1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased the car in march after paying 4 or 5 weeks rental while my truck was being fixed and not k owing how much longer it would take. I told the salesman and Tina the finance person why I was buyingbit. I went initially to buy a Camry. It had body damage that was not on the advertised photo and I was uncertain of how it was running. Within a week, It began to shutter and occasionally loose power when shifting. I texted with no response. I began to Google the symptom as it was so odd I was uncertain what was happening. I learned then there was a recall on the transmission. After I tried a few dealerships near me, to fix it but could not get a call back, I texted my salesman if I could return it as I was told I could bring it back in 30 days if not happy with it. So, on April 7, I drove it back to Rifle. Paid 200.00 for a taxi to grand junction to get a rental, as can't take a loaner out of town. I called Gennesy to see if I could pay to have the car returned. She said she would ask. Never called back. So, I called to follow up. She asked again. Then called back and agreed to deliver to Denver for 250.00. However, 40 inches of snow was predicted that April 16 weekend, so I said let's hold off. The next week I took a rental car back over. Got a ride to the shop, where not only did they not do the repair Aaron had informed me was available "oh yes there is a recall on that. We can get it fixed", but no one on location even knew my car was there and they could not find my key or my paperwork. 45 minute later, I picked my dog up from board, took a right onto Patterson and it shuttered and lost power causing me to get tailgate and honked at. I immediately called the service supervisor John and was transferred by front desk to Used sales manager Steve, who did not pick up and I left a VM. When I got home after staying at Gunnison due to weather over Monarch pass, I emailed Jimmy Bresnan, who forwarded my email. After a month of no reply despite my review on Facebook or dealerrater.com, I emailed the other Gm, and today I received an email full of lies from Pete, who turns out to be the. Service manager. It is full of spin and lies. Of course now trying to claim the reason my warranty was extended was over the transmission. The same transmission his department found did not need to be repaired, and a claim. Unsubstantiated in the sales contract. He says too bad so sad for the 700 in hotels rent a cars and taxis, claiming he "offered" to transport it. Shameful, blatant lies! Read more