Amazing experience trading my 1500 Laramie for 2500 Bighorn
by 08/12/2020on
I’ll highly recommend Brandon Dodge sales team, they took care of me and make my New truck experience so easy and fun. I’m so please I got to choose them for my new truck purchase, the process from start to finish was easy, transparent and fun. Congratulations for such great team!!
HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!!!
by 08/08/2020on
Could not ask for a better dealership or salesman, Aaron! Such an amazing experience, hassle free, and Aaron made my buying an easy process!
Pickup lease
by 07/22/2020on
The salesperson Jimmy Shadrick was very helpful and knowledgeable. It was a pleasure doing business with him for a second time.
Great experience!
by 07/21/2020on
Just bought a new Ram 1500 from Brandon Dodge last week and was probably the best car buying experience I’ve ever had. Staff was great, made it a safe and seamless experience. I was able to do most things online then came in to sign paperwork and was in and out in no time. I highly recommend Brandon Dodge for your next vehicle!
New Car
by 07/16/2020on
I love Brandon Dodge! Everyone there is so helpful and happy to help! I worked with Tommie and I will recommend everyone to him and Brandon dodge in the future!!
just started looking
by 06/24/2020on
just started looking for a truck.Had no intention of buying. They are all to expensive. A pickup used to cost less than a car.I was shown a pickup by sales person Hannah Barbour it had a number of accessories which kept the price up to much. Told Hannah I can only spend this much. I was ready to leave thinking this isnt going to work. Hannah says I have just what your looking for . Im thinking here we go again. I look at a 2018 ram truck its spotless not a scratch. Take it for a ride. ok know the bottom line. the price was more than i wanted .Made me an offer I couldnt refuse . I am know the owner of a dodge ram 4 by 4 that i thought i could never afford. Thank you Hannah Barbour great job
"Highly recommend Brandin Doge Ram"
by 06/03/2020on
I could not be happier with my new truck purchase from Brandon Dodge Ram. I worked with Joshua who I can't say enough positive things about. Josh was super friendly, not pushy, He responded promptly and answered all of my questions. Josh was very accommodating, diligent, and committed to getting me the best deal. It was an awesome experience and hassle free. It was a pleasure doing business with Brandon Dodge Ram and i couldn't have had a better salesman in Josh. Thank You! William Rector
Great Service.
by 04/30/2020on
I had a good experience. Josh was very helpful. He answered all my questions and made my shopping experience faster and easier.
excellent service
by 04/27/2020on
Had a great experience with these guys. RJ Ellingsworth was awesome. Everything went smooth. Brandon Dodge once again delivered. Highly recommended
Great service
by 03/09/2020on
I just want to say how happy we are with the new caravan. Overall, the service was great. The welcome was so warm and honest. Rider was very helpful and thoughtful. He provided us with all the information and attention we needed.
New truck
by 03/08/2020on
Got a new truck from aaron weikler we love love love it we especially love our new interest rate
Excellent service and fast
by 02/24/2020on
I went there just to check out and end up buying the car and the best parts is that I don't needs to put any money down yet. I told the guy I dont have any money or my check book...so he say if I really wanted come in and do paper work and bring the money back later which is next Sat 02/29 when I'm available. I can't believe it. After paper work is done, they gave me the key and here I am drive away with 2020 Doge Durango. Issac is the sale rep and Zack is the finance guy. They both work fast and answered all my questions. Definitely going to recommended to friend and family.
Positive Buying Experience
by 01/30/2020on
We recently purchased a 2019 Ram 1500 from Brandon Dodge on Broadway. We were very lucky to meet David Mejia who is the sales professional we dealt with. From the beginning there was no pressure from David. He listened to what we wanted and showed us trucks that met our criteria. David is a very personable, knowledgeable and honest young man. He works extremely hard to make sure his customers needs are met. David found us the perfect truck and we purchased it. We also worked with Jordan who processed the paperwork. Once again there was no pressure to purchase any add ones. She was personable, efficient and terrific to work with. We highly recommend Brandon Dodge on Broadway and David Mejia. You will walk away, with the vehicle you wanted, after an amazing, positive experience.
Incredible Service, Finance and Sales Team!
by 01/04/2020on
Everything about the experience was extremely professional and low to no pressure. The team went above and beyond my expectations and got me into a truck that I love, made it look easy too! Ryan Oldham listened to my needs, got the type of truck and the price I needed to be at. The finance team was courteous and quick (by far the most accurate and quick that I’ve experienced), think I was in and out of the dealership in less than three hours, that included the test drive, detailing the numbers, evaluating the trade in, having the truck washed and filled up and all aspects of financial paperwork. By far the most pleasant truck buying experience that I have ever had! The service department is top notch as well, had my old truck in there a few times dealing with warranty work and each time they made sure I understood what needs to be done, timing and most of all great professionalism throughout the process. Great Job!
Way better deal than the no haggle dealers
by 01/01/2020on
I've done car auctions, no haggle dealers, and private party sales in the past to get good deals, but nothing compares to the great deal I just got at Brandon Dodge. I feel so much better knowing everything was looked over and fixed by a mechanic. Can't say enough great things about Tommie and the entire staff at Brandon Dodge. They went above and beyond to match me with the perfect truck without upselling. I didn't ever feel pressured and got a WAY better deal than what was offered at the no haggle autonation. Do yourself a favor, save time and a lot of money, ask for Tommie.
Excellent service from mikhile Tracey wonderful guys
by 12/25/2019on
The company is awesome the people are so very nice and wonderful i will most definitely be back and recommend friends and family to you guys. Thanks again for everything
My New 3500 Tradesman
by 12/15/2019on
The team at Brandon Dodge is great to work with. These guys got me the best value available.
First time purchasing a Ram
by 10/31/2019on
Great customer service, friendly, and most importantly knew their inventory and responded to my needs in a quick timely manor.
Used car purchase
by 10/01/2019on
My recent purchase at Brandon Dodge was by far the best car buying experience I've ever had. Sales staff were great, was very pleased with everything. I was treated very well, no pressure,and all in all a very pleasant experience.
An amazing expierence!
by 09/28/2019on
Thank you Brandon Dodge on Broadway I had an amazing experience with Andy Carney and I am absolutely ecstatic with my new 1500 Thanks again and I will be sending people your way!!! Such an awesome lot and Waiting area!
Auto sales
by 09/27/2019on
Very good customer service. Good selection of vehicles