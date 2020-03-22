Brandfon Honda

515 W Main St, Branford, CT 06405
(855) 851-1926
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Brandfon Honda

4.3
Overall Rating
(12)
Recommend: Yes (10) No (2)
sales Rating

A pleasant experience

by AlexM on 03/22/2020

We were recently looking for a new Odyssey to replace our 2004. We went to one dealership in the area and had a very negative experience. Then we went to Brandfon. It was night and day. From the moment we walked in and met Chris Donofrio, it has been a positive experience. Chris is friendly, knowledgeable and not at all pushy. He immediately agreed to let us take a 2015 Odyssey to our mechanic in Middletown - an hour round trip! - for a second opinion. Any remaining minor blemish or defect, whether we noticed it or not, he insisted would be repaired, and it was. The price was fair, and we drove the minivan home soon after. The positive experience at Brandfon was not limited to only Chris, though. Everyone at Brandfon that we met has been helpful, and it is clear that this is a dealership that is not looking just to make one sale but to build relationships with lifetime customers. Our other car is a Corolla, but when it comes to replace it, we may very well go back to Brandfon and get a Civic instead! Alex M

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
89 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Our buying experience

by Lou_Y on 03/21/2020

As owner’s of a car repair shop we have been purchasing Honda Auto parts from Brandfon Honda for many years. They have always provided great customer service and technical help. When we decided to lease a new vehicle we decided to try Brandfon Honda’s sales department. I must say from the moment we walked into the showroom we were made to feel comfortable. All staff members were warm and friendly. Our sales consultant, Chris Donofrio, was extremely polite, attentive and knowledgeable. Chris took all the time needed to show us all the features that our new CRV offered and invited us to return for a refresher. The general manager, Perry Gountas, checked in with us to make sure we were happy and if we had any questions or concerns. The transaction process was effortless. The following morning the owner of the dealership, mr Brandfon, called to check on our buying experience. I told him from the moment we walked into his dealership we received the red carpet treatment and by the way we were treated you would have thought that Perry and Chris owned the dealership. We would definitely recommend Brandfon Honda! This was a very warm and unforgettable experience! Many Thanks Lou & Tania

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Chris Donofrio

by Campbell on 03/19/2020

Excellent experience with Chris at Brandon Honda. Really exceptional. Got a Honda Odyssey for our growing family and are really happy. Hope to have him help us with any future car needs. Campbell

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Super Chill Car Buying Experience

by KF on 03/16/2020

I was shopping for a new car, not really sure what I wanted. I test drove a few different brands, and then went to Brandon Honda. Chris Donofrio was great, super chill, let me drive a few, new and used cars. Chris didn’t bug me or pressure me in buying while I was there. I came back drove a few more, again no hassles or pressure. I had time to think, research and figure out what was the best car for me. If you are looking for that kind of car buying experience, ask for Chris Donofrio, at Brandon Honda. The whole dealership, did a great job at making this a welcoming car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

high price high mileage on cars

by vega on 03/04/2020

purchased a used car thinking it was a good deal, had a test drive (on a rainy day) everything seen okey , until i sign , when everything was done , they gave me the keys and took me out side to pick up the car, the first thing we saw was a big dent on the back of the car , i told the salesman about it , he respond, you have a good car that will last a long time ) and the car was full of scratches , didnt see it before because of the rain, drove home and notice shocks are worn out and had a noise ,, took it back for service the following week and only replaced one , and to this day is still making noise,, dont get me wrong the service man was so nice to us very professional ,, i put more than 300 miles coming and going for that service wow ,, when they sell you a car i dont think is a worry for them to help you out after, or refund some of the money that i spend on miles and gas,, also looked up the same car online and saw great deals with less then 40,000 miles,to late now,, i wont be there for my next car this dec / 20

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Great buying experience

by Shaun on 03/02/2020

Bought a 2013 civic from Chris Donofrio helped me with bad credit and low down payment he's the guy to see

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2016 Civic

by Trish on 02/29/2020

We just bough a 2016 Civic from Chris Donofrio. Excellent service! Made it a great experience for my daughter who we help purchase her first car. Thanks, Chris!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great transaction, great car, ok customer service

by Gem on 01/30/2020

Late last year I decided to I trade in my 2017 Honda Civic Si for a 2020 model. As it had been early in the season, the local dealers didn't have my choice Rallye Red two door trim, and they all told me I would have to wait until spring 2020. Brandfon Honda, however, called me and ordered the car direct from the factory, after a brief negotiation and reasonable pricing that included my trade-in. I am grateful that they were able to get the car I specifically wanted. They had two Sales Representatives with whom I interacted with, they were very respectful, professional and polite. The managers were too except one sales manager who kept calling me "buddy" in spite of my warning. I know my foreign name is hard to remember, and I know he was trying to be friendly, but I am not sure it was a wise attitude towards someone who was about to spend $25k for a car. I would have gone to another dealer right away if the same car were available. This dealership has to offer diversity training to its managers to accompany their otherwise good service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

1 star is 1 too many

by Mel on 10/26/2019

This service department has been nothing but a NIGHTMARE. I have yet to leave this location feeling like quality work was done. I bought my car last year and the salesman was great. However. Service is so bad if there were negative stars I would give them that instead. I went in for an oil change and I only have ever brought the car to this same service department. And noticed they failed to properly secure the oil shield in place. I called to have them rectify it and the woman who answered the phone was so rude and literally asked me what I wasn’t her to do about it. Stating they would never leave parts off. Well items don’t just fall off, so they did leave parts off. She didn’t care and showed it. Asked for a manager and got the run around. The don’t take their time. Every time I have been in for service I’ve had to go back and have them repair something they damaged or did incorrectly the first time. They clearly do not care about the work they are doing here. It’s not a piece of garbage car. I take pride in in and expect that any work performed on it be done with a high degree of accuracy. Not half correct or damaging something else in the process. As much as I love the car, had I know this is the service and treatment I would receive after spending 32 grand in a car from them, I wouldn’t have bought it. I would have stayed in my car I had. Beyond disgusted with this location.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

New Car Purchase

by Eve on 10/01/2019

I Just Recently Bought My New Car From Joanne Who Is Amazing & The Buying Experience Was Wonderful, Thanks To Billy & Steve In Finance As Well You Guys Are Amazing. The Entire Buying Experience Was Wonderful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Radim on 09/14/2019

I recently bought my new car from Joanne. The entire buying experience was wonderful. Joanne was knowledgeable and extremely efficient. I had some very specific requests, and she was able to meet all of them. I would highly recommend buying a car from Joanne. I am extremely satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Love my new Honda Civic

by TaraMiller on 09/10/2019

Joann Panzo Thxs soo much for all your help .. u are amazing .. I love my new car .. u Rock .. Thxs to billy also in finance for helping me also .. love u guys .. 5 stars all day long ... I will recommend u guys to all my friends and family ❤️ Thxs again Tara Miller ❤️

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Got ripped off

by Mp on 05/19/2018

I bought a used car from them. My first week I was in service for a headlight out. I told them I smelled antifreeze they told my because I had the heat on. Then I’m finding oil spots all over the driveway. They stated they will fix it. I brought it in and they put die in the engine to find the leak. When they found out where it was leaking they told me it would cost me $2000. I told them the vehicle was bucking. The told me $180 change the differential fluid. I had a flat tire the other day and brought the tire to get fixed and the tire store said my tires are dry rotted and back brakes might make 2 months. The 4 wheel drive has issues also. It did not work in the snow storm I asked the sales rep and he said just drive it. This vehicle was not serviced and was dirty inside when received. I put my trust in them being a single woman who doesn’t know anything about buying a vehicle. Now I’m stuck with an expensive leaky headache. 3 months owning it at 10,000 it’s now worth trade in 3,000.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Edit new review part two

by Sp on 05/03/2018

I will have to say they did earn my respect in the end they fixed my broken window to my car after a little miscommunication but I’ll tell you this there not in it for the money they really are just there for you’re customers I will coming back when I need another new car or tell me friends to go here not just another salesman trying for the money happy to have done business with them thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service is horrible

by Augie12 on 09/30/2017

I went for my first oil change after buying my "certified" used car. They lied about the condition of my car. Service manager gave me attitude and lied more about what needed to be done. They did not stand behind their "service" (ha), car, product, or now tarnished reputation. I would never recommend going there for anything. Worse experience I've ever had.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Great Service !

by Tiamariacat on 04/15/2016

I came in for an oil change and was in & out in about 15 minutes. While waiting, my favorite salesman, Nick, who sold me my last 3 Hondas, gave me a tour of 2 of the new Civics. Service was quick & courteous as always.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Thanks

by Alexandraxx3 on 04/12/2016

I loved how my salesmen Rick kept the process as smooth and quick as possible. And cared about getting me the most comfortable deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Survey Brandfon

by Ernest45 on 04/07/2016

It was a very good experience....was not complicated or long....this is our second car from Brandfon...we are extremely satisified with the salesperson and service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best Experience Buying a car

by tomlin79 on 04/06/2016

Great sales person Julian Abreu. He took the time and explained everything we needed to know about the cars we were looking at. Very straight forward guy, and the finance manager Billy was very helpful in getting the job done immediately. Brian took great care of us. Very impressed with the professionalism of both guys. I could not have had a better experience. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience!

by JoannMin on 04/02/2016

Really enjoyed working with Joann Panzo and Billy Gambardella. They were both knowledgeable but laid back...not pushy salesmen which is a turn off. Joann was always accessible when u had questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good experience

by A_rrodriguez on 04/01/2016

Everyone was very friendly and knowledgable, especially our sales person, Rick. The staff made the process of buying a vehicle enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
291 cars in stock
236 new40 used15 certified pre-owned
Google Map

