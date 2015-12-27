5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I'm happy with the car and I'm happy with the way I got it, what more could you ask for. I went to Lombard to get a used 2013 Taurus (well not exactly but that's what I ended up getting) and the whole process was absolutely fantastic. Lou C. explained everything properly, there were no smoke-and-mirrors, no "let-me-talk-to-my-manager" BS or undue pressure. We hopped for a test drive with Lou encouraging me to test everything properly. I could not hide the excitement about my prospective purchase - and he knew it - so it would have been quite easy to sucker me into a deal I could have regretted in the end. But that wasn't the case. I got a great car, at a more than reasonable price, with a fantastic rate on my loan to boot. Rob L. took care of my paperwork the next day and again, all was plain as day. There were no nasty surprises waiting around the corner, no outrageous issues or mysterious charges suddenly materializing when you're ready to sign the paperwork. And when I declined purchasing the extended warranty - which Rob took patient time to explain - all I heard back was "Sure, not a problem". After all the paperwork was signed, Lou again took time to go over the more technical aspects of the car's features ( I actually had to stop him because he began to invade my discover-the-doo-dahs time hahaha ). I drove home that night giggling like a 12-yo schoolgirl. It's a great thing when the seller and the buyer end the deal with a smile on their face. Read more