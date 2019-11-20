Acura of Berlin was a great place for a new car
11/20/2019
Gerry Campana went over and above the call of duty to help us get out of our Jeep Lease and into a 2020 Acura MDX. I cant say enough great things about how the entire team made my wife and I their priority and put up with our indecisions about which car we wanted. I will go back here for the next car I need!
11/20/2019
Best buying experience
07/02/2019
Gerald Campana at Acura of Berlin helped us the first time we leased an Acura TLX and he was great. This is why we returned three years later to see him and got a 2020 Acura TLX again. He is trying to help and find ways in which to save money and get the best car for our needs. He cannot retire for as long as we like Acura. It is just a pleasure to buy a car from him.
2019 Acura Purchase
04/21/2019
Purchasing a new Acura was an excellent experience from start to finish. The entire staff (sales, finance, accounting, service) was friendly, helpful, professional and knowledgeable. Gerry did a great job finding the perfect car to fit my needs and my price range. He explained clearly the fair pricing system so there were no surprises and no pressure to purchase. He was knowledgeable, patient and accommodating. I felt he answered my questions clearly and honestly and did everything possible to make the process stress free and pleasant.
Great
04/08/2019
Excellent experience leasing my new MDX. Gerry was great to deal with as well as AOB managers.
Best Buying Experience
03/15/2019
I recently bought a 2019 RDX at Acura of Berlin. I have purchased many cars over the years and this was the best car purchase experience I ever had. The Acura of Berlin facility is terrific and everyone was helpful and friendly. I never felt any pressure from the sales person or the business manager. The offer I received on my trade in was more than the published prices. My sales person was Easton Lawson and he was terrific. He answered all my questions prior to the purchase and offered to have me come back to see him if I have questions on the vehicle after the sale. Easton is personable, knowledgeable and professional. It was a pleasant experience working with him. I would definitely recommend the dealership and Easton to anyone looking for an Acura. The RDX is a dream to drive!
New MDX
03/01/2019
My new car is perfect. I couldn't be happier with the services from all of the staff at Acura of Berlin. They made everything so easy and effortless. The car drives great and the features it has are amazing. A very smooth and safe ride. Thank you so much for everything.
Great Experience
12/05/2018
Great dealership, Went there to test drive a car, Salesman had the perfect car for us to try. Gave us such a great deal on our trade in that we bought it. Great dealership friendly sales and service managers as well. Highly recommend
Outstanding customer service
10/11/2018
We recently bought our 2019 RDX at Acura of Berlin. We love the car but we also appreciate the experience of buying it in Acura of Berlin. The facility is terrific and everyone was helpful and friendly. We never felt rushed or intimidated. Most of all our sales person Easton Lawson was terrific. He answered all our questions, kept us up to date on when the car would be at the dealership, made suggestions but didn't over pressure us. Since we picked up our RDX he has made numerous calls to make sure that everything was going well. He even set up another time to go over the many aspects of the vehicle. It was such a pleasant experience to have his support. He was not only friendly but patient, very knowledgeable, and understanding.
Great service!!!
09/23/2018
My husband and I stopped in at Acura of Berlin a few weeks ago, looking for a new car. We were greeted by Moises. The professionalism was astonishing as we had gone to a few other dealerships prior in the day and not ONE person came out. His patience and personality were key to us deciding to move forward with Acura of Berlin. We were looking at used Cars, but after meeting with Andre and discussing finances we found it best to go with a 2018 lease. The dealership was technically closed, but Andres continued talking to us and we went on a test drive with a 2018 Acura MDX. We not only fell in love with the car, but also the dealership!! I have recommended them to any one that listens when I discuss my new car!! They went over and beyond!!! A++ service!!!
Great Overall Buying Experience!
09/17/2018
I had a great experience shopping for a new car at Acura of Berlin. I really appreciated the non haggling aspect of their "Best Price First"program. I had done extensive research before I went to the dealership, told them what I was looking for, and drove off in my brand new vehicle in two days. The customer service I received was top notch, from the moment I entered the dealership and was greeted, to the entire sales team, finance department and general manager! Special thanks to Moises who sold me my new vehicle, Howard for the crash course in how to "work" my vehicle in order to drive off in it, and Andre for getting my new car ready to be picked up in less than four hours! I highly recommend Acura of Berlin and totally recommend the Acura brand!
Five Star Experience!
08/16/2018
The purchasing experience at Acura of Berlin was outstanding. My thanks goes our to the entire team. Everyone at the dealership that was involved in the process were courteous, professional and fun. Gerry was a pleasure to deal with and he kept a strong eye on the entire process. Acura of Berlin gets my recommendation!
Best Car Buying Experience!
06/15/2018
I purchased a pre-owned Honda Accord recently from Acura of Berlin. This was by far the best car buying experience I ever had. The whole team that worked with me to get into this beautiful car were amazing. There was no negotiating which was nice, it took the pressure off. I have looked up the same car that I bought on several car buying sites and I see that I definitely got a great price. Easton, Andre and Geno were all amazing and so down to earth. There certainly wasn't that "smarmy" feeling of some of the dealerships out there. They truly wanted to help me get into a car that wouldn't break the bank! Thank you all and I will absolutely be back for my next car and I will absolutely refer folks to purchase from Acura of Berlin!
Great experience!!
05/25/2018
Thank you so much Keila and the rest of the Acura of Berlin team!! I had such a seamless, pleasant, and enjoyable experience buying my car here!
Thanks Jerry!
05/20/2018
What can I say but THANK YOU!!! Thanks to Jerry and the rest of the team at Acura of Berlin, we had the best car buying experience that we have ever had. From the very start, we felt totally comfortable and most importantly, felt that we were at a place that was truly honest. We love our "new" MDX. We have no regrets and will be back for all of our servicing needs and will recommend this dealership to our friends and family. Thanks for making us feel at home. Thanks for the laughs, the ice cream and the coloring books. Thanks again!
Larissa
04/15/2018
I just bought my first brand new car in April; a 2018 TLX from Acura of Berlin. Larissa was the best match I could have asked for in terms of working with a sales person. In the initial meeting with her, she started by asking what I was looking for in a car. She listened to price points, features, and what I liked about my previous car, and driving habits. Based off that information, she had me test drive two different vehicles. When I had trouble deciding between the two because I liked them both, Larissa was patient, understanding, and in no way, shape or form, pressured me into buying before I was ready. Larissa spent countless minutes answering my questions thoroughly, accurately and quickly. She had me test drive both vehicles a second time to see if that would make the decision more clear. It did! However, the dealership did not have the interior/exterior color choices I was looking for. Larissa was adamant that I am 110% satisfied with such a big purchase and not to settle. She did some behind the scenes work to find just the car I was looking for and helped me seal the deal. She knew every last detail about each and every car I test drove, from the special features to the mechanical parts. My father, a self-proclaimed car guy was incredibly impressed with her expertise of Acura and cars in general and told me right away not to go anywhere else or look anywhere else for a car -- this was my person. I agreed completely. Ive never worked with a more knowledgeable salesperson. When you think of car sales people, you dont always associate them with words like trustworthy, knowledgeable, patient, honest, a good listener or thorough. However, after meeting Larissa and working with her, I can tell you this much: she is all of those qualities and more. Larissa clearly takes the utmost pride in her work and is incredibly conscientious, analytical, up front and organized. She is compassionate, patient, kind and thoughtful. She is approachable, easy to reach for answers to questions and makes you feel like youre sitting across from someone who will never steer you wrong. She made my car buying experience individualized and a true pleasure. I am beyond grateful to have had her help in buying the car I love! Without any hesitation or doubt, make an appointment with Larissa at Acura of Berlin. She is the best of the best. Youll never have a better experience.
Taylors TLX
02/06/2018
Acura of Berlin is a phenomenal dealership. I have been speaking with Howard over the past few months about possibly moving into a TLX. He was beyond patient and supportive in answering all of my questions and inquiries over the past few weeks. Howard alongside Geno made my time at Acura of Berlin extremely enjoyable this past week and I am now enjoying my new 2018 TLX. I look forward to my future trips to Acura of Berlin. I must say the building is gorgeous but again Howard, Geno and company make the experience special and stress free. Thank you Acura!
Great experience
11/27/2017
Howard was GREAT! He was transparent about each step of the process and how he could help us. Maybe a couple things he was unsure of but was able to hunt down info. Biggest issue was time. LOTS and LOTS of waiting between steps. Walked in knowing which car we wanted and it took us 7 hours to get in and out of there. Given the up-front pricing model, I would think it could have been faster. Regardless, Howard made an effort to make us happy throughout the process and ultimately closed the deal. 2 reasons why this did not receive 5 stars- time and bickering over low cost accessories.
New Car
11/17/2017
I was in the market for a new vehicle and went to Acura of Berlin to look at the 2018 Acura TLX. I was greeted by sales associate Carlos. Carlos was extremely knowledgeable and took the time to explain all the features the car had to offer. I felt no pressure to purchase the vehicle and asked a lot of specific questions which Carlos answered in detail. I then spoke with associate Andre B. about payment options. Andre explained all the options in detail and provided realistic advice which is not typical at many dealerships these days. I was treated in a respectful manner and these associates went way beyond and provided great service!
Great service
10/03/2017
I do not like going to dealerships at all. But i have to say this was by far the best experience i have ever had. I would definitely recommend this dealership to everyone I know. Thank you for putting a nervous girl at ease. Howard is awesome!
Car sales person
10/01/2017
Larissa is Excellent...She answered every question and walked me thru the whole process in how Financing a vehicle works because it was my first time doing this...
Acura of Berlin
07/06/2017
I am really satisfied of Acura of Berlin service. Had a recall about excessive oil consumption of my wife's TSX 2010. Excellent attitude and support from Richard Bird ! He helped me a lot. They replaced so many parts and did actually engine overhaul. Made a lot of miles after that - no problem at all ! Would go again there. I have two acuras and I have found my place to go ! Highly recommend !
