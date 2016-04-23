2.5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Went to this dealer the other day and looked at a car out in front. A young sales person came out and spoke to us but really did not know much about the car. The car sticker price was almost 40K. Told this sales person thank you and left. Came back the next day with our trade to buy the car out front and to see how much they would give us for a trade. A sale lady recognized us from yesterday and said we would have to deal with the sales person from the day before that he should be free in a few minutes. She proceeded to talk on the phone. Saw four other sales people sitting around talking. After about half an hour no help, the sales lady was still on the phone, asked the four guys sitting around doing nothing for help. They said we would have to wait. Told that we really did not like the sale guy from yesterday, they refused to help. I asked them to at least get the paperwork started on the trade and let us take the other car for a test ride. They did not answer us and just walked around like they were going to do something. After a few more minutes I told my wife (loud for them to hear me) lets just leave and go to another dealer. I said this several times and no one came over to us to stop us from leaving. So guess what, we left. Went to a competing dealer who was told that I wanted a car with certain options. They said they did not have one but could order one for us or find one. They found one and we ordered it. Hopefully it was found at Branhaven who lost the deal and will have to ship the car to their competitor. How sweet it is. Buy the way I will love my new 2008 Charger R/T window sticker of almost 40K. Maybe Branhaven will see this and get their act together. No only did they lose the sale of a new car but I USED to go there for service.!!!! Read more