Serving Colorado for 100 years, since 1913, O'Meara is family owned and operated, represented by 4th generation leadership. Brian O'Meara is president and general manager and has three sons currently working the dealership. The modern facility is 100,000 square feet and houses the largest Service Department of its kind in the country, with 64 repair bays, 45 technicians and state-of-the-art equipment. The Parts Department is rated 18th out of over 5,000 in the US and boasts more than 30,000 different parts in inventory. O'Meara services local and out of state automobile dealers, as well as individual customers. Purchasing or servicing a vehicle at O'Meara Ford Center can be a fun and stimulating adventure for you and your entire family! Enjoy the Colorado Experience, a 22 acre landscape celebrating all that is Colorado -- bronzed wildlife sculptures, native grasses, 23 varieties of wildflowers and an electric golf cart from which to take in the sights.