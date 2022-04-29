Brandon Dodge Ram on Broadway
Customer Reviews of Brandon Dodge Ram on Broadway
I don't normally trust Dealers
by 04/29/2022on
My experience was good at Brandon Dodge. Chris and Joe were on point. I did my research before I went in so I knew what I wanted and how much I was willing to pay. start to finish 3 hours for a new 2022 Ram 1500 GT. Love my truck and will be back to see the boys at Brandon Dodge when I am ready for my next truck.
Thank You
by 04/17/2022on
I just wanna say thanks to Juan and Matt for working so hard at getting me into a 2016 Dodge Challenger SXT. You guys are awesome, you guys keep up the good work over at Brandon Dodge on Broadway
They stand by their word
by 03/17/2022on
I purchased a new 2021 Dodge Challenger from Brandon Dodge. It had a few more miles on it than I expected from a “new” car, and there was some minor cosmetic damage to one of the wheels and the passenger side interior door panel. They took $1000 off the asking price for the mileage and promised to fix all the blemishes. I was skeptical about getting the repairs made, but they came through! My wheel is as good as new and the door panel will be replaced once it arrives. These guys have integrity, if they say they’re going to do something for you, they do it! Thanks Juan and Matt for the easy and pleasant process. I love my new car!!
Excellent service
by 03/08/2022on
I needed vehicle for a specific purpose, with my preferred configuration. Mike helped me through the ordering process, and kept me informed as to status. Although it took longer than expected, that was mot the fault of the dealer. Delivery service was excellent.
Ram Rider for life!
by 03/03/2022on
From the moment you get greeted to the moment you are driving away in your new vehicle this was by far the best buying experience I have had. Even with inventory shortages they were able to get me what I wanted in a shorter time frame than any other dealer could offer. Thank you Rider Funez for treating me and my family like family.
Inconsiderate of customers time.
by 02/08/2022on
Brandon Dodge reached out to us to buy our used car. They knew the basic information about the car, but needed to look at in person to give an offer. I made time during my work day to bring it down for them to look at it. After waiting for them to do the assessment and the classic "confirm with the manager" move, I was told that they weren't interested in an older 4runner with some miles on it. This is fine, but if you had this information before you even called me, why did you waste everyone's time? Why did you have me drive all the way down there and have me rearrange my schedule?
Mark was helping us
by 02/07/2022on
We were there Saturday and Mark was helping us from A-Z. Never see anybody would used his own money to buy drink& snack for customers and he even fills up my tank of gas too. The guys have lots of knowledge and also giving us lots choice to choose from. So definitely I'm going to come back & recommended to friend and family to come here and see Mark. We're closing a deals for 2022 Dodge Durango SXT
Awesome dealership
by 02/05/2022on
Brandon Dodge is an awesome dealership. I have bought numerous vehicles from them and it has always been an excellent experience. The latest was a 2022 Ram 1500 that Alexander Myskiw the salesman helped us out with the purchase, he was very knowledgeable about the product and kept us company the whole time waiting for finance which was not that long. I have always recommended Brandon Dodge and will keep recommending them. Thanks for all you do as a team.
Buying trucks.
by 02/01/2022on
I like that everybody helped to give us the best experience and reviewed and went over every step with us.
Amazing service
by 12/22/2021on
The experience at Brandon Dodge was amazing and Rider Funes was amazing with helping us find the car we were looking for… he made sure the car was to our liking and knew it wouldn’t fail us his service is amazing.
Great people to deal with.
by 10/31/2021on
Excellent people to deal with and very professional. They took care to make sure that I knew how to use the various controls on the truck. If the need arises I will definitely give them a call.
Awesome exprience
by 10/05/2021on
Andrew Carney was great, no pressure and got my deal done very quickly
Excellent Dealership and Customer Service
by 09/28/2021on
Excellent service provided by Payton! Overall experience was fantastic and I love my new car!
Connor is the man!
by 09/22/2021on
Amazing dealership with amazing people. Highly recommended for all vehicles needs. Connor went above and beyond to help my family get the truck we wanted. Go see him if you need a vehicle!
Best dealership around!
by 07/25/2021on
Brandon Dodge is awesome! Frankie Wilcox is truly a fantastic salesman. He's not pushy at all. Frankie takes the time to make sure that you are 100% confident and happy with the vehicle you want. The experience at Brandon was smooth from the start. Our truck was delivered to us in perfect condition! We had a problem with our 2 year old daughter and needed to get her home and fed. Frankie actually sent us home and personally delivered our truck to us. He did a walk around it with us before we left. They detailed it and when he brought it to us a little later he did another walk around it with us. He has been available for us if we have any questions. We definitely will be telling everyone about Frankie and Brandon Dodge. It is the best place to go for purchasing a vehicle.
Best Buying Experience.
by 07/11/2021on
I recently ordered a 2021 Ram 3500 from Brandon Dodge. After talking with Juan Alegria-Morales about what I want he gave me price. I called another dealership in Denver that told me they could not even order a Walnut Brown truck and their price was $2000 more than what Juan quoted me for the same truck in a color i did not want. I ordered the truck through Brandon Dodge. It was supposed to arrive on around 6-15. Juan texted me to inform me a couple of different times that the truck had been delayed in shipping. He always kept me in the loop about the status of my order. The truck finally arrived on 7-8. I made arrangements to pick up the truck on 7-10 with Juan. I have bought several vehicles through the years at many dealers. This was BY FAR the best buying experience that I have ever had. The entire sales and finance staff that I dealt with was top notch. I could have asked for anything better Thank you Brandon Dodge
Amazing 🤩
by 06/25/2021on
Fun, fast and very friendly. Great experience buying my first new car .
Amazing!
by 05/29/2021on
Great dealer And with the help of rider you can find your dream car 🙏🏼🙏🏼Rally humble and amazing guy❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️
Brandon's Dodge Rules the Road
by 05/23/2021on
I had a great experience purchasing a certified used vehicle from Brandon's Dodge. I highly recommend checking them out!
Dodge Durango
by 04/20/2021on
Good customer service! Rider explained everything so well! Rider and other staff are really nice and friendly and I was satisfied with my purchase!
Flawless Service, Great Team, Very Highly Recommend this Dealership
by 04/17/2021on
Matthew Kampfe made our experience wonderful, took it to a new level. He and the team at Brandon Dodge were kind, caring, attentive to our needs and never pressured us along the way. Furthermore, we got a superb deal on our new car! If you want a vehicle, this is your one stop dealership and Matthew Kampfe is your one stop sales representative.