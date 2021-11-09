1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The sales process was smooth, and I felt like I got an honest price despite the fact that I was told the dealership (Valley Subaru in Longmont) was legally obligated to charge every customer the same $697 dealer fee. One week after I purchased the car and after the dealership cashed my check and deposited the loan funds from the bank, the sales manager called me to tell me I owed an additional $52 for loan fees that my bank charges. I refused to pay the additional money. The car was paid in full according to the contract. I filled out the Subaru sales survey and voiced my displeasure with the sales manager for calling to demand additional money after the deal was closed and the car paid for. 10 days after purchasing the car, I mailed the appropriate lien paperwork to the attention of this sales manager. Four weeks after purchasing this car, I had not received notice that I could register it. I contacted my bank. My bank informed me that they had not been added as a lienholder on the car, though their money had been deposited. They also informed me that they do not charge any fees to the dealership. I called the dealership and got no assistance other than I dont know what to tell you. I posted publicly on their Facebook page, and tweeted about my problem, and I got a phone call within 15 minutes. The dealer claimed they never received my paperwork. I emailed them another copy and the sales manager (a different one this time) promised to expedite it. I was coming up against my temporary tags expiration date. One week later, I still hadnt received the postcard from the county informing me that I could register my car, so I called the sales manager to ask about it. He assured me that yes, I could go register my car and that the county does not mail postcards. I called the county clerk to double-check. The county clerks office told me that yes, they in fact do send out postcards and that they had the paperwork, but that it hadnt yet been processed. I had a long conversation with the GM of the dealership, who apologized profusely. The next day, I called the county to ask about the status. They told me that the dealership made an error on the paperwork and so the paperwork was sent back to the dealer. I spoke to the GM at the dealership and asked him to let me know when the error was corrected so that I could personally pick up the paperwork to deliver it to the county clerk. He agreed. Hours later, I received a phone call from the dealership to tell me that they took my paperwork to the county clerks office. I called the office and confirmed that yes, I could register my car. Which I did today, two months after I purchased it, on the last day before the temporary tags expired. I love my new car. I was hoping for a mutually beneficial relationship with the dealer. I will not be taking my car back there and will avoid all Subaru dealers for service unless it is a recall.