1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband and I were very disappointed with this dealership. We got deceived and feel disrespected. Essentially, we had been looking for a new car for weeks and finally thought we had found the right car. We test drove it towards the end of the day and made an appointment to finalize the purchase the next day. At 9am the next morning, we got a call asking if we could come in earlier because there was someone else interested in the car. So we rearranged our schedules to come in 3 hours earlier. When we arrive we are told that yet another person is interested and coming in to see the car. We aren’t too worried because we are confident everything will go through. We fill out all the paperwork, get an assessment for our trade-in, give our insurance, etc. Only after we have wasted an hour, do we find out that a deposit came in for that car a half-hour before our appointment! We were never asked if we wanted to put a deposit down on the car and should have been made aware of this before we arrived! Our time was wasted and buying a car has an emotional aspect to it so to pull the rug from under a serious buyer at the literal last minute is very bad business! The dealership needs better communication, salespeople that don’t steal sales away from each other and improve your policies so that deposits are only offered to serious car buyers that are actually filling out the paperwork and everyone is made aware of all deposits, so they don’t put someone else through what we went through! On a side note: We were never given a call to give us an update on the status of the car. The professional thing would have been to call and tell us that the deal went through with the person that the deposit down. Not calling us at all is not professional. Read more