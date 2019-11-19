sales Rating

From AJ, who was excellent and so welcoming to my family and I from the second we walked in, to Anthony, the manager that helped structure our deal, to the prep and finance department, Kuni Lexus runs like a well oil machine. In addition to the efficiency of our deal, the transparency provided by the Kuni team was greatly appreciated. I was truly given a behind the scenes perspective into how our deal was being handled, and this ensured that I knew we were getting the best eligible deal for our situation. This is our first Lexus and we hope it is one of many to come. Cheers to Kuni on a heck of a dealership, they even have a playroom!! (Probably what sealed the deal For us) and Thank you AJ!!! Read more