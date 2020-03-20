Excellent service! Frontier Service unit is doing a great job of providing a safe environment for my car’s service during this pandemic and as a regular customer of theirs I really appreciate their efforts.
I've typically gone to the drive in and drive out oil and basic service places. With my schedule as full as it is, I don't have time for multiple calls and futzing with scheduling an oil change. However, I decided to try Frontier's online scheduling and it worked great. I was scheduled, in and out in no time. Plus I have the benefit of a knowledgeable team making sure everything else is working well.
I recently went to start my car and discovered the battery was dead. Once I got it running, I was told the alternator was bad. I called Honda to see if I could get it replaced that day. They were able to get it in right away, and they did a diagnostic test, which showed the alternator was fine. They replaced the battery and I was good to go. They gave me a ride home and picked me up again when the car was done.
Entire staff, and especially Roberto made the selection and decision-making job a rather enjoyable experience. When a minor problem was found after taking delivery, everyone pitched in and had it taken care of really fast. Couldn't be happier.
The recall work done on my 2019 CRV was done in 1 hours less time than predicted. The waiting room was comfortable, coffee machine top of the line and internet speed was excellent. Staff was friendly and helpful.
First time we dealt with Rob Valladao since our regular service person was not available. Rob was extremely helpful when we called to set up our appointment. After arriving the next morning, he could not have been nicer to us. He promptly dealt with the issue and had our vehicle back to us in half the time he originally estimated. Outstanding experience.
