the car buying experience I have had with BMW of Bridgeport! From my first initial contact with Jessica, to my sit down meeting and purchase with you, to my car and instrument introduction with Glen to the final paperwork signing and warranty information with Michael. What a nice, approachable, and informative team. I have already detailed out my experience with a few interested people in my young days of ownership. I am of course, still getting used to the car, and know there is a good team available to me shall I have any questions. Many thanks for your thoughtfulness and professionalism. Jody K
Great buying experience at BMW of Bridgeport
by 03/14/2015on
I have owned several BMW's and was trading in my 2007 X3 that had about 150,000 miles on it; I knew exactly which car I wanted, the 2015 435i X-Drive coupe so there wasn't a lot of decision making. My salesman, Ernie Ferrari, was great, very professional and walked me through all the numbers for the lease and followed up with me weekly on the status of my car's production and delivery. Glen Ramsteck, who went through all the features of the car with me was very knowledgeable and showed me everything. The whole process was great, nice people, a fair price and no hassles, I highly recommend this dealership !
Great experience at BMW of Bridgeport
by 03/05/2015on
I just bought another BMW and had an excellent experience. Jason Gellately, my salesperson was a pleasure to work with. He was attentive, courteous and always very professional, taking the time to locate a car that had exactly what I had requested. The price he quoted was fair and competitive and most importantly did not change when it came time to finalize the purchase of the car. I give him the highest recommendation.
Number 7 on the Christmas list
by 01/31/2015on
So I needed a new car. Loved my car. Not a BMW. Took a chance and asked what do you have that is comparable. Jason showed me my 3201 with X drive! I drove it back in November and left it at that and he didn't hound me. Oh, and Isaah was wonderful. I let my husband know. He test drove the car in a snow storm. We bought the car. Wow. They knew I wasn't ready for the car but treated me like a princess anyway. The car itself is a beautiful piece of equipment that is reliable in the backwoods of New England with its Xdrive., which sold my husband. We are all happy. Oh and she has beautiful lines also.
Amazing Customer Service - Couldn't Be Happier!
by 12/17/2014on
BMW of Bridgeport & Jason Gellatly came highly recommended by a good friend who recently purchased a 4-series from Jason & Isaiah. I was considering trading in my previous BMW and just wanted to take a test drive and have a look around. My prior BMW was purchased from another dealership but was always serviced at BMW of Bridgeport. When I met Jason, he introduced us to Isaiah who took us on our test drives - he was extremely knowledgeable about the ins and outs of each series which helped me feel confident I was choosing the best model based on what I was looking for. Once I chose the series/model - Jason took it from there. Jason was honest, fair and found me the *exact* car I wanted (interior/exterior/options etc). For all these reasons, I felt very comfortable in making my decision that same day to buy my new 2015 528xi. My car was ready the very next morning and I appreciated the one-on-one review of all the features. Jason and Isaiah were so accommodating and made the entire process so easy. Couldn't have been happier with my decision and absolutely love my new car! If you are considering a BMW - Jason & Isaiah will help you find your perfect match.
Very Happy!!
by 12/17/2014on
Jason, Anthony and Isaiah were AWESOME! They worked hard to find the perfect BMW for me and took the time to make sure I was happy with my purchase. I would definitely recommend Bridgeport BMW to anyone looking for a new car.
Best car buying experience ever!
by 12/17/2014on
Our visit to BMW of Bridgeport was absolutely the best car buying experience ever! They have a complete understanding of their product line and offerings, are very attentive to customer needs, and the exceptional customer service continues even after the sale with the encore offering. We will certainly come back when it is time for our next vehicle!
Excellent Experience
by 12/16/2014on
Jason G and Isaiah are by far great sales people to deal with. They have gone above and beyond to get me what I needed; from dealing with my father to coming all the way 30 min to my house to pick up my car for service ( due to me having surgery and not being able to drive) and dropping off a rent a car, in order to fix a tiny detail- was by far the best dealership I have dealt with. I highly recommend BMW of Bridgeport to anyone who is looking to get what they pay for !!
2011 335xi purchase
by 11/17/2014on
This was my first time dealing with a luxury brand dealership and I couldnt have had a better experience. From the moment I walked in, I was greeted by Jason Gellaty where he inquired what my needs were and told me to feel free to look around. I found a very nice pre-owned vehicle that piqued my interest and Isaiah took me for a test drive. When I returned, Jason sat me down and was very straightforward, gave me some options for financing and made the process very easy and hassle free. The staff at BMW of Bridgeport are very knowledgeable, hands on, customer oriented and personable. Every staff member went out of their way to make sure that any needs or concerns I had were met. I had been tinkering with the thought of making a purchase for at least two years now and Jason and Isaiah made that choice very easy. I would have no issues purchasing a vehicle if the process was always as simple as they made it. I look forward to doing business with them and BMW of Bridgeport in the future.
