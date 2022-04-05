Skip to main content
Mercedes-Benz of Littleton

Mercedes-Benz of Littleton
8070 S Broadway, Littleton, CO 80122
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Littleton

4.9
Overall Rating
4.92 out of 5 stars(1075)
Recommend: Yes (288) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Melissa H on 05/04/2022

I enjoyed working with Xavier. He did a great job from beginning to end. They have lots to choose from. I knew what I wanted and got exactly that. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1075 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fabulous Dealership!

by Bruce and Janeice Queen on 05/03/2022

Our salesperson Anthony Miller was very helpful and knowledgeable about the vehicle and the purchase. The managers and finance dept. were great to work with, and this was by far our best auto buying experience ever! In addition, this is our 5th Mercedes over the years, and we love it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Retrofit

by KRH on 05/02/2022

Excellent, timely service on retrofit

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

speed sensor recall

by john hartling on 04/29/2022

Quick service time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Mercedes purchase

by Alissa R on 04/22/2022

I am a new owner of Mercedes GLA, and during the entire process Sonny was so informative, kind and friendly. I’d highly recommended this location and ask for Sonny!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent and timely

by Excellent and timely on 04/19/2022

Excellent and on time. Good communication.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Above and beyond

by Johnson on 04/18/2022

Service department went above and beyond to get my backup camera working on my RB after a screen flash update (recall). They spent extra time getting it to work as the RV manufacturer had not coded it correctly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

5 Star Support/Service Jason

by 5 Star Support and Service on 04/13/2022

What a great team at MB Service dept, they took great care of my car. I have taken my car multiple times before (@ every 5 years) for a software or mechanical help. Every time I expect the worse but they continue to resolve it with minimal cost. I know Dealer Service & Repair shops have a bad rap but not this location. Thank you Jason T and team (5 stars)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Annual service

by Paul Adams on 04/09/2022

Friendly and efficient interaction with the MB Littleton service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fixed My Sprinter!!!!

by Carlos Pimentel on 04/06/2022

Aaron was the best and was super committed in making sure his techs found the problem of my van took it multiple times to Westminster they just kept messing up more and more.Went to Littleton got in touch with Aaron and he is the Man!!!! GOT MY VAN BACK UP AND RUNNING IN NO TIME REALLY APPRECIATE IT.This is my go to dealer for sprinter services now!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Review

by J Coleman on 04/06/2022

Excellent experience! Service rep Jason was very polite, professional and quick!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buyer

by Ashley M Keeler on 04/04/2022

Great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Buying Experience

by Miles and Courntey Morgan on 04/03/2022

I can't thank Louie and team enough for the great sales experience. Car buying with a 3 year old is a tedious process, but everyone was constantly cordial, helpful, and understanding. Louie made sure that we had our questions answered, but was also very thoughtful about our need to expedite the process. Very much appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Yearly maintenance

by Chris Andrews on 04/01/2022

It was totally easy from start to finish. Set the time over the phone and met with Daniel Schrubbe who went over everything with complete information. Complimentary shuttle service with a great driver. Did everything well and even was done on time the next day. Smooth and easy, MB is always the best at everything. Especially MB of Littleton.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome!

by Michael Kirn on 04/01/2022

Jason Thomas was amazing to work with! Jason communicated well every step of the way and made sure I had a loaner when the parts were delayed. My GL 550 is now running like it did when it was new. Everything was perfect!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Happy Customer

by Sarah on 03/31/2022

We are always happy with our service. The staff are very friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Manager

by Michael Hill on 03/29/2022

Mike Hill in the Service Dept does a wonderful job. He does a great balancing of satisfying the customer and achieving the needs of Mercedes Benz of Littleton…

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Van knowledgeable

by Bob on 03/28/2022

Although a long queue for service, cleared recalls and some trick warranty items. Friendly service advisors

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Superb

by Great on 03/25/2022

Service was great and Cody Stover was dedicated

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Brian James Wheat on 03/25/2022

Thank you, expert service. Liked the video of the undercarriage. Appreciate the pick up and return service. Car came back washed and on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great

by sprinter service on 03/23/2022

satisfied my needs in a timely matter

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Mercedes Benz of Littleton is Colorado's leading Mercedes-Benz dealership. We have the largest new Mercedes inventory in Colorado. One very unique feature is that our in-house 'design team' actually custom orders all of our inventory. Our inventory is extremely unique and desirable.

We are an Edmunds Five Star Dealer for the past 4 years because of our impeccable reputation. Our staff is seasoned and professional and second to none.

We offer immediate express services, Sprinter & Mercedes services and we have Colorado's only overnight Mercedes-Benz service crew, we work around the clock for our customers!

