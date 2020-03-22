2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

purchased a used car thinking it was a good deal, had a test drive (on a rainy day) everything seen okey , until i sign , when everything was done , they gave me the keys and took me out side to pick up the car, the first thing we saw was a big dent on the back of the car , i told the salesman about it , he respond, you have a good car that will last a long time ) and the car was full of scratches , didnt see it before because of the rain, drove home and notice shocks are worn out and had a noise ,, took it back for service the following week and only replaced one , and to this day is still making noise,, dont get me wrong the service man was so nice to us very professional ,, i put more than 300 miles coming and going for that service wow ,, when they sell you a car i dont think is a worry for them to help you out after, or refund some of the money that i spend on miles and gas,, also looked up the same car online and saw great deals with less then 40,000 miles,to late now,, i wont be there for my next car this dec / 20 Read more