A pleasant experience
by 03/22/2020on
We were recently looking for a new Odyssey to replace our 2004. We went to one dealership in the area and had a very negative experience. Then we went to Brandfon. It was night and day. From the moment we walked in and met Chris Donofrio, it has been a positive experience. Chris is friendly, knowledgeable and not at all pushy. He immediately agreed to let us take a 2015 Odyssey to our mechanic in Middletown - an hour round trip! - for a second opinion. Any remaining minor blemish or defect, whether we noticed it or not, he insisted would be repaired, and it was. The price was fair, and we drove the minivan home soon after. The positive experience at Brandfon was not limited to only Chris, though. Everyone at Brandfon that we met has been helpful, and it is clear that this is a dealership that is not looking just to make one sale but to build relationships with lifetime customers. Our other car is a Corolla, but when it comes to replace it, we may very well go back to Brandfon and get a Civic instead! Alex M
Our buying experience
by 03/21/2020on
As owner’s of a car repair shop we have been purchasing Honda Auto parts from Brandfon Honda for many years. They have always provided great customer service and technical help. When we decided to lease a new vehicle we decided to try Brandfon Honda’s sales department. I must say from the moment we walked into the showroom we were made to feel comfortable. All staff members were warm and friendly. Our sales consultant, Chris Donofrio, was extremely polite, attentive and knowledgeable. Chris took all the time needed to show us all the features that our new CRV offered and invited us to return for a refresher. The general manager, Perry Gountas, checked in with us to make sure we were happy and if we had any questions or concerns. The transaction process was effortless. The following morning the owner of the dealership, mr Brandfon, called to check on our buying experience. I told him from the moment we walked into his dealership we received the red carpet treatment and by the way we were treated you would have thought that Perry and Chris owned the dealership. We would definitely recommend Brandfon Honda! This was a very warm and unforgettable experience! Many Thanks Lou & Tania
Chris Donofrio
by 03/19/2020on
Excellent experience with Chris at Brandon Honda. Really exceptional. Got a Honda Odyssey for our growing family and are really happy. Hope to have him help us with any future car needs. Campbell
Super Chill Car Buying Experience
by 03/16/2020on
I was shopping for a new car, not really sure what I wanted. I test drove a few different brands, and then went to Brandon Honda. Chris Donofrio was great, super chill, let me drive a few, new and used cars. Chris didn’t bug me or pressure me in buying while I was there. I came back drove a few more, again no hassles or pressure. I had time to think, research and figure out what was the best car for me. If you are looking for that kind of car buying experience, ask for Chris Donofrio, at Brandon Honda. The whole dealership, did a great job at making this a welcoming car buying experience.
high price high mileage on cars
by 03/04/2020on
purchased a used car thinking it was a good deal, had a test drive (on a rainy day) everything seen okey , until i sign , when everything was done , they gave me the keys and took me out side to pick up the car, the first thing we saw was a big dent on the back of the car , i told the salesman about it , he respond, you have a good car that will last a long time ) and the car was full of scratches , didnt see it before because of the rain, drove home and notice shocks are worn out and had a noise ,, took it back for service the following week and only replaced one , and to this day is still making noise,, dont get me wrong the service man was so nice to us very professional ,, i put more than 300 miles coming and going for that service wow ,, when they sell you a car i dont think is a worry for them to help you out after, or refund some of the money that i spend on miles and gas,, also looked up the same car online and saw great deals with less then 40,000 miles,to late now,, i wont be there for my next car this dec / 20
Great buying experience
by 03/02/2020on
Bought a 2013 civic from Chris Donofrio helped me with bad credit and low down payment he's the guy to see
2016 Civic
by 02/29/2020on
We just bough a 2016 Civic from Chris Donofrio. Excellent service! Made it a great experience for my daughter who we help purchase her first car. Thanks, Chris!
Great transaction, great car, ok customer service
by 01/30/2020on
Late last year I decided to I trade in my 2017 Honda Civic Si for a 2020 model. As it had been early in the season, the local dealers didn't have my choice Rallye Red two door trim, and they all told me I would have to wait until spring 2020. Brandfon Honda, however, called me and ordered the car direct from the factory, after a brief negotiation and reasonable pricing that included my trade-in. I am grateful that they were able to get the car I specifically wanted. They had two Sales Representatives with whom I interacted with, they were very respectful, professional and polite. The managers were too except one sales manager who kept calling me "buddy" in spite of my warning. I know my foreign name is hard to remember, and I know he was trying to be friendly, but I am not sure it was a wise attitude towards someone who was about to spend $25k for a car. I would have gone to another dealer right away if the same car were available. This dealership has to offer diversity training to its managers to accompany their otherwise good service.
New Car Purchase
by 10/01/2019on
I Just Recently Bought My New Car From Joanne Who Is Amazing & The Buying Experience Was Wonderful, Thanks To Billy & Steve In Finance As Well You Guys Are Amazing. The Entire Buying Experience Was Wonderful.
Great Experience
by 09/14/2019on
I recently bought my new car from Joanne. The entire buying experience was wonderful. Joanne was knowledgeable and extremely efficient. I had some very specific requests, and she was able to meet all of them. I would highly recommend buying a car from Joanne. I am extremely satisfied.
Love my new Honda Civic
by 09/10/2019on
Joann Panzo Thxs soo much for all your help .. u are amazing .. I love my new car .. u Rock .. Thxs to billy also in finance for helping me also .. love u guys .. 5 stars all day long ... I will recommend u guys to all my friends and family ❤️ Thxs again Tara Miller ❤️
Got ripped off
by 05/19/2018on
I bought a used car from them. My first week I was in service for a headlight out. I told them I smelled antifreeze they told my because I had the heat on. Then I’m finding oil spots all over the driveway. They stated they will fix it. I brought it in and they put die in the engine to find the leak. When they found out where it was leaking they told me it would cost me $2000. I told them the vehicle was bucking. The told me $180 change the differential fluid. I had a flat tire the other day and brought the tire to get fixed and the tire store said my tires are dry rotted and back brakes might make 2 months. The 4 wheel drive has issues also. It did not work in the snow storm I asked the sales rep and he said just drive it. This vehicle was not serviced and was dirty inside when received. I put my trust in them being a single woman who doesn’t know anything about buying a vehicle. Now I’m stuck with an expensive leaky headache. 3 months owning it at 10,000 it’s now worth trade in 3,000.
Thanks
by 04/12/2016on
I loved how my salesmen Rick kept the process as smooth and quick as possible. And cared about getting me the most comfortable deal.
Survey Brandfon
by 04/07/2016on
It was a very good experience....was not complicated or long....this is our second car from Brandfon...we are extremely satisified with the salesperson and service
Best Experience Buying a car
by 04/06/2016on
Great sales person Julian Abreu. He took the time and explained everything we needed to know about the cars we were looking at. Very straight forward guy, and the finance manager Billy was very helpful in getting the job done immediately. Brian took great care of us. Very impressed with the professionalism of both guys. I could not have had a better experience. Thanks
Great Experience!
by 04/02/2016on
Really enjoyed working with Joann Panzo and Billy Gambardella. They were both knowledgeable but laid back...not pushy salesmen which is a turn off. Joann was always accessible when u had questions.
Good experience
by 04/01/2016on
Everyone was very friendly and knowledgable, especially our sales person, Rick. The staff made the process of buying a vehicle enjoyable.
Who knew car shopping could be enjoyable?
by 03/23/2016on
The atmosphere was friendly and low pressure - every big decision started with being asked if I was ready to move forward, and every step of the process was explained. I tend to be a nervous nelly in even low-pressure situations but the only moment I felt uncomfortable was when I first walked in not knowing what to expect.
comfortable buying experience
by 03/06/2016on
When my daughter and I arrived at the dealership and entered the building, we were introduced to our sales associate Julio Gomes. He sat down with us, asked a few questions and got to work. Julio was very corteous and kept us informed of what was going on.
My Experience Purchasing This Vehicle
by 03/02/2016on
Everything went well. Thanks to the financial guy Billy for doing everything in his power to help me get approved. I was nervous because of my credit history was a little low. He managed to provide me with different options with my car payments. Also, I would like to thank Rick Hupalo for providing me with HONEST information about the vehicle.. i was very interested in purchasing. He provided me with carfax info. and made sure the documents i signed had copies. Rick also went over the policies and regulations about the price and everything else about the car thoroughly. Hopefully in the future this dealership would order Bows from my father's private owned company (he works at) to place on top of Cars because the showroom cars kinda need more color to make them look more attractive. We'll be sure to send you an updated catalog if requested.
Purchasing Experience
by 11/27/2015on
I recently bought a used Honda Accord Coupe from Brandfon. I found the staff most helpful and courteous, especially my sales associate Joel DeMarco. I test drove (2) Accord Coupes before making a final decision. Joel delivered Honda I selected to my house nearby a few days later and we drove to my mechanic's shop for a quick inspection before I completed the sale.The whole purchasing process from walking in the door to driving away in my Honda, took a mere 2 hours! Matthew Goodwin (Brandfon Business Manager) was most helpful and courteous in completing the sales/conveyancing paperwork I would recommend Brandon Honda without hesitation for anyone who wants a new or used Honda.
