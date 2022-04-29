5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Brandon Dodge is awesome! Frankie Wilcox is truly a fantastic salesman. He's not pushy at all. Frankie takes the time to make sure that you are 100% confident and happy with the vehicle you want. The experience at Brandon was smooth from the start. Our truck was delivered to us in perfect condition! We had a problem with our 2 year old daughter and needed to get her home and fed. Frankie actually sent us home and personally delivered our truck to us. He did a walk around it with us before we left. They detailed it and when he brought it to us a little later he did another walk around it with us. He has been available for us if we have any questions. We definitely will be telling everyone about Frankie and Brandon Dodge. It is the best place to go for purchasing a vehicle. Read more