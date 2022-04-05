Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Littleton
Great experience
by 05/04/2022on
I enjoyed working with Xavier. He did a great job from beginning to end. They have lots to choose from. I knew what I wanted and got exactly that. Thank you!
Fabulous Dealership!
by 05/03/2022on
Our salesperson Anthony Miller was very helpful and knowledgeable about the vehicle and the purchase. The managers and finance dept. were great to work with, and this was by far our best auto buying experience ever! In addition, this is our 5th Mercedes over the years, and we love it!
Retrofit
by 05/02/2022on
Excellent, timely service on retrofit
speed sensor recall
by 04/29/2022on
Quick service time
New Mercedes purchase
by 04/22/2022on
I am a new owner of Mercedes GLA, and during the entire process Sonny was so informative, kind and friendly. I’d highly recommended this location and ask for Sonny!
Excellent and timely
by 04/19/2022on
Excellent and on time. Good communication.
Above and beyond
by 04/18/2022on
Service department went above and beyond to get my backup camera working on my RB after a screen flash update (recall). They spent extra time getting it to work as the RV manufacturer had not coded it correctly.
5 Star Support/Service Jason
by 04/13/2022on
What a great team at MB Service dept, they took great care of my car. I have taken my car multiple times before (@ every 5 years) for a software or mechanical help. Every time I expect the worse but they continue to resolve it with minimal cost. I know Dealer Service & Repair shops have a bad rap but not this location. Thank you Jason T and team (5 stars)
Annual service
by 04/09/2022on
Friendly and efficient interaction with the MB Littleton service department.
Fixed My Sprinter!!!!
by 04/06/2022on
Aaron was the best and was super committed in making sure his techs found the problem of my van took it multiple times to Westminster they just kept messing up more and more.Went to Littleton got in touch with Aaron and he is the Man!!!! GOT MY VAN BACK UP AND RUNNING IN NO TIME REALLY APPRECIATE IT.This is my go to dealer for sprinter services now!!!!
Service Review
by 04/06/2022on
Excellent experience! Service rep Jason was very polite, professional and quick!
Buyer
by 04/04/2022on
Great experience
Outstanding Buying Experience
by 04/03/2022on
I can't thank Louie and team enough for the great sales experience. Car buying with a 3 year old is a tedious process, but everyone was constantly cordial, helpful, and understanding. Louie made sure that we had our questions answered, but was also very thoughtful about our need to expedite the process. Very much appreciated.
Yearly maintenance
by 04/01/2022on
It was totally easy from start to finish. Set the time over the phone and met with Daniel Schrubbe who went over everything with complete information. Complimentary shuttle service with a great driver. Did everything well and even was done on time the next day. Smooth and easy, MB is always the best at everything. Especially MB of Littleton.
Awesome!
by 04/01/2022on
Jason Thomas was amazing to work with! Jason communicated well every step of the way and made sure I had a loaner when the parts were delayed. My GL 550 is now running like it did when it was new. Everything was perfect!
Happy Customer
by 03/31/2022on
We are always happy with our service. The staff are very friendly and helpful.
Service Manager
by 03/29/2022on
Mike Hill in the Service Dept does a wonderful job. He does a great balancing of satisfying the customer and achieving the needs of Mercedes Benz of Littleton…
Van knowledgeable
by 03/28/2022on
Although a long queue for service, cleared recalls and some trick warranty items. Friendly service advisors
Superb
by 03/25/2022on
Service was great and Cody Stover was dedicated
Excellent Service
by 03/25/2022on
Thank you, expert service. Liked the video of the undercarriage. Appreciate the pick up and return service. Car came back washed and on time.
great
by 03/23/2022on
satisfied my needs in a timely matter
