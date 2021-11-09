Customer Reviews of Valley Subaru of Longmont
Best dealer in Colorado
by 09/11/2021on
We recently purchased a new car from Valley Subaru. It was absolutely the best buying experience we have ever had. Jack Murtagh was terrific in answering all my questions and getting me what I wanted. I checked online for prices at all Colorado dealers and Valley Subaru beat the others by thousands. Even when we ended up on a factory order to get exactly what I wanted they had the best price. Well worth the drive from Colorado Springs to Longmont. Jack was great to work with and Tori the sales manager stopped by to check with us. The finance deal was seamless with no surprises on the trade-in or pre-agreed price. No pressure for things we didn't want. Good explanations on everything we asked about. We highly recommend Valley Subaru for your new car needs.
Was told the service was not covered
by 01/26/2022on
My car has 26,000 miles and when I took it in to service my car for a leak in my windshield wiper container I was told it was not covered and would be $150 to check the damage! My brother-in-law had to call and only after he said he knew it was covered and threatened to speak with the owner at Valley Subaru of Longmont did they then decide to fix it!!!! Make sure you know what the warranty says BEFORE you go!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad customer service
by 04/01/2021on
I had an appointment drove 30 min and when i get there they tell me truck sold the nite before yet they didnt have the decency to call me and tell me about it. I will not recommend dealership at all if this is the way the run there business!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
2020 Outback Equals Peace of Mind in Snowy Mts
by 10/18/2020on
Thank You so very, very much Dave! Bill, Tori and You made an unplanned decision easy! The only reason I was in Loveland was because I had what I thought was an emergency repair, which instead, became a lengthy warranty repair at Mini of Loveland. I've studied Subaru for the last two years as a possible transition from my low rider Mini Cooper, where I live in the mountains. I got bored and crossed the street to see what neighboring Subaru might offer. It was an OK deal, however, due to my close Friend/Your customer's constant kudos--over and over for Valley Subaru, I thought, lemme give them a call. Bill picked up the phone and the rest is history--I'm a Subaru lifer now! Thank You for Your kind and incredibly seamless teamwork! The kind of Team Professionalism I experienced today does not happen by accident--You made what could've been very stressful, a certain win/win for all of us! I will sleep well tonite as we approach winter 2020-21. Gratefully, jbm
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best ever
by 07/14/2020on
My new Ice Silver Crosstrek came into my life with ease! At Valley Subaru in Longmont I bought a fabulous car where I can finally see where I'm going. Sits up higher and wonderful clearance. Haven't named my new car yet, but considering "Roger," the service manager who helped get me a great deal!! And salesman Dave and finance director Adam were wonderful to work with!! Go sooner than later to Valley before the Subaru you desire is gone...they're selling like hotcakes and the service and car you're served are the BEST!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience!!
by 06/29/2020on
This dealership is truly the best deal around! Our salesperson was Covenant and we worked tirelessly with Tori in fiance and Josh in management. The 3 of them worked so hard to make our Subaru dreams come true! Covenant was the most incredible sales person I've ever dealt with. She was friendly and knowledgeable, professional and most definitely not over bearing. She respected our privacy when we needed time to discuss privately. Not only has Valley Subaru in Longmont earned a lifetime customer, but so has Covenant and Tori! We can't wait to come back to do business with them again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
NOT Impressed
by 05/03/2017on
We purchased a vehicle a few months ago from this dealership. The sales person provided us with false information regarding costs of handicapped accessible modifications. She denied ever telling us the wrong information. (We didn't just pull it out of thin air). She checked paperwork showing that she had gone over all several of the specifics of the sale and she had not. When asked directly by us why, she denied it. Now, fast forward to the few times that we taken the vehicle in for the oil changes and tire rotations. We were again provided incorrect information and the service department tried to sell us a new tire, when there was no need for a new one. We asked why and were talked to in circles. The manager repeatedly said one thing and then in the next sentence, said the exact opposite. And, the vehicle has already had numerous electrical issues like windows rolling up/down erratically, the traction control indicator sensor coming on randomly-in good weather, the A/C not cooling well, etc.... And now told we have to keep bringing our vehicle there rather than another location. Btw, paid cash for this vehicle with 3 miles on it when we drove off the lot. Incredibly disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Easy going and fun
by 02/26/2016on
We knew what we wanted, they had the exact car. Then the normally tough part starts... pricing... First Morgan quoted me a price that was right where I wanted to be. A kind of nasty snow storm caused the dealer to knock another $500 off if we'd come and do it that day. I pushed for a little more and got it. We ended up on the VERY FAR LEFT of the Tru Car bell curve. Good dealership. Low pressure, good follow through. Highly recommended, especially Morgan. I will be buying another Subaru hopefully this year and she is who I will call first.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfect Deal
by 01/20/2016on
The purchase was the easiest by far than any I have made in 45 years. the internet sales lady was Great. Very knowledgeable of the Outback. The deal went very smooth. Drove 8 hours and saved a few thousand. Will buy from again. Thank You Valley Subaru!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing job Morgan!!
by 07/26/2015on
A huge thanks to Morgan and the valley Subaru staff!! We are truly blessed to have done business with you all!! Thanks for going the extra mile for our family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dave's new Rex
by 02/08/2015on
Great Internet-initiated sales experience with J. McQueen. Very little wait time and a fair deal on my late model trade. The WRX is an awesome ride and there was enough inventory to get the color I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Do not recommend
by 10/31/2014on
The sales process was smooth, and I felt like I got an honest price despite the fact that I was told the dealership (Valley Subaru in Longmont) was legally obligated to charge every customer the same $697 dealer fee. One week after I purchased the car and after the dealership cashed my check and deposited the loan funds from the bank, the sales manager called me to tell me I owed an additional $52 for loan fees that my bank charges. I refused to pay the additional money. The car was paid in full according to the contract. I filled out the Subaru sales survey and voiced my displeasure with the sales manager for calling to demand additional money after the deal was closed and the car paid for. 10 days after purchasing the car, I mailed the appropriate lien paperwork to the attention of this sales manager. Four weeks after purchasing this car, I had not received notice that I could register it. I contacted my bank. My bank informed me that they had not been added as a lienholder on the car, though their money had been deposited. They also informed me that they do not charge any fees to the dealership. I called the dealership and got no assistance other than I dont know what to tell you. I posted publicly on their Facebook page, and tweeted about my problem, and I got a phone call within 15 minutes. The dealer claimed they never received my paperwork. I emailed them another copy and the sales manager (a different one this time) promised to expedite it. I was coming up against my temporary tags expiration date. One week later, I still hadnt received the postcard from the county informing me that I could register my car, so I called the sales manager to ask about it. He assured me that yes, I could go register my car and that the county does not mail postcards. I called the county clerk to double-check. The county clerks office told me that yes, they in fact do send out postcards and that they had the paperwork, but that it hadnt yet been processed. I had a long conversation with the GM of the dealership, who apologized profusely. The next day, I called the county to ask about the status. They told me that the dealership made an error on the paperwork and so the paperwork was sent back to the dealer. I spoke to the GM at the dealership and asked him to let me know when the error was corrected so that I could personally pick up the paperwork to deliver it to the county clerk. He agreed. Hours later, I received a phone call from the dealership to tell me that they took my paperwork to the county clerks office. I called the office and confirmed that yes, I could register my car. Which I did today, two months after I purchased it, on the last day before the temporary tags expired. I love my new car. I was hoping for a mutually beneficial relationship with the dealer. I will not be taking my car back there and will avoid all Subaru dealers for service unless it is a recall.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
A great sales person: Jason M.
by 08/21/2014on
I had a great experience working with Jason M. at the Valley Subaru of Longmont recently. Jason is their Internet Sales Manager. He is honest, prompt, and accurate. From the time I submitted a request for a quote to driving a vehicle out of the lot, it look no more than a couple of hours. Throughout the process, Jason was professional, knowledgable, and not pushy. And the price is excellent! I dreaded the process of buying a car. But Jason made this event a pleasant experience. I strongly recommend this dealer and Jason to anyone who is interested in a Subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Disappointed
by 06/29/2014on
The service department I would rate as a 3+ star at the moment. It was a 5 before yesterday. I've only had my car for a few months. I had a mirror fixed and additional tinting done soon after my purchase. They did an excellent job and I am extremely happy about this service. I scheduled a "2-year/24,000 mile" maintenance and this turned out to be a waist of time. This included fluids, tire pressures, oil change, car wash and etc. The fluids were not touched at all because I checked them before the service and a few were VERY low. I checked the service after, the next day because of my previous experience, and as stated above, were not touched. I'm not even sure anything but the car wash was done at this point. My appointment was messed up too but they did get me in at my 'scheduled time' so at least I can give them that. Just over three months since my purchase and things are not looking good for a return visit.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Won't find honesty here
by 06/29/2014on
I've read lots of reviews and thought I would give these guys a shot. So far I'm not disappointed in the used vehicle I purchased, however, I got the run around constantly. Yes they act like they care and act like there are working hard for you but this is all a show. This is not uncommon at dealerships I know but I thought maybe I might have a better experience here considering the better reviews. I had to continually call and repeatedly ask for things they said they would take care of right away. I only got the bare minimum once I showed up in person after repeated attempts to get what I asked for over the phone.... and yet was never really what I asked for. Once you buy you are ignored. Don't be fooled by the manager 'taking care of it or wanting to make things right' because I'm sure this kind of behavior is encouraged and then when BS is called they will pretend that it is a specific sales rep or whatever excuse they can think of. I'm disappointed because I was looking for a dealership I could return to and I'm not sure this is the place for me or my wife who will be purchasing a Subaru in the near future. Its sad really that honesty is non-existent at car dealerships, even the so-called "better" ones. Just over three months since my purchase and things are not looking good for a return visit.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Valley Subaru - Ryan H.
by 06/19/2014on
The buying experience, guided by Ryan H., was outstanding. We test drove all the relevant cars, discussed (more than once) all the options and my desires were prioritized and remained in the conversations. You cannot go wrong working with Ryan at Valley Subaru. The price was also spot on - as good as you could find anywhere online or in the region.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 06/13/2014on
We bought our Subaru Impreza from Valley Subaru and had a great experience. Willie was our salesman and he was very easy to work with, knowledgable, upfront and not pushy about things. Ended up with a great deal and exactly what we were looking for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A no bull [non-permissible content removed] car buying purchase
by 05/11/2014on
I'd read some negative reviews about this dealership so was completely relieved to have a completely smooth, professional, no-pressure and gratifying experience buying our new 2014 Subaru Outback. Our salesperson, Ryan H., who we first connected with via Edmunds.com, is their Internet sales guy. He was straightforward and open and took a lot of time helping us get the vehicle that we wanted at a really good price. Once we bought the car, he also spend a lot of time getting us acquainted with it, showing us the features and dialing us in to all of the technology the car offers. A great buying experience and an awesome car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great!!
by 11/11/2013on
I recently bought a new Forester from Valley Subaru. My salesman, Mark M., was really nice and professional. He knew what he was selling and found me the right car. He also got me a great deal. Plus, I love my new car!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
