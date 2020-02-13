Customer Reviews of Peak Kia
Amazing service start to finish
by 02/13/2020on
Bought a 2020 kia soul today from Tony Hill and Vickie Ball the experience was excellent I'm very glad we got them as our salespersons. The finance managers name was Justin and he was also very professional and great to work with.
KIA Soul EV
by 01/04/2020on
Marc was great to work with this was by far the best/easist/ fastest car buying experience we've ever had. He aslo responded and fixed a n issue very quickly even though we contacted him on A Sunday when they were closed
Purchase Experience
by 08/28/2019on
We would like to highly recommend James. From visit to purchase James made the entire process comfortable. There was no pressure, answered all of our questions and made sure we were comfortable with our new vehicle. James is very friendly,friendly and knowledgeable. Thank you James! Tom and Debbie Martinez
New member to the KIA family
by 06/08/2019on
My experience was great! Vickie is awesome and helpful.
Great friendly service
by 04/06/2019on
James was very pleasant to have while buying my car. Along with the other staff I met while buying my car. Very friendly and comfortable experience! Will definitely return in the future!
Working with Mike at Peak Kia was amazing
by 01/06/2019on
I was dreading the whole car buying experience. Anytime I've walked into a dealership, its been very stressful, high pressure. I had none of that working with Mike at Peak Kia. He took the time to listen to what I wanted and was comfortable with and kept looking until we found it. He gave me options and was willing to take the time to find what I was actually really happy with instead of just pushing for a sale. He explained all options in terms I understood. He took the time to show me how extra features in my new car worked, even taking the time to find the setting in my phone to allow it to link to the car. I am 200% percent happy with my buying experience and would always recommend Mike to anyone looking to purchase a car. He actually cares that you are making the best purchase for yourself and isn't just pushing for a fast sale.
Best Car Buying Exeriance EVER
by 05/31/2018on
Peak Kia was the best car buying experience I have ever had. We were greeted before we even walked into the door. They were knowledgeable and personable when it comes to their vehicles and financing. Each person was helpful with each aspect of buying a car. There was no pressure at all. I can honestly say that I will go to no other dealer in the future. I recommend Peak Kia to EVERYONE! HUGE Shout out to Shannon, Justin, Nick and Marc for all of your help with this process!
James Marsh
by 05/21/2018on
James was our sales person as we traded in 2 cars and left with 2 brand new 2018 KIAs. (One Sedona and one Soul) Fun experience, James was so helpful, walked us through the process, answered all questions, taught us how to use the bells and whistles and just treated us so well. Buying a new car, or in our case two new cars can be stressful, but this experience went well and we left very satisfied. I would say we were happier with these purchases then any other car buying experience we have ever had. Thank you James, boss man Shawn, money man Justin and the whole Peak KIA team. Gary J.
Thank you
by 05/05/2018on
My last experience with a dealership was awful. I felt emotionally drained by it. This time it was totally different. I didn't feel the pressure to buy like I had before at another dealership. They even let me take the car home overnight to help me decide. I would definitely recommend this dessert to others and I'm very happy with my purchase.
Great group to work with!
by 03/27/2018on
This was one of the best car buying experiences I've ever had. I worked with Vickie and Matthew who were very helpful, responsive, and got me exactly what I needed!
Easiest Sale Ever
by 12/13/2017on
This was the easiest sale I ever experienced. Casey and Sean were fantastic and the sale just went so smoothly.
Mike Topolosky at Peak Kia ROCKS!
by 09/02/2017on
Mike Topolosky at Peak Kia in Littleton, CO was fantastic. He was able to put us in the exact vehicle we wanted to include some upgrades we did not expect. In addition, he was able to get our lease payments $100 a month cheaper than any of the other dealerships. He went the extra mile at every turn. This is a dealership we would feel comfortable referring family and friends; knowing they would be treated right and taken care of. Mike and Peak Kia has definitely earned future business from us. Thanks again, this was our best car buying/leasing experience in the past 25 years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Completely Misled - Very Poor Customer Service
by 07/11/2017on
We just purchased a vehicle from Peak Kia last Friday and flew in from out of state to pick up the vehicle. Prior to purchasing the vehicle, both myself and my husband confirmed with the saleswoman that the vehicle had no dents, scratches, or any other issues. We were told absolutely no issues at all. We even asked for photos of anything that may be wrong and were told there was nothing. Upon taking the vehicle back home, we found that the headlight was cracked, has moisture in it and needs to be replaced. A quote from two different mechanics estimated the repair to cost $1,600-$2,000. We're not able to drive the car in the evening until we now make that fix as we could get a ticket for having a headlight out. There are also cracks in the console, an 8" stain on the upholstery by the dash, rips in the upholstery, the gear shifter is completely loose and rust on the exterior of the vehicle. We also had to replace the windshield this morning, 4 days after purchasing the vehicle. Even though we were told that there were absolutely no issues with the vehicle prior to flying out to purchase it, in talking with Peak Kia management, they told us that we bought the car as is and it was our fault that we didn't point them out even though my husband called the dealership with the issues on his drive home with the vehicle. We were also told that the State of Colorado supported them in selling us the vehicle in that manner and that we got a "good deal" even though we did not receive the quality of vehicle that we were assured we were getting from our saleswoman. We weren't asking for compensation for any of the other issues where we were misled, only to get the vehicle in working condition by fixing the headlight and we were told that because we're 1,000 miles away now, there's not much they could do. Incredibly disappointing experience to be completely misled just to close a sale and that when a customer brings up a significant issue that there's absolutely no effort or interest in honoring your word and coming to a middle ground to find a solution that works for both parties. Feel completely ripped off and clearly maintaining a lifelong customer is not in the interest of this dealership but rather just closing a one-time sale.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
new vehicle buy
by 07/07/2017on
Marc gave us his full attention, and whole holiday afternoon, during our test drives and vehicle purchase. He made sure we understood vehicle options. He gladly moved numerous vehicles around for us to be able to access/test drive certain models. He was able to pull up our Truecar discount for us as our home printer was not working. He reinforced to us that we should contact him for future questions about operating the onboard navigation, phone connectivity etc.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Peak Performance at Peak Kia Littleton!
by 06/29/2017on
June 29, 2017: I dont believe Ive ever hugged a car salesman before, no, not ever until today. Thats when I went to Peak Kia Littleton in Colorado and was persuaded to consider leasing a new 2017 Kia Forte instead of settling for buying a new-used car somewhere else. Mike Topolosky patiently and enthusiastically went over all the details of the various options, buying vs leasing, rebates, incentives, explaining how a lease works, which was most helpful, since Id never leased before; and shared Peak Kias generous support, in the form of offering me 0 down payment on a 48-month lease, for which they would made the first payment as well as covered the tax on the $3,000 incentive! Then, while the paperwork was being completed, he had the service department fill the gas tank, applied a license plate, and gave me the keys to my new lease. So I left the dealership in a brand new car, having done nothing but sign papers! Sure, I have payments, but that was going to happen anyway. When Mike he finished explaining the cars gadgets and features, we shook hands, but that just wasnt good enough to express how I felt following this car buying/leasing experience, so I told him I wanted to give him a hug, and then we hugged.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sales was a good experience. Service, not so much
by 01/19/2017on
We bought a pretty owned car from Andy and Vickie. They both treated us well, were patient and knowledgeable. I saw the car I wanted and drove it home. We discovered a couple fixes needed and they made arrangements to get it fixed. My experience with the Service department however was much different. I will never be a paying customers to the service department at this store!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Doesn't talk over your head
by 01/09/2017on
Andre helped me get my dream suv! He is very down to earth! I would go with him every time! Thanks Andre for your help!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Who likes a car salesman? I Do.
by 09/21/2016on
Never thought I would say these words, but - Working with car salesman Mike Topolosky at Peak Kia was an absolute delight. I tend to be overly prepared; pages of notes and questions. And I can be a bit defensive as a woman dealing with a car purchase. Mike was amazing. He was patient, paid attention to my questions and answered them fully. He made suggestions and volunteered information about the cars, both positive and negative. I have never been so relaxed and comfortable when considering a large purchase of any kind. I never felt rushed, pushed, or pressured. Mike was gracious throughout the long test drive day and continued to be gracious days later when I informed him that I found a non-Kia more suitable to my needs. I am recommending to everyone and anyone who is thinking of buying a new car to see Mike and test drive a Kia before making any decision. The cars I drove were wonderful, just not the right "size" for me (I am very short). Mike, on the other hand, will fit as a salesman no matter what your needs. I will be back with friends.
The right car for us
by 08/30/2016on
Grant listened to what our needs were, and found the right car for us. He was professional, friendly, and honest. Glad we worked with Grant at Peak Kia.
Great Overall Experience
by 08/30/2016on
From start to finish, we had a great overall experience working with Grant at Peak Kia. He helped us find what we were looking for, and helped us through the entire car buying process. It was a fun and enjoyable experience.
Dan at Peak Kia Rocks
by 08/14/2016on
I just purchased a new Kia Forte from Daniel Nelson at Peak Kia, I am so happy with his level of integrity, patience, and thoroughness!