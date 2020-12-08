Brandon Dodge Ram on Broadway

Customer Reviews of Brandon Dodge Ram on Broadway

4.9
Overall Rating
(40)
Recommend: Yes (39) No (1)
sales Rating

Amazing experience trading my 1500 Laramie for 2500 Bighorn

by Edgar Matute on 08/12/2020

I’ll highly recommend Brandon Dodge sales team, they took care of me and make my New truck experience so easy and fun. I’m so please I got to choose them for my new truck purchase, the process from start to finish was easy, transparent and fun. Congratulations for such great team!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
106 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

sales Rating

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!!!

by BP on 08/08/2020

Could not ask for a better dealership or salesman, Aaron! Such an amazing experience, hassle free, and Aaron made my buying an easy process!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Pickup lease

by Pickup lease on 07/22/2020

The salesperson Jimmy Shadrick was very helpful and knowledgeable. It was a pleasure doing business with him for a second time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Great experience!

by James on 07/21/2020

Just bought a new Ram 1500 from Brandon Dodge last week and was probably the best car buying experience I’ve ever had. Staff was great, made it a safe and seamless experience. I was able to do most things online then came in to sign paperwork and was in and out in no time. I highly recommend Brandon Dodge for your next vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New Car

by shannmk99 on 07/16/2020

I love Brandon Dodge! Everyone there is so helpful and happy to help! I worked with Tommie and I will recommend everyone to him and Brandon dodge in the future!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

just started looking

by just started looking on 06/24/2020

just started looking for a truck.Had no intention of buying. They are all to expensive. A pickup used to cost less than a car.I was shown a pickup by sales person Hannah Barbour it had a number of accessories which kept the price up to much. Told Hannah I can only spend this much. I was ready to leave thinking this isnt going to work. Hannah says I have just what your looking for . Im thinking here we go again. I look at a 2018 ram truck its spotless not a scratch. Take it for a ride. ok know the bottom line. the price was more than i wanted .Made me an offer I couldnt refuse . I am know the owner of a dodge ram 4 by 4 that i thought i could never afford. Thank you Hannah Barbour great job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

"Highly recommend Brandin Doge Ram"

by Brandon Dodge Ram on 06/03/2020

I could not be happier with my new truck purchase from Brandon Dodge Ram. I worked with Joshua who I can't say enough positive things about. Josh was super friendly, not pushy, He responded promptly and answered all of my questions. Josh was very accommodating, diligent, and committed to getting me the best deal. It was an awesome experience and hassle free. It was a pleasure doing business with Brandon Dodge Ram and i couldn't have had a better salesman in Josh. Thank You! William Rector

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service.

by Jose Murillo on 04/30/2020

I had a good experience. Josh was very helpful. He answered all my questions and made my shopping experience faster and easier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

excellent service

by excellent transaction on 04/27/2020

Had a great experience with these guys. RJ Ellingsworth was awesome. Everything went smooth. Brandon Dodge once again delivered. Highly recommended

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great service

by Rosa Loaeza on 03/09/2020

I just want to say how happy we are with the new caravan. Overall, the service was great. The welcome was so warm and honest. Rider was very helpful and thoughtful. He provided us with all the information and attention we needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New truck

by Jennifer Smith on 03/08/2020

Got a new truck from aaron weikler we love love love it we especially love our new interest rate

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent service and fast

by Victor Nguyen on 02/24/2020

I went there just to check out and end up buying the car and the best parts is that I don't needs to put any money down yet. I told the guy I dont have any money or my check book...so he say if I really wanted come in and do paper work and bring the money back later which is next Sat 02/29 when I'm available. I can't believe it. After paper work is done, they gave me the key and here I am drive away with 2020 Doge Durango. Issac is the sale rep and Zack is the finance guy. They both work fast and answered all my questions. Definitely going to recommended to friend and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Positive Buying Experience

by Carolo on 01/30/2020

We recently purchased a 2019 Ram 1500 from Brandon Dodge on Broadway. We were very lucky to meet David Mejia who is the sales professional we dealt with. From the beginning there was no pressure from David. He listened to what we wanted and showed us trucks that met our criteria. David is a very personable, knowledgeable and honest young man. He works extremely hard to make sure his customers needs are met. David found us the perfect truck and we purchased it. We also worked with Jordan who processed the paperwork. Once again there was no pressure to purchase any add ones. She was personable, efficient and terrific to work with. We highly recommend Brandon Dodge on Broadway and David Mejia. You will walk away, with the vehicle you wanted, after an amazing, positive experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Incredible Service, Finance and Sales Team!

by Brad W on 01/04/2020

Everything about the experience was extremely professional and low to no pressure. The team went above and beyond my expectations and got me into a truck that I love, made it look easy too! Ryan Oldham listened to my needs, got the type of truck and the price I needed to be at. The finance team was courteous and quick (by far the most accurate and quick that I’ve experienced), think I was in and out of the dealership in less than three hours, that included the test drive, detailing the numbers, evaluating the trade in, having the truck washed and filled up and all aspects of financial paperwork. By far the most pleasant truck buying experience that I have ever had! The service department is top notch as well, had my old truck in there a few times dealing with warranty work and each time they made sure I understood what needs to be done, timing and most of all great professionalism throughout the process. Great Job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Way better deal than the no haggle dealers

by Matt on 01/01/2020

I've done car auctions, no haggle dealers, and private party sales in the past to get good deals, but nothing compares to the great deal I just got at Brandon Dodge. I feel so much better knowing everything was looked over and fixed by a mechanic. Can't say enough great things about Tommie and the entire staff at Brandon Dodge. They went above and beyond to match me with the perfect truck without upselling. I didn't ever feel pressured and got a WAY better deal than what was offered at the no haggle autonation. Do yourself a favor, save time and a lot of money, ask for Tommie.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent service from mikhile Tracey wonderful guys

by Excellent service on 12/25/2019

The company is awesome the people are so very nice and wonderful i will most definitely be back and recommend friends and family to you guys. Thanks again for everything

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

My New 3500 Tradesman

by Tradesman 3500 on 12/15/2019

The team at Brandon Dodge is great to work with. These guys got me the best value available.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

First time purchasing a Ram

by Ram 1500 Big Horn on 10/31/2019

Great customer service, friendly, and most importantly knew their inventory and responded to my needs in a quick timely manor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Used car purchase

by Brandon Dodge on 10/01/2019

My recent purchase at Brandon Dodge was by far the best car buying experience I've ever had. Sales staff were great, was very pleased with everything. I was treated very well, no pressure,and all in all a very pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

An amazing expierence!

by Randy C on 09/28/2019

Thank you Brandon Dodge on Broadway I had an amazing experience with Andy Carney and I am absolutely ecstatic with my new 1500 Thanks again and I will be sending people your way!!! Such an awesome lot and Waiting area!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Auto sales

by Mike Aguilar on 09/27/2019

Very good customer service. Good selection of vehicles

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
