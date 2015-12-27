Lombard Ford
Customer Reviews of Lombard Ford
Buyer Beware
by 12/27/2015on
A certified low mileage used Mustang was purchased from Lombard Ford. Tires and wheels are not part of the 172 point inspection and the car was delivered with a slash in the front tire and a dented alloy wheel. Lombard Ford will not take any responsibility for the problem. The finance manager was told about it before taking delivery but now denies any knowledge. Advice: carefully check tires and wheels before taking delivery and do not drive car off lot without assurances in writing.
Great experience
by 08/18/2014on
I just purchased a vehicle from Lombard Ford. We worked with Salesman Lou C. It was a pleasure working with him. He was extremely professional through the entire process. I had many questions and he was patient and answered all of them. He kept me informed on a daily basis. His goal was to make me a satisfied customer and he succeeded. This was my first experience with Lombard Ford. I will return and definitely ask for Lou.
Great Exprience From Start To Finish
by 02/15/2014on
I'm happy with the car and I'm happy with the way I got it, what more could you ask for. I went to Lombard to get a used 2013 Taurus (well not exactly but that's what I ended up getting) and the whole process was absolutely fantastic. Lou C. explained everything properly, there were no smoke-and-mirrors, no "let-me-talk-to-my-manager" BS or undue pressure. We hopped for a test drive with Lou encouraging me to test everything properly. I could not hide the excitement about my prospective purchase - and he knew it - so it would have been quite easy to sucker me into a deal I could have regretted in the end. But that wasn't the case. I got a great car, at a more than reasonable price, with a fantastic rate on my loan to boot. Rob L. took care of my paperwork the next day and again, all was plain as day. There were no nasty surprises waiting around the corner, no outrageous issues or mysterious charges suddenly materializing when you're ready to sign the paperwork. And when I declined purchasing the extended warranty - which Rob took patient time to explain - all I heard back was "Sure, not a problem". After all the paperwork was signed, Lou again took time to go over the more technical aspects of the car's features ( I actually had to stop him because he began to invade my discover-the-doo-dahs time hahaha ). I drove home that night giggling like a 12-yo schoolgirl. It's a great thing when the seller and the buyer end the deal with a smile on their face.
New car purchase
by 11/07/2013on
After looking at different dealers for an all wheel drive sedan I settled on Lombard Ford because of Lou C. Lou was extremely helpful and was able to answer all my questions with any aggressive sales tactics. I would highly recommend Lombard Ford and Lou C.
Ford Edge
by 08/22/2013on
Highlly Satisfied, Greg was professional, helpful, knowledgeable and trustworthy. Trade in offer was the best in the state.
Dream Come True!!!
by 07/12/2013on
This week has been a whirlwind! Went to look and test drive a car on Tuesday morning with my father. Ed took such great care of us, researching and looking for exactly what we wanted. Went back home to explain and talk to my boyfriend about our options. My father then went back and forth between my boyfriend and owner Rob L. and it came to be that on Thursday we would go "test drive" and "look" at the car. Needless to say it was love at first sight with the car...when my father asked the question "how soon can they have the car" Mr. L. looked at the clock and said "You can be on the road, driving the car in an hour or so by 7:00." We were in shock! To say that Lombard Ford took care of us is an understatement. They went above and beyond (even making a racing helmet!) an inside joke which was awesome! Mr. L. even took the time, 45 minutes to explain every single feature of the car! We are ecstatic and I am personally excited because now there is finally a FORD back in our Savelle Ford Family. Thank you so much for everything! This has truly been a dream come true this week!
Great Car Buying Experience
by 07/09/2013on
I purchased a 2010 Mercury Milan in Sept. 2012. The whole experience was very easy. Corinne M. is an awesome salesperson. Check out Lombard Ford in Winsted, CT. You won't be disappointed.
Explorer Owner
by 01/29/2013on
Found Lombard Ford here on Edmunds.com while looking for a used Explorer with low mileage. I called and spoke to Mark J. and told him I was coming out to check it out and when I got there the vehicle was out front ready for a test ride. When we returned to the dealership and started looking at some other vehicles on the lot I ended up falling in love with a brand new 2013. Between Mark and Rob L. they helped me get the best deal possible and walk out of there a happy new owner of an Explorer. Great people to work with, very friendly, honest and willing to work with you to get the deal done!
F150 Buyer in Canaan
by 01/25/2013on
Corinne M. was extremely helpful guiding my purchase of a new F150. I went to Lombard with something else in mind in terms of a new truck, and she listened to what I planned to do with the truck and came up with an even better option for me--the F150 Ecoboost. I plan to slide a lightweight truck camper into the bed and take my grandchildren camping this summer and then head for Alaska. The truck I bought seats six people, a feature that's becoming a rarity it seems. Corinne also was extremely patient with my slow deliberating on a major purchase, and really made me feel comfortable throughout the whole process. Everyone I met at Lombard was friendly and positive. I highly recommend Lombard and Corinne M.
Honesty and on your side
by 11/11/2012on
I went to a number of dealers. I knew what I wanted and had done much research on cost and rebates. After getting the run around at many dealers, I called Lombard and spoke to Corinne Markey who immediately responded positively to what I was looking for. She assisted main getting exactly what I wanted, and it was honestly the best and far easiest buying experience I have ever had in purchasing a vehicle.
Outstanding
by 09/29/2012on
Wife and I purchased a used Hyundai Santa Fe Limited recently from Lombard Ford. This was a most pleasant experience. As a retired ship's Captain, I come from a very structured world where honesty and professionalism is highly regarded. I am very hard to please and Lombard excided my expectations. The salesman, "Gregory P." showed total professionalism, with "NO" high pressure tactics, as well as all the staff we came into contact with. Answered all my questions without hesitation, and if they didn't know the answer, they found it out immediately. Their ability to go that substantial extra distance to satisfy their customers is most commendable! This is the way auto buying should be ! I was also impressed with the owner Mr. Robert L. who without question is a hands on owner and takes serious interest in his customers. In Naval terms, I give Lombard Ford my highest rating of 4.0 and a hearty WELL-DONE! Captain K (retired US Merchant Marine)
Good Experience
by 09/14/2012on
Corinne Markey was a great sales person to deal with.
Very Helpful
by 02/10/2012on
All people were very helpful, they went out of their way to accomodate me, and the car was in excellent condition when I received it. I drove 100 miles each way and the trip was worth it.
