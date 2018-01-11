Master Technician Victor R quickly identified cause and solution and stayed with me until I was back on the road. I was very impressed by Victor's knowledge, professionalism and attention to detail and by Mercedes-Benz commitment to superior performance.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We bought a C class last week and Tomas Del Bano was a great facilitator who handled all the details thoroughly. Rick Nicholas smoothly walked us through the financing details and had all the answers. Great team, very friendly and very professional. We could not ask for anything more!
This was the first time using the Mercedes service and just like when I purchased my car I was totally impressed with the promptness, professional and friendly people! My loaner was ready to go and it was comparable to my vehicle, when I returned to pick up my car it was raining and the young man (Sam) who retrieved it backed it into the service garage so I wouldn't get wet. Just went the extra step to complete a pleasant experience. As I stated in my sales review, Mercedes is my 1st choice from now on.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My Mercedes was purchased using my first name (which I only use when necessary) which meant that all documents connected with the purchase, including the purchase or prepaid service, was with my first name. When I set the appointment with MB of Westminster, I used my middle name and did not mention that the service was prepaid. When it came time to pick up the car, they let me know that they had made the connection to the original paperwork despite the name difference and that all of the work performed that day was covered under the prepay agreement. They also thoroughly washed the car which was mud and magnesium chloride cover after driving through the Eisenhower Tunnels. As I drove home from the dealership, I thought to myself "how could I ever buy a car from another dealer".
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We started the purchase process overseas. My husband was stationed in overseas. We were searching for a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for our family. Out of all the dealerships we were looking at, the Mercedes-Benz of Westminster, had the best selection of Sprinters and very reasonable prices. They worked with our unusual overseas circumstance and even picked up our family at the airport. The Mercedes-Benz dealership of Westminster staff were helpful and professional as we finished the sale upon our arrival. They also helped us, with very short notice, to install a great movie entertainment system in the back of the van before we began our long road trip to our new home. We are very happy with their service and the vehicle is terrific.
We traveled from another state and admittedly comparison shopped in the Denver area but not another dealership held a candle to Mercedes-Benz of Westminster! The reception, sales, finance, and service -- everyone was phenomenal! Thank you so much! We will highly recommend and return.
Let's keep it short -- all of the staff I dealt with from sales, to finance to delivery were excellent with regard to knowledge and service orientation. I highly recommend this dealership. I live quite a ways from the dealership so my willingness to travel to them speaks for itself.
I had my eye on a couple of used cars at the dealership and the sales person (Alec R.) was really knowledgeable about all the cars I was looking at. In the end, I ended up purchasing a different vehicle that ended up coming into the dealership a couple of days later and Alec had given me a heads up that it was something to take a look at. I am very happy with my purchase and the service with the sales people and the dealership.
Best experience ever! I will never not drive a Mercedes.
by ShannonF on 05/01/2017
We went to the auto show looking for a new car. I fell in love with Mercedes and went to the dealership that day to look at cars. Steve, was so friendly and easy-going and very knowledgeable about the vehicles and never rushed or pressured us into buying. He let the car speak for itself and it did! Everyone we met was friendly and had a smile on their face. Since this is was our first Mercedes, everyone told us their personal stories about their vehicles and the unparalleled service that we would receive. I can't say enough how fantastic our experience with Steve and the entire dealership has been. My husband already has his eye on his next vehicle and we will be calling Steve when he's ready.
Great experience picking up a CPO E550. Online materials were accurate. The sales and financing folks were very helpful.They even arranged a next day delivery since I was over an hour away. Great experience overall would buy there again!
I kept my last vehicle almost 8 years, just to avoid buying a new car. My salesperson was TJ, what a knowledgeable, professional young man. The entire process was a pleasure not the nightmare I was expecting. Thank you , I love my new car. I am definitely this dealerships new fan.
Ben is the model of excellent sales service. He had knowledge of his product and of the competition. He understood what I was looking for and suggested the perfect model to fit my needs without pressure selling. During the product cycle he kept me appraised of the expected delivery date and quickly responded to my inquiries. I had other dealers to choose from but I close to do business with Ben.
The best dealership on the Front Range. They make the process so easy. I called John Mattias a month ago, asked him to keep an eye out for a certified pre-owned ML/GL SUV. 2 weeks later, John has the perfect SUV for us.
Our family will always be MB Westminster customers for life.
This dealership goes above and beyond to provide a quick and professional car transaction. All follow up is immediate to assure best-in-class service. This is the third Mercedes transaction I have done with Ben. He is very knowledgeable. There is no pressure at all.
My car is six years old and looks and drives like a new car ... thanks to Scott and the service department team! They're the best! When I purchased my car I was told that I'd appreciate the level of service I'd receive at this dealership and have not ever been disappointed ! Thanks for living up to 'the sale' and my expectations!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I enjoyed a very positive experience with the service on my ML 550. The work was completed on time with good communication from my service advisor Nathen Barkin. It is people like Nathen who keep me a loyal customer.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Mercedes-Benz of Westminster opened in 2003 and is the top selling new Mercedes-Benz dealership in the Colorado market despite being the youngest store in the Denver area. We offer New and Certified Pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles, quality used cars, Sprinter Vans and smart cars.
We offer pick up and delivery for our Mercedes-Benz passenger car/suv customers service needs within 50 miles of our dealership.
Our 12 acre facility allows you to see all of our inventory at one convenient location. We are located west of I-25 on US Highway 36 at the Church Ranch/104th Ave exit.
1 Comments