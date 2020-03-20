Frontier Honda

Frontier Honda

Frontier Honda - 710 S main St., Longmont, CO, 80501
710 S Main St, Longmont, CO 80501
(877) 674-1525
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Frontier Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(174)
Recommend: Yes (174) No (0)
sales Rating

Excellent Service

by l on 03/20/2020

Working with Sammy Valdez was great. He was really helpful and made purchasing my new Honda Fit quick and easy. I am very happy with Frontier Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
180 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Very professional

by PatM on 05/23/2020

Excellent service! Frontier Service unit is doing a great job of providing a safe environment for my car’s service during this pandemic and as a regular customer of theirs I really appreciate their efforts.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service, good people, fair price.

by Michael on 04/04/2020

The service team at Frontier Honda is wonderful. I always feel reassured when my Honda is services here. Thanks for being great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good Service

by JeffC on 04/04/2020

W ork done promptly, advisor saved me buying a new set of tires

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Frontier Honda - Service Experience

by Santosh_K on 03/17/2020

Excellent service experience as always. Cost effective and reliable service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Always great, quick, efficient service!

by Wade_K on 03/15/2020

Love coming to Frontier Honda, especially for Express Service. Everyone is wonderful, helpful, and most importantly honest. Thanks specifically to Mike H. who is always great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service

by MB on 03/15/2020

Very friendly service team. Complete the work in the time promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service without Unnecessary Add-Ons!

by Amy_S on 03/09/2020

I so appreciate that Honda sticks to the recommended scheduled maintenance and doesn't try to talk me into "extras" that my vehicle doesn't need. Always friendly, accommodating, and ethical!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

My car is driving so much better now.

by Robin on 03/08/2020

I always take my 2013 Honda fit to Frontier Honda for service. They did a great job and they don’t try to talk me into things I don’t need.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Scheduling service

by SteveCharbonneau on 03/06/2020

I've typically gone to the drive in and drive out oil and basic service places. With my schedule as full as it is, I don't have time for multiple calls and futzing with scheduling an oil change. However, I decided to try Frontier's online scheduling and it worked great. I was scheduled, in and out in no time. Plus I have the benefit of a knowledgeable team making sure everything else is working well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Sooner than expected

by Phil on 03/06/2020

The car was there for a recall and for general service. The two together took less time than we had been quoted for the recall fix.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Going beyond expectations

by LNK on 03/02/2020

Frontier is the best Honda Dealership around. They do whatever they possibly can to get the need met. I love their express service and fair pricing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Maintenance

by S on 02/28/2020

No Problems - fast and friendly service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Friendly, Fast, Efficient Service!

by Lori on 02/26/2020

I recently went to start my car and discovered the battery was dead. Once I got it running, I was told the alternator was bad. I called Honda to see if I could get it replaced that day. They were able to get it in right away, and they did a diagnostic test, which showed the alternator was fine. They replaced the battery and I was good to go. They gave me a ride home and picked me up again when the car was done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Absolutely superb experience.

by SteveB on 02/23/2020

Entire staff, and especially Roberto made the selection and decision-making job a rather enjoyable experience. When a minor problem was found after taking delivery, everyone pitched in and had it taken care of really fast. Couldn't be happier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Well done

by Joe on 02/20/2020

My first service was well done and on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Probably the best car buying experience I have ever had!

by BruceW on 02/20/2020

Purchasing my first Honda, or foreign car for that matter, and I could not have been treated better. Sales staff was helpful and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Fine regular service / oil change, etc

by Tom on 02/17/2020

As usual, the "express" service was excellent and rapid. No problems.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Recall work done well

by Bob on 02/14/2020

The recall work done on my 2019 CRV was done in 1 hours less time than predicted. The waiting room was comfortable, coffee machine top of the line and internet speed was excellent. Staff was friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by Anthony on 02/04/2020

Service on car was timely and informative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Outstanding service

by Zorba on 01/30/2020

First time we dealt with Rob Valladao since our regular service person was not available. Rob was extremely helpful when we called to set up our appointment. After arriving the next morning, he could not have been nicer to us. He promptly dealt with the issue and had our vehicle back to us in half the time he originally estimated. Outstanding experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

168 cars in stock
125 new34 used9 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Frontier Honda - serving the Longmont, Boulder, and Denver area for over 30 years.

4.6 Star Rating on Google - 661 Google reviews (as of 2/21/2020).

You deserve a great car at a value price with Customer Service that makes you want to stop back and visit just to say hi. Eric Baltz, GM, Frontier Honda (303)772-2900

what sets us apart
Helpful Friendly staff to assist you with your transportation needs. You deserve a great car - Drive a Honda today
Team Honda - Community Food Drive - Drop by your Canned and Dry goods in June every year to help support those in need.
Frontier Honda - 5 Time Honda President's Award Winning Dealership
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

