I thought I did everything right as a consumer I looked on the web site of Phil Long Ford of Denver. I am a repeat customer it is the 3rd vehicle I bought here. I met with the new Manager Robert MCMann with Phil Long Ford of Denver. He assured me he would take good care of me. He had a salesman ready to show some vehicles. I had 3 vehicles I wanted to see a 2019 Ford Escape MSRP 31,000.00 that was advertised as having 4,300.00 in rebates. A Ford Edge blue that was advertised MSRP 34,000 with 4,800 in rebates and I wanted to see the 2019 Ford F 150 the truck they used as a rental with low miles for 29,000 with no rebates. The sales man took me to his office I said I wanted to see the truck 1st he said no we don’t have that?. I said I called I was told they did and he said I would need rebates to qualify so it wouldn’t work. I said ok I then want to see the Ford Edge he looked in the computer and said give him a minute he went in the hallway and made a call to someone?. He came back and said it sold. He did show me the black Ford Escape the one I did see online with the 4,300. In rebates. He kept asking what car payment can I afford? I said let’s just see what I qualify for and go from there. He said he had to have a number not to exceed. I said I didn’t want a car payment above $575.00 and then he went to talk to Robert MCMann. Robert MCMann started doing my loan paperwork. 1 hour later and now it was a total of 4 hours I was here. He started having me sign the documents I didn’t see the rebates on the loan papers ? and what my payment would be 575.00 and I had to put 600. Down. The sales man said I could get the rebates in 90 days and I could call in a couple days if I still didn’t want the extended warranty. He now said I had to sign a hail damage form, I said what is the car damaged. The salesman explained they had to have it signed only because my car was on the lot when other cars got hail damage at the other side of the lot. He said the techs went over my car with a fine tooth comb and there is no damage from hail. I signed it like an idiot, I believed him. On 7/14 I went to visit my daughter who lives in a high rise and. I was excited to show her my new car. We went to the balcony and I looked down and saw 3 dings on the roof of my new car so yes it did have hail damage. I called the tech and left a message. I was upset and I text him and Robert MCMann the Manager at Phil Long Ford. I called Phil Long Monday 7/15 and got the salesman he was very apologetic and said they would make it right. He informed me the Manager Robert was on vacation and they would make it right don’t worry Barbara. I said I need papers showing I will get the rebate check. He informed me he was told since I got the Special Ford financing I didn’t qualify. He said again I am so sorry. I was upset and argued with him. I called Ford and left message for Robert MCMann he did all the papers on my deal. Well months of calls and nothing was being done. 11/2019 I filed with the BBB and what? The same day Robert MCMann called. He wanted me to meet and get it all resolved. This time I was smarter I put my phone on video record and put it on his desk as we talked. Yes I have a recording. Robert MCMann the Manager said the deal wasn’t done right they should have disclosed everything to me and didn’t. He apologized and said let’s go look ate the hail damage. I said there aren’t any restrictions on the advertised rebates on the site. MR. MCMann said of coarse they couldn’t put them on the site because it would take up to much room. We walked out to my car and he stood up on the ledge inside and yes yep o see 3 dings. I am not sure how the techs missed them. Let’s go back in my office and talk. I said why didn’t you tell me the rebates has restrictions? I would have gotten a loan at my bank to get the rebates. He said it is Ford Financing policy since I got the special financing. He said Barbara I want to make this right let me pull a couple vehicles and I promise you will be happy I just have to look over the prices and we will get you taken care of give me a couple days and I will call you. He did call a couple days later and now he was not as agreeable and said he did nothing wrong it was a good sale. I said I recorded you and you admitted you withheld information from me. He got really mad and started to yell at me. I hung up on him. I called the main line for Phil Long Ford of Denver I talked to the receptionist I was crying at this point. I said I want your corporate office number?. I said I want to get a hold of someone above Robert MCMann. She said I can help you let me get Trip Riley. Trip Riley got on the phone and I broke down all the stress of this finally hit me. He said let him talk to Robert and he will get back to me later in the same day. He did call me back and agreed to fix the hail damage at no cost needed to email me a document 1st. I waited and received a document and it was a legal document a hold harmless agreement stating I would waive any legal rights against Phil long Ford of Denver and I couldn’t hold them liable for any damages to my vehicle and I received in the same email a document to void my warranty. I said no I won’t sign that. My car hasn’t been fixed and I paid. 35,719.67? For a car with hail damage. I called Ford Financing I Spoke to sally she said Ford financing isn’t affiliated in any way with Phil Long Ford and my financing had nothing to do with the rebates. She gave me the number to Ford Automotive the Manufacturer. I called and found out Phil Long Ford. Gets the rebates as a seller incentive so they got my rebates they were tied to my vin on my car. I went on the Phil Long Ford Site and messages the sales on line sales man. He didn’t know who I was and we talked messaged about when rebates. He said yes you get them no matter what, there are no restrictions you can use them as down payment or get them as a check after the sale. “I screen shot our messages “ so yes I have them. I dropped the BBB complaint because I mentally couldn’t take any more of this . I was upset all the time. I am a single mom and a good person, I work hard and I struggle at times. No one deserves to be treated this way. How can people make there money off of deceiving others!. I just finished my complaint with the dealers licensing board in Colorado and will send the video recording, my screen shots of the on line sales man saying there are no restrictions, the web advertising showing they didn’t disclose any restrictions and my cell phone records showing I called way to many times. I don’t want anyone else to go through this . Bye. Barbara Read more