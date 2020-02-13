1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We just purchased a vehicle from Peak Kia last Friday and flew in from out of state to pick up the vehicle. Prior to purchasing the vehicle, both myself and my husband confirmed with the saleswoman that the vehicle had no dents, scratches, or any other issues. We were told absolutely no issues at all. We even asked for photos of anything that may be wrong and were told there was nothing. Upon taking the vehicle back home, we found that the headlight was cracked, has moisture in it and needs to be replaced. A quote from two different mechanics estimated the repair to cost $1,600-$2,000. We're not able to drive the car in the evening until we now make that fix as we could get a ticket for having a headlight out. There are also cracks in the console, an 8" stain on the upholstery by the dash, rips in the upholstery, the gear shifter is completely loose and rust on the exterior of the vehicle. We also had to replace the windshield this morning, 4 days after purchasing the vehicle. Even though we were told that there were absolutely no issues with the vehicle prior to flying out to purchase it, in talking with Peak Kia management, they told us that we bought the car as is and it was our fault that we didn't point them out even though my husband called the dealership with the issues on his drive home with the vehicle. We were also told that the State of Colorado supported them in selling us the vehicle in that manner and that we got a "good deal" even though we did not receive the quality of vehicle that we were assured we were getting from our saleswoman. We weren't asking for compensation for any of the other issues where we were misled, only to get the vehicle in working condition by fixing the headlight and we were told that because we're 1,000 miles away now, there's not much they could do. Incredibly disappointing experience to be completely misled just to close a sale and that when a customer brings up a significant issue that there's absolutely no effort or interest in honoring your word and coming to a middle ground to find a solution that works for both parties. Feel completely ripped off and clearly maintaining a lifelong customer is not in the interest of this dealership but rather just closing a one-time sale. Read more