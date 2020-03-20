service Rating

I recently went to start my car and discovered the battery was dead. Once I got it running, I was told the alternator was bad. I called Honda to see if I could get it replaced that day. They were able to get it in right away, and they did a diagnostic test, which showed the alternator was fine. They replaced the battery and I was good to go. They gave me a ride home and picked me up again when the car was done. Read more