Very nice dealership
by 04/23/2016on
There are Jeep dealers closer to my home, but I'm glad I went to Branhaven. My sales consultant, Steve Lakomski was very nice and made leasing my 2016 Grand Cherokee a great experience.
Great experience
by 01/01/2016on
My experience couldn't have been better. Steve Lakomski was excellent and very low key. The whole process went very smoothly. I would highly recommend Branhaven!
best car shopping experience
by 08/06/2014on
my best friend and i went to Branhaven to test drive the all new 2015 C200 on saturday. we meet with Brendan and he took us on test drive answered all of our questions. very knowledgable staff and woman friendly dealer.
Worth the 885 Mile Drive....
by 06/20/2014on
I found a used Mini Cooper at Branhaven Motors on Cars.com, The dealership was about 440 miles away . I emailed them to see if the Mini was still for sale, the next day I received a Call from Jamie in sales, she was very friendly and stated that the car was still available and Answered all my questions, I told her I was from Buffalo and was really interested but couldn't Get there to test drive it until Saturday. She suggested that I put a refundable deposit down Over the phone if I was that interested so they could hold the car for me. I agreed and did so. We made our trip to the dealership early Saturday morning. Upon arrival we spoke with John And Eric in sales as well, we were told that someone else had come in the dealership and wanted the Mini Cooper very badly during the week and was trying to make a deal on it. They told the Individual that we had placed a deposit on it before he saw it and have to honor us as having The first chance to buy the car..... What an honorable dealership, they could have easily have Sold the car out fro under us, but kept their word. We had a perfect experience with Brandon in The Finance department as well, definitely the easiest and best car buying experience I have Ever had. They even had our name on a sign when we walked into the Dealership congratulating us. They also printed out mapquest directions for us to get home a better way and directed us to an awesome pizzeria for lunch. All I can say is Top Notch.... Also I asked the dealership register the vehicle for us, we had the plates and registration in less than a week in the mail. Thank you again, Jamie, John, Eric, Brandon & Paula.
Reprehensible Business Practices!
by 10/09/2012on
Without doubt the WORST dealership I've ever had the misfortune to deal with. [non-permissible content removed] of the first degree! Claimed a credit issue when in fact they lied. Told me my score was 630 when I checked it was 765. Turned in the credit application on a Thursday and set up a delivery on the following Monday. Waited all day Monday until after I had turned in my lease early to another dealership. When I showed up for delivery of my new car they kept me waiting even longer, past my appointment so as to put me in a position where I had no other alternative than to agree to the deal they proposed. The finance manager ambushed me and the eleventh hour to try and bump my payment an additional $80 per month, plus they wanted an additional $1,500 down. They had all day to discuss this with me but waited till the last minute to inform me of this bogus situation. Fortunately for me (and them) I was able to get my old car back. I've been in the car business for many years and found this to be the most reprehensible and under handed dealership I have ever encountered. Essentially they tried to stick me for an additional $3,500! The business manager is [non-permissible content removed] and not to be trusted. Claimed he couldn't talk about payments over the phone but made no effort to let me know there might be an issue! BUYER BEWARE! EVERYTHING you would expect from a sleazy car dealer! To bad there aren't (-) stars for ratings!
Great Dealer!
by 02/02/2009on
Bought a a new Jeep Wrangler from them on 12/08. I started seriously looking 3 months prior, but Branhaven really had the price and the vehicle that I wanted in stock. I cannot honestly say that their sales department was any better or worse than other 5 star dealers that I visited, but the difference was their honesty and straightforwardness especially where the trade was concerned. The only downside was the salesperson's knowledge could be a little better, but it was adequate. Also, they were not "pushy". Follow up was adequate w/o being pesty. The whole transaction was "transparent" - no games. It was a painless experience and I highly recommend them to others. I see why they have a high repeat clientele.
Sneaky
by 10/10/2008on
I went to this dealership on a Saturday looking for a late model used car. Found one I liked and made an offer. The question was - how much would my trade be worth. We agreed to have the trade evaluated early in the following week. They came to look at my trade on Tuesday - but I didn't hear back from them about the quote. I called Wednesday and Thursday and left messages. No one would call me back. Then on Friday I got ahold of the sales guy - and he said he would call me back with the figures. 1 hour later he calls back and says the car was sold - no apology , no explanation, no reason for not getting a courtesy call, no chance to match or beat the other offer. Just a big waste of time. Don't go to this dealer unless you like being strung along and snubbed.
No One Sell a Car At This Dealer
by 04/06/2008on
Went to this dealer the other day and looked at a car out in front. A young sales person came out and spoke to us but really did not know much about the car. The car sticker price was almost 40K. Told this sales person thank you and left. Came back the next day with our trade to buy the car out front and to see how much they would give us for a trade. A sale lady recognized us from yesterday and said we would have to deal with the sales person from the day before that he should be free in a few minutes. She proceeded to talk on the phone. Saw four other sales people sitting around talking. After about half an hour no help, the sales lady was still on the phone, asked the four guys sitting around doing nothing for help. They said we would have to wait. Told that we really did not like the sale guy from yesterday, they refused to help. I asked them to at least get the paperwork started on the trade and let us take the other car for a test ride. They did not answer us and just walked around like they were going to do something. After a few more minutes I told my wife (loud for them to hear me) lets just leave and go to another dealer. I said this several times and no one came over to us to stop us from leaving. So guess what, we left. Went to a competing dealer who was told that I wanted a car with certain options. They said they did not have one but could order one for us or find one. They found one and we ordered it. Hopefully it was found at Branhaven who lost the deal and will have to ship the car to their competitor. How sweet it is. Buy the way I will love my new 2008 Charger R/T window sticker of almost 40K. Maybe Branhaven will see this and get their act together. No only did they lose the sale of a new car but I USED to go there for service.!!!!
