sales Rating

Everything about the experience was extremely professional and low to no pressure. The team went above and beyond my expectations and got me into a truck that I love, made it look easy too! Ryan Oldham listened to my needs, got the type of truck and the price I needed to be at. The finance team was courteous and quick (by far the most accurate and quick that I’ve experienced), think I was in and out of the dealership in less than three hours, that included the test drive, detailing the numbers, evaluating the trade in, having the truck washed and filled up and all aspects of financial paperwork. By far the most pleasant truck buying experience that I have ever had! The service department is top notch as well, had my old truck in there a few times dealing with warranty work and each time they made sure I understood what needs to be done, timing and most of all great professionalism throughout the process. Great Job! Read more