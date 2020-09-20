5 out of 5 stars service Rating

My Mercedes was purchased using my first name (which I only use when necessary) which meant that all documents connected with the purchase, including the purchase or prepaid service, was with my first name. When I set the appointment with MB of Westminster, I used my middle name and did not mention that the service was prepaid. When it came time to pick up the car, they let me know that they had made the connection to the original paperwork despite the name difference and that all of the work performed that day was covered under the prepay agreement. They also thoroughly washed the car which was mud and magnesium chloride cover after driving through the Eisenhower Tunnels. As I drove home from the dealership, I thought to myself "how could I ever buy a car from another dealer". Read more