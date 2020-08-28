1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This place defines dishonesty, period. We were in the market for a new vehicle, and had gotten what seemed to be a decent quote over the internet from Valley Nissan - thinking that they would be reasonable to do business with, we went to go and complete our purchase. Upon our arrival, the salesman was very upset when he learned we wouldn't be trading anything - he then told us the quote we were given was not valid. We then showed him the quote we'd been given where no trade was involved, and he immediately started backpedaling (red flag #1). After "talking with his manager" for 20 minutes or so, he returned and said that they would honor what they'd said, although they were under no obligation to do so (red flag #2). We were very hesitant after hearing this, but as it was a new vehicle we wanted to purchase, we figured that not too terribly much could go wrong. We had already spent a significant amount of time to get to where we were with the purchase and didn't care to start over elsewhere. Big mistake! All seemed well until the finance manager, Phil G, came back with a loan rate that was 2 percentage points higher than what we'd been quoted through Nissan directly! (red flag #3) We have excellent credit & know what is available, through manufacturers as well as our bank. When confronted with this, Phil said that this "was the very best he could do" (red flag #4). We told him that was absolutely unacceptable and that we would under no circumstances take the rate offered - we'd simply finance through Chase at a nearly 2.5% lower rate (we inquired before even looking at cars). At this point, Phil, the finance manager, got visibly agitated & began to question if we were even serious about buying (the last warning anybody would need in this situation). We informed him that he had lost this car deal for his dealership, and that we would not be quiet about our experience, which we have not been. The manager on duty that day Jake Liberatore, was "not available" according to Phil, so we took off at this point, never to return for any reason. We have told everyone we know about the aggressive, high-pressure tactics employed by the management at Valley Nissan, and made it known that nobody should ever do business here, as this store does not deserve their dollars. *Jake Liberatore - We've seen your apologies in other reviews for your staff's underhanded doings, please don't bother with that in response to this review. We don't want to call you, we don't want to discuss, we don't want to "go over everything with you" as you implore others to do - so no need to drop your number or some superficial statement about "how sorry you are" about this situation. You had your chance to make good on all of this while we were in your facility, wanting to buy something from you. Frankly, you sound fairly pathetic in your responses to legitimate customer complains, acting as if these are occasional/isolated incidents. You realize you wouldn't have to do any of that if your employees were honest and treated people with respect, right? Damage control does nothing in a situation like this - perhaps if you'd have made yourself available that day (we know you were there as the receptionist confirmed your presence), something could have been done.* Valley Nisssan's culture of utter disrespect and contempt towards their customers must come form the top down - terrible employees are only employed & tolerated by terrible management. Phil, along with Jake, are truly an embarrassment to the car sales industry overall - their behavior and attitude (while somewhat typical) is precisely why people do not trust dealerships and find the car buying experience to be rather unnerving. The ownership would be well served by getting rid of both of these "managers", and finding some staff that actually wants to treat customers with some respect and appreciation. Direct-to-consumer sales, a la Tesla, will have these people's jobs fading into obscurity soon enough. We can't wait for that day to be here. Read more