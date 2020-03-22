service Rating

This service department has been nothing but a NIGHTMARE. I have yet to leave this location feeling like quality work was done. I bought my car last year and the salesman was great. However. Service is so bad if there were negative stars I would give them that instead. I went in for an oil change and I only have ever brought the car to this same service department. And noticed they failed to properly secure the oil shield in place. I called to have them rectify it and the woman who answered the phone was so rude and literally asked me what I wasn’t her to do about it. Stating they would never leave parts off. Well items don’t just fall off, so they did leave parts off. She didn’t care and showed it. Asked for a manager and got the run around. The don’t take their time. Every time I have been in for service I’ve had to go back and have them repair something they damaged or did incorrectly the first time. They clearly do not care about the work they are doing here. It’s not a piece of garbage car. I take pride in in and expect that any work performed on it be done with a high degree of accuracy. Not half correct or damaging something else in the process. As much as I love the car, had I know this is the service and treatment I would receive after spending 32 grand in a car from them, I wouldn’t have bought it. I would have stayed in my car I had. Beyond disgusted with this location. Read more