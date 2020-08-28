Valley Nissan
Customer Reviews of Valley Nissan
Love this dealership - lots of models and colors to choose from
by 08/28/2020on
Clean, friendly and lots of inventory - including with certified preowned
Valley Nissan dishonest ethically bankrupt avoid them
by 10/16/2019on
In a desperate situation credit not good. Was lied to told finance required additional 4k to approve loan. Lied to saying 1k was required for loan. Lied to saying warranty was required by lender. I contacted lender they confirmed all was a lie. 3 to 4k car cost almost 12k. My bad was desperate bad health. Finance guy Eric was very dishonest avoid this place like the plague. No integrity. Very unethical
Beware of Price gouging and overall bad service experience!!!
by 10/25/2018on
Beware of price gouging and overall bad service experience!!! I took my 2014 Nissan in to get some work done under a factory warranty. The service adviser said my warranty only covered 4 hours of the 6.5 labor required for one of the repairs (approx. $250). I called my brother (Service Manager for Toyota) to see what the labor hours were, and he immediately showed my 3.5 hours. When I confronted the Service Adviser he immediately backed down as if he had no justification on why he was going to charge 6.5 hours for the repair. I still needed my truck repairs, so I agreed to have the work finished 5 days later so parts can be overnighted. When I brought my truck in, I wasn’t in their system, so I confirmed the parts were there and was assured that yes, they were. 8 hours later I called to get an update and they told me the parts hadn’t arrived, so the repair had not been started. I spoke to the Service Manager Jason and he offered a loaner car for the next day which is a positive and said he would speak to his associate about the price gouging. I also sent an email to the GM to see how this would be address but did not get a response. Just want everyone to be aware of the practices that could be happening at Valley Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Fake
by 09/05/2018on
I bought a 13 ram the next day it died and nothing could get it started, they serviced it and gave it back. They didnt mention there was 2 open recalls both that had potentially fatal outcomes but the engine light comes on every other day. They offered a warranty saying my manufactures warranty was expired come to find out I ha 6000 miles left on my warranty and their warranty covers exactly the same as my manufacturers warranty. They said they'd reimburse my tow expenses and now m dodged by their finance officer and p.o theres. Definitely the worst auto dealer I have cone actoss... they belong on colfax...
Very Happy
by 08/10/2017on
Helping my daughter buy her first new car. She decided on the Pathfinder, 2017, SL. While there were closer Nissan dealerships, and we tried hard to work deals with the closer dealerships, Valley Nissan came through! Chris Day was great with my daughter - after 2 weeks of dealing with other dealerships and salespeople - all went as planned, and the numbers we got on the phone were spot on when the final deal was made and money paid. Lakewood Nissan was the worst (in Colorado) that we dealt with. A question below is asking, "Would you recommend this dealership to friends and family?" and my answer is YES - as I did recommend to my daughter - not sure you can ask for much more than that. Look, we all know car buying is a pain, next to going to the dentist! While I know all deals don't go this smooth, give these guys a shot - you may be pleasantly surprised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always Awesome!
by 05/21/2017on
I didn't go in intending to buy a car, just see what was available and see what they could give me for my other Nissan, Ramano did an amazing job and got me into a brand new car and got all my financing in To just my name. They did great all around and the service department always takes great care of my cars for me!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wow
by 04/29/2017on
Wow Valley Nissan took care of me. Shane helped me find a vehicle that got my needs. The managers made the negoication process easy. I got a great deal on a Nissan and would recommend anyone to see the boys down at Vally. Will return!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Romano Sbrocca our salesman at Valley Nissan.
by 04/27/2017on
This man made buying a car enjoyable. Oh how he took care of business. He made sure we had everything we needed and is still taking my questions even days after the purchase. Bing bang boom! Thanks Romano! Thank you. We love our new red Subaru 2013 manual. Yeah!
five stars
by 04/24/2017on
It was wonderful thank you so much for your amazing help!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 04/22/2017on
My wife and I bought a car from Valley Nissan in Longmont. We met with a sales person by the name of Romano Sbrocca. We explained our needs and price range to Mr. Sbrocca and he went right to the model we ended up buying. During and after a test drive, Mr. Sbrocca competently explained all of the features of the vehicle while demonstrating many of them. It was our first encounter with Blue Tooth hands off cell phone use. Mr. Sbrocca took us through all of the financial details and various ways to go about financing the car. Largely because of his competent, honest and sociable nature and because we never once felt pressured, we bought a car. The other employees we dealt with were also competent and friendly. I genuinely felt as though we were getting a superior product at a very good price. Thank you to Romano Sbrocca and Valley Nissan for a pleasant buying experience. George H. Johnson
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy place for car shopping
by 04/22/2017on
Went to buy a Maxima and although didn't make a deal, the salesman Romano was great. Followed up just right, not like the stalkers at other dealerships. The only thing I was disappointed about was the deal I wanted was offered the next day...when I decided to go another direction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Amazing n service
by 04/20/2017on
I purchased a 2017 Nissan versa, and i absoulty love it, the sales staff in longmont are very professional. My salesman Micheal was very nice and knowlageble about the vehical. He also helped me get an amazing deal. He was strait to the point about the price and what the vehical had to offer, he didnt try to hide extra fees. Also he showed me around the dealership to make sure I knew where to go when it was time for my vehical to be serviced. About a week after driving my car Micheal called me to make sure that it was still running good and the right fit for me. I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone. Very professional and friendly staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
17 de april 2017
by 04/20/2017on
El joven Que nos atendio nos explico muy bien Como operar un auto con tantos controles y botones nos dio un muy buen servicio Como clients.
Wonderful Service
by 04/18/2017on
This is my third car that I have gotten from the Nissan and I couldn't be more satisfied with my experiences. The atmosphere is friendly, there's never any pressure to buy, and the service is genuine and helpful. My salesman was Oscar though who makes the car buying experience enjoyable and hassle free. The sales representatives at this dealership make it a point to get to know you and understand all your needs in a vehicle; and every time I go in I'm remembered and welcomed by the team there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Romano Sbracco Sales Consultant
by 04/17/2017on
Yesterday my wife and I bought an SUV from Romano. 1st my wife called him and got a great deal. I'm 50 and have had numerous car's / dealerships. I would ALWAYS leave mad. Romano was the first salesman to stick to his words. 2 of our children were there and was very kind to them as well. When we arrived at Valley Nissan Romano had the car brought up ALL the paperwork was ready and he kept his word no bait and switch or up selling. Romano is a good Honest man, he constantly kept us informed the sale progressed. As I said I'm 50 and this was the one and only time I was COMPLETELY HAPPY with our experience at Valley Nissan. I will never buy a vehicle from anyone but Valley Nissan. I have never wrote a review for anything I tend to not trust people selling me something. I never got that over pressure sales experience. Valley Nissan has the best people I have ever dealt with at a dealership. Romano Sbracco made my entire family's day yesterday. Who new you can still get the car you want at the price you wanted to pay. Romano completely showed us what a car dealership in the good ol USA should be like. ROman should train every person in every dealership acros the USA in customer service skills and Valley Nissan should also train other dealership in how to do business. But for now I feel very lucky to have found a salesman like Romano Sbracco. Thank you Valley Nissan and especially Romano Sbracco for the car buying experience you provided us yesterday. I stil can't believe the quickNess and the professionalism from Romano Sbracco and Valley Nissan. I actually left happy and satisfied. Sincerely Ronald "Lyle " Vanbuskirk and family.We will definitely buy from Romano again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Reps
by 04/17/2017on
I was looking into getting a new car and I was referred to Valley Nissan. Everyone was really friendly! I first briefly met with Jordan who was super eager to help and address any concerns I had. Alex then helped me look at some new cars. He was very helpful in finding me something that was within my budget. He was also really knowledgeable on each car he showed me. When we went on a test drive he answered all my questions promptly and with ease. After the test drive I fell in love with the car and wanted to continue with the purchase. I then met with Chris to go over the financing and final purchase documents. He was able to explain the process to me honesty and in simple terms I could easily understand. He was super helpful and was able to get me a lower rate than the bank I previously visited did. All in all everyone at Valley Nissan made my first car purchase go smoothly. They definitely made my new car experience a memorable one! I would highly recommend going to them for your next buy. Thank you guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Sales experience
by 04/11/2017on
I leased a new Nissan Murano and had an excellent expierience with Bartley Meade. He was extremely polite, knowledgable and made sure that I understood everything that leasing a vehicle entailed. I strongly recommend him as a salesman and recommend Valley Nissan in Longmont as your dealership.
Great Service!
by 04/10/2017on
These guys are absolutely fantastic. We just bought our second vehicle from them and we will continue using them for our next purchases! They put alot of effort into trying to get the numbers you need in the finance department and they do amazing with making sure you know your options!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extremely satisfied
by 04/10/2017on
I would recommend going to Valley Nissan in Longmont over any other dealership I know due to the fact that I was treated with amazing customer service and felt like I was part of the team in finding my new car rather than sitting on the sidelines. It was incredible to feel valued and know that they were there to fulfill my goals instead of take money out of my pocket. If you're looking to buy/lease/trade in for a car, I would highly recommend Valley Nissan and of course Eloy, the salesman who got me into the car of my dreams.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Reason Car dealers get a bad reputation
by 03/30/2017on
For the record, I have never posted a review of a company online before and will likely never again, but I regret the day I ever set foot in this dealership and thought it necessary to warn people so they don't make the same mistake. The salesmen that swindled me at this dealership is the exact reason why car dealers get a bad reputation. The staff uses sales trickery tactics to get you into deals that you will not even realize what you signed until you have left the building. Make sure you get all the details they are mumbling under their breath and make sure you read and reread every word of the print before you sign anything at this dealership. In addition to the swindling, they also carry sub par models of vehicles on their lot. In my case, it was a base model Nissan Frontier. I did not require all of the bells and whistles, but what I did not realize is that the vehicle had zero lining along the bottom half of the car. Within weeks of purchase, I had paint flying off the sides of the car by the handful on a daily basis. When confronted with this issue, the Longmont Valley Nissan management simply took this as an opportunity to try and make more money off of me, after they had already ripped me off. When inspected by another Nissan dealer, it was quickly noted that this issue had already been painted over, therefore it was either well know by the previous owner or dealer. When you are sitting in the office at this dealership and the sales staff leaves to the next room to strategies the most effective manner to take advantage of you, make sure you figure out exactly what you are about to buy. Better yet, I suggest you never set foot in their door period. These guys will trick you, swindle you and rake you over the coals at every opportunity they get. Shame on this business. You have been warned....
Avoid Valley Nissan at all costs!
by 09/20/2015on
This place defines dishonesty, period. We were in the market for a new vehicle, and had gotten what seemed to be a decent quote over the internet from Valley Nissan - thinking that they would be reasonable to do business with, we went to go and complete our purchase. Upon our arrival, the salesman was very upset when he learned we wouldn't be trading anything - he then told us the quote we were given was not valid. We then showed him the quote we'd been given where no trade was involved, and he immediately started backpedaling (red flag #1). After "talking with his manager" for 20 minutes or so, he returned and said that they would honor what they'd said, although they were under no obligation to do so (red flag #2). We were very hesitant after hearing this, but as it was a new vehicle we wanted to purchase, we figured that not too terribly much could go wrong. We had already spent a significant amount of time to get to where we were with the purchase and didn't care to start over elsewhere. Big mistake! All seemed well until the finance manager, Phil G, came back with a loan rate that was 2 percentage points higher than what we'd been quoted through Nissan directly! (red flag #3) We have excellent credit & know what is available, through manufacturers as well as our bank. When confronted with this, Phil said that this "was the very best he could do" (red flag #4). We told him that was absolutely unacceptable and that we would under no circumstances take the rate offered - we'd simply finance through Chase at a nearly 2.5% lower rate (we inquired before even looking at cars). At this point, Phil, the finance manager, got visibly agitated & began to question if we were even serious about buying (the last warning anybody would need in this situation). We informed him that he had lost this car deal for his dealership, and that we would not be quiet about our experience, which we have not been. The manager on duty that day Jake Liberatore, was "not available" according to Phil, so we took off at this point, never to return for any reason. We have told everyone we know about the aggressive, high-pressure tactics employed by the management at Valley Nissan, and made it known that nobody should ever do business here, as this store does not deserve their dollars. *Jake Liberatore - We've seen your apologies in other reviews for your staff's underhanded doings, please don't bother with that in response to this review. We don't want to call you, we don't want to discuss, we don't want to "go over everything with you" as you implore others to do - so no need to drop your number or some superficial statement about "how sorry you are" about this situation. You had your chance to make good on all of this while we were in your facility, wanting to buy something from you. Frankly, you sound fairly pathetic in your responses to legitimate customer complains, acting as if these are occasional/isolated incidents. You realize you wouldn't have to do any of that if your employees were honest and treated people with respect, right? Damage control does nothing in a situation like this - perhaps if you'd have made yourself available that day (we know you were there as the receptionist confirmed your presence), something could have been done.* Valley Nisssan's culture of utter disrespect and contempt towards their customers must come form the top down - terrible employees are only employed & tolerated by terrible management. Phil, along with Jake, are truly an embarrassment to the car sales industry overall - their behavior and attitude (while somewhat typical) is precisely why people do not trust dealerships and find the car buying experience to be rather unnerving. The ownership would be well served by getting rid of both of these "managers", and finding some staff that actually wants to treat customers with some respect and appreciation. Direct-to-consumer sales, a la Tesla, will have these people's jobs fading into obscurity soon enough. We can't wait for that day to be here.
