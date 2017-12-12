Customer Reviews of Columbine Ford
Always There for Me
by 12/12/2017on
When I need a new vehicle I can always trust Columbine to do me right and get me what I need. Josh and Jake Bowen have been great to us, thanks.
dishonest
by 05/26/2016on
I purchased the car in march after paying 4 or 5 weeks rental while my truck was being fixed and not k owing how much longer it would take. I told the salesman and Tina the finance person why I was buyingbit. I went initially to buy a Camry. It had body damage that was not on the advertised photo and I was uncertain of how it was running. Within a week, It began to shutter and occasionally loose power when shifting. I texted with no response. I began to Google the symptom as it was so odd I was uncertain what was happening. I learned then there was a recall on the transmission. After I tried a few dealerships near me, to fix it but could not get a call back, I texted my salesman if I could return it as I was told I could bring it back in 30 days if not happy with it. So, on April 7, I drove it back to Rifle. Paid 200.00 for a taxi to grand junction to get a rental, as can't take a loaner out of town. I called Gennesy to see if I could pay to have the car returned. She said she would ask. Never called back. So, I called to follow up. She asked again. Then called back and agreed to deliver to Denver for 250.00. However, 40 inches of snow was predicted that April 16 weekend, so I said let's hold off. The next week I took a rental car back over. Got a ride to the shop, where not only did they not do the repair Aaron had informed me was available "oh yes there is a recall on that. We can get it fixed", but no one on location even knew my car was there and they could not find my key or my paperwork. 45 minute later, I picked my dog up from board, took a right onto Patterson and it shuttered and lost power causing me to get tailgate and honked at. I immediately called the service supervisor John and was transferred by front desk to Used sales manager Steve, who did not pick up and I left a VM. When I got home after staying at Gunnison due to weather over Monarch pass, I emailed Jimmy Bresnan, who forwarded my email. After a month of no reply despite my review on Facebook or dealerrater.com, I emailed the other Gm, and today I received an email full of lies from Pete, who turns out to be the. Service manager. It is full of spin and lies. Of course now trying to claim the reason my warranty was extended was over the transmission. The same transmission his department found did not need to be repaired, and a claim. Unsubstantiated in the sales contract. He says too bad so sad for the 700 in hotels rent a cars and taxis, claiming he "offered" to transport it. Shameful, blatant lies!
Great Experience!
by 01/28/2015on
Stan at Columbine Ford was great help, as were all the other Columbine Ford employees! We called ahead because we live move than 2 hours away, by the time we got there the vehicles we were interested in looking at had been freshly washes and were ready for our test drive. Stan was very informative and good at teaching us how to use all the features of our new Expedition. Thanks!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes