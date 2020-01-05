Phil Long Ford Denver
Customer Reviews of Phil Long Ford Denver
Awesome
by 05/01/2020on
Easy to work with worked to get what we needed to make the deal
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Diagnosis fee
by 04/23/2020on
I paid them to do a diagnosis of a problem for a lean running motor their answer to me was that there was some vacuum hose lines that needed to be replaced the charge would be an additional $175 for what ended up being two minutes work for me to replace what they said the problem was so after I repaired what their diagnosis was it did not fix the problem totally just satisfied
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Phil Long Ford
by 04/17/2020on
Everyone at Phil Long Ford is very helpful and attentive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2020 F350 purchase
by 04/12/2020on
I bought my first Super Duty from Phil Long back in 2012. I recently traded in that same truck to Phil Long for a 2020 Super Duty, and the dealership didn’t disappoint. Despite the current COVID crisis, the process was easy and seamless. Thanks Phil Long!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Phil Long's Quicklane
by 04/11/2020on
I have had all of my vehicles service completed at Phil Long's Quicklane since purchasing my F150 six years ago. They have always done an excellent job , and at very competitive prices. I recently had to get new tires and was very surprised to see that the tire prices at Phil Long were lower than the big national tire stores. I would highly recommend Phil Long's Quicklane for your automotive service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repair at 127,000 miles
by 04/10/2020on
Dwayne is always the most honest, helpful person at Phil Long. I heard a noise in front end and he took care of that with no problem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience While In Isolation
by 04/09/2020on
We purchase actually two Explorer Limited from Phil Long Ford over the internet. The pricing we received made the other dealers cringe. We took pictures and gave info on trades and they gave use our trade in value which was in line with high average value. We filled out paperwork on line. The transactional paper work and car, they came to the house, we signed it and they took the trade. Totally painless, quick, and seamless. Awesome price and experience!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying my first 2019 Ford Edge
by 04/02/2020on
During these very difficult times, the staff at Phil Long Ford treated me with complete professionalism. With the deadly effects of the Coronavirus, everyone had to respect physical spacing, yet the sales process for my new vehicle was the best. The dealership gave me every pandemic promotion available, and then some because I also had a trade-in. It was the one car buying experience that resulted in a great vehicle, with a great trade-in value to make this my finest car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Vehicle Oil Change Extraordinaire
by 03/30/2020on
I took my new Ford Expedition in for the 1000 mile checkup -oil change (yeah, I know that's the recommendation from the age of the dinosaurs) and complained about the engine light on and misfiring of the engine. They changed the oil by changing the engine. Wow. No cost to me. All under factory warranty. Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
leadfoot
by 03/27/2020on
joe reiner at phil long ford was a great help - tnx!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Porsche 911
by 03/22/2020on
The car was showing a maintenance requirement issue. I told the sales man that needed to be fixed before I came to pick up the car. He promised that it would. When I came back, he had told me that the problem was an O2 sensor and that it was fixed. When I finished all the paperwork and was leaving the dealership, the light came on again before I got out of the lot. I turned around and went back to let the salesman know. He said he drove it 3 times and the maintenance light never came on. I left the car with him and told him it needed to be fixed. This time he took it to the mechanic shop and they found it was missing the gas cap. I wasn't very happy being lied too more than once. Unbelievable!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Mhaleallen
by 03/17/2020on
Diana Winston, Mark Bruner & Joe Reiner were really helpful not only to myself but my daughter as well since we both bought vehicles from them at Phil Long Ford within the last 2 weeks. They truly cared about matching each of us with not only the right vehicle but the best loan for that vehicle for each of us as well. I will recommend Phil Long Ford to anyone and already have.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mustang
by 03/10/2020on
This is my second mustang from Mark Lukehart and Phil long ford of denver. As always Mark is my go to guy. When dealing with Mark I know I will get the best possible deal and his customer service is top notch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The sales man lied to me on my 2019 Ford Escape purchase!!
by 02/21/2020on
I thought I did everything right as a consumer I looked on the web site of Phil Long Ford of Denver. I am a repeat customer it is the 3rd vehicle I bought here. I met with the new Manager Robert MCMann with Phil Long Ford of Denver. He assured me he would take good care of me. He had a salesman ready to show some vehicles. I had 3 vehicles I wanted to see a 2019 Ford Escape MSRP 31,000.00 that was advertised as having 4,300.00 in rebates. A Ford Edge blue that was advertised MSRP 34,000 with 4,800 in rebates and I wanted to see the 2019 Ford F 150 the truck they used as a rental with low miles for 29,000 with no rebates. The sales man took me to his office I said I wanted to see the truck 1st he said no we don’t have that?. I said I called I was told they did and he said I would need rebates to qualify so it wouldn’t work. I said ok I then want to see the Ford Edge he looked in the computer and said give him a minute he went in the hallway and made a call to someone?. He came back and said it sold. He did show me the black Ford Escape the one I did see online with the 4,300. In rebates. He kept asking what car payment can I afford? I said let’s just see what I qualify for and go from there. He said he had to have a number not to exceed. I said I didn’t want a car payment above $575.00 and then he went to talk to Robert MCMann. Robert MCMann started doing my loan paperwork. 1 hour later and now it was a total of 4 hours I was here. He started having me sign the documents I didn’t see the rebates on the loan papers ? and what my payment would be 575.00 and I had to put 600. Down. The sales man said I could get the rebates in 90 days and I could call in a couple days if I still didn’t want the extended warranty. He now said I had to sign a hail damage form, I said what is the car damaged. The salesman explained they had to have it signed only because my car was on the lot when other cars got hail damage at the other side of the lot. He said the techs went over my car with a fine tooth comb and there is no damage from hail. I signed it like an idiot, I believed him. On 7/14 I went to visit my daughter who lives in a high rise and. I was excited to show her my new car. We went to the balcony and I looked down and saw 3 dings on the roof of my new car so yes it did have hail damage. I called the tech and left a message. I was upset and I text him and Robert MCMann the Manager at Phil Long Ford. I called Phil Long Monday 7/15 and got the salesman he was very apologetic and said they would make it right. He informed me the Manager Robert was on vacation and they would make it right don’t worry Barbara. I said I need papers showing I will get the rebate check. He informed me he was told since I got the Special Ford financing I didn’t qualify. He said again I am so sorry. I was upset and argued with him. I called Ford and left message for Robert MCMann he did all the papers on my deal. Well months of calls and nothing was being done. 11/2019 I filed with the BBB and what? The same day Robert MCMann called. He wanted me to meet and get it all resolved. This time I was smarter I put my phone on video record and put it on his desk as we talked. Yes I have a recording. Robert MCMann the Manager said the deal wasn’t done right they should have disclosed everything to me and didn’t. He apologized and said let’s go look ate the hail damage. I said there aren’t any restrictions on the advertised rebates on the site. MR. MCMann said of coarse they couldn’t put them on the site because it would take up to much room. We walked out to my car and he stood up on the ledge inside and yes yep o see 3 dings. I am not sure how the techs missed them. Let’s go back in my office and talk. I said why didn’t you tell me the rebates has restrictions? I would have gotten a loan at my bank to get the rebates. He said it is Ford Financing policy since I got the special financing. He said Barbara I want to make this right let me pull a couple vehicles and I promise you will be happy I just have to look over the prices and we will get you taken care of give me a couple days and I will call you. He did call a couple days later and now he was not as agreeable and said he did nothing wrong it was a good sale. I said I recorded you and you admitted you withheld information from me. He got really mad and started to yell at me. I hung up on him. I called the main line for Phil Long Ford of Denver I talked to the receptionist I was crying at this point. I said I want your corporate office number?. I said I want to get a hold of someone above Robert MCMann. She said I can help you let me get Trip Riley. Trip Riley got on the phone and I broke down all the stress of this finally hit me. He said let him talk to Robert and he will get back to me later in the same day. He did call me back and agreed to fix the hail damage at no cost needed to email me a document 1st. I waited and received a document and it was a legal document a hold harmless agreement stating I would waive any legal rights against Phil long Ford of Denver and I couldn’t hold them liable for any damages to my vehicle and I received in the same email a document to void my warranty. I said no I won’t sign that. My car hasn’t been fixed and I paid. 35,719.67? For a car with hail damage. I called Ford Financing I Spoke to sally she said Ford financing isn’t affiliated in any way with Phil Long Ford and my financing had nothing to do with the rebates. She gave me the number to Ford Automotive the Manufacturer. I called and found out Phil Long Ford. Gets the rebates as a seller incentive so they got my rebates they were tied to my vin on my car. I went on the Phil Long Ford Site and messages the sales on line sales man. He didn’t know who I was and we talked messaged about when rebates. He said yes you get them no matter what, there are no restrictions you can use them as down payment or get them as a check after the sale. “I screen shot our messages “ so yes I have them. I dropped the BBB complaint because I mentally couldn’t take any more of this . I was upset all the time. I am a single mom and a good person, I work hard and I struggle at times. No one deserves to be treated this way. How can people make there money off of deceiving others!. I just finished my complaint with the dealers licensing board in Colorado and will send the video recording, my screen shots of the on line sales man saying there are no restrictions, the web advertising showing they didn’t disclose any restrictions and my cell phone records showing I called way to many times. I don’t want anyone else to go through this . Bye. Barbara
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amr Sylas
by 02/15/2020on
I purchased my 2017 Certified Used Ford Focus Titanium in August 2019 and I love it! Amr Sylas is wonderful and pays attention to what you are looking for in a vehicle. We test drove a few vehicles... I wanted all wheel drive and I actually chose my Focus instead of an Edge and I'm so glad that I did. My gas mileage is awesome and the performance of my car is worth not having the all wheel drive. I have since August 2019 gone back to Phil Long Ford and purchased another vehicle for my son directly from Amr Sylas and just last week February 2020 my sister and her husband bought a vehicle from Amr Sylas as well with an outstanding customer service experience! Thank you Phil Long Ford of Denver
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchasing a 2020 loaded Raptor
by 02/13/2020on
I had the pleasure to work with Marcus. He was very courteous and knowledgeable about the Raptor. Once I decided to purchase the car, the financing process was very straight forward. Thereafter, Marcus took the time in order to give me some training about my Raptor. Overall, I am extremely satisfied with the process. I definitely recommend this dealership. When it is time to update my Raptor, I will go back to Phil Long Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
recalls and warranty
by 02/02/2020on
We had 3 recalls and a transmission issue. They got us in to the shop quickly and took care of all the issues with out any problems. friendly and to the point. loved the text communication with the service rep!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150 vehicle service inspection and oil change
by 01/29/2020on
I was able to drive right in and received immediate help. The service inspection was video taped and sent to my email. The oil change was then completed and I was advised in person as to the vehicle status and given a written report with that information which I find very helpful. Everyone I met was quite friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 01/18/2020on
Robert was awesome, was honest and straightforward about the deals we were doing and didn't waste any time. Great overall experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 01/06/2020on
Quick and easy. I was also advised on what service(s) were needed on my car and the amount.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Buying Experience I've Had
by 01/06/2020on
I've purchased 2 cars from Phil Long and both have been the easiest car buying experience I've ever had. They're knowledgeable, friendly and truly want the best deal for their customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes