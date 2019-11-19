2018 Lexus LS500
Best pricing in the western states, professional staff, excellent car.
My First Lexus!
I recently purchased an IS300 from Kuni Lexus, and I cannot be happier! Mark Olegario and the rest of the staff made my entire sales experience one that I will remember for the rest of my life.
Very helpful sales and pleasant experience
We went to Kuni for a Certified Preowned Vehicle, but it was sold before we get there. So we asked to test drive a few other models and the sales person was very helpful and courteous. We ended up spending about 3+ hours, inspected 4-5 different models and test drove 2 of their latest models while enjoying the pleasant atmosphere of Kuni Lexus of Greenwood Village. We did not make any purchase, but the sales person was not pushy and helped us with all of information we needed. The sales person was also very knowledgeable. Very recommended.
Bait and switch
I became interested in a used 2018 Alfa Romero from Kuni's website a week or so ago. I started working with a salesperson and went in for a test drive earlier in the week. I very much liked the car and submitted a clear written offer in an email to the salesperson. A few days later, I brought my current vehicle in to be assessed for a possible trade-in and discovered the Alfa's price had INCREASED by almost $4,000! I was shocked that I had not been notified of the price increase and found it coincidental that the price had increased the day I was going into the dealership to negotiate a deal. Buyer beware!
Great service and friendly staff
I recently purchased a used car for my son. My entire experience with IDoo and the staff at Kuni were impeccable. They are very thorough, informative, and helpful when purchasing a car. Iâve been dealing with Kuni for almost 20 years and they never miss a beat. I appreciate the consistency and professionalism.
6 Months To RX
We worked with Kuni for over 6 months on turning in our old lease and making a future decision. Kuni was patient with us as we figured on what we wanted to do. Not pushy and very respondent. We are really happy with the RX we left in
From front end to back of house TOP NOTCH
From AJ, who was excellent and so welcoming to my family and I from the second we walked in, to Anthony, the manager that helped structure our deal, to the prep and finance department, Kuni Lexus runs like a well oil machine. In addition to the efficiency of our deal, the transparency provided by the Kuni team was greatly appreciated. I was truly given a behind the scenes perspective into how our deal was being handled, and this ensured that I knew we were getting the best eligible deal for our situation. This is our first Lexus and we hope it is one of many to come. Cheers to Kuni on a heck of a dealership, they even have a playroom!! (Probably what sealed the deal For us) and Thank you AJ!!!
Purchase of new Lexus RX350
Mark Olegario was my Kuni Lexus Salesperson who was very professional, knowledgeable about the RX350 and was a pleasure to work with.
Mark Olegario Was Phenomenal
Mark was extremely knowledgeable and helpful! The entire team I came into contact with at Kuni Lexus were amazing! Incredible facility, but most of all great products at reasonable prices. Would absolutely refer! (And have already)
Amazing service!
AJ really went above & beyond! Quickest car but Iâve ever seen!
Great service
We are from Washington and John and the entire team made the buying process very smooth and made sure we had everything we needed before we headed out of state. John has called several times to make sure we got home safely and to see how I'm enjoying the car.
Fantastic service and follow up!
I bought a car from John Dean and he did a fantastic job with everything from start to finish, he answered all my questions and made sure I was happy with my car. I had a small problem that came up a week later with the used car I purchased that was addressed quickly and without hassle. I really appreciated their professionalism in all departments, both sales and service. I highly recommend purchasing a car from them!
Love my new Lexus!
So happy with my new RX 350. Got the hybrid this time around and love it! Great gas mileage. Service at Kuni is the best. Kevin Alexander was an excellent and attentive sales manager who got us set with everything we needed. Very happy.
Car Buying Experience
Of all the car buying experiences Iâve had, buying from Kuni Lexus was the best of them all. From AJ in Sales, to the Finance team and everyone in Kuniâs dealership made for a pleasurable experience. I not only bought my vehicle, but returned 3 days later to my a vehicle for my daughter from AJ.
purchase experience was what it should be
The sales and tech people were experienced, knowledgeable without all the pressure. Harold and Gabrielle, I thank you
Great Personal Attention!!
From the moment we stepped into the store room we were greeted with kindness. Raymond was our sale person and he was out standing, he listened to our needs and didn't try to swayed us in different directions. Great follow thru and follow-up after the deal was done!! I look forward to trade up in the future!!
2019 Lexus NX 300h
My salesman, Mark Olegario, was fabulous and very patient with me. He gave great service. Beautiful dealership.
Don't Trust Them
I purchased tires from your dealership and was told future rotations would be included. When I came in today I was told that was not the case and I would have to pay unless I have the paperwork. I distinctly remember having that conversation, but now being told that I was not told that which is frustrating as I would have purchased them elsewhere. So, just wanted to let your dealership know and I'll never be coming back and letting other people know about my experience with your dealership. Also, as I got online to send this I noticed there's currently a discount for service over $100. Would have been good customer service to say we have this coupon which will wash out the tire rotation, but obviously not looking out for your customers.
Excellent buying experience
the concept of having one person throughout the buying experience was outstanding.
Vital Role of Customer Experience and Lifetime Value
I am a return customer at Kuni's. Last year (2017), I purchased a pre-owned 2014 RX 350 and had a lasting positive experience with Chris Neira. This year, I decided to experience 2019 RX 350. Because of my prior experience with Chris and his team, I returned to Kuni's. Although there were a few hiccups initially, I thank you for Chris's honesty, dedication, and leadership to step in and made everything right. I've always been wary of car salesman, often with good reason, but Chris Neira's leadership, along with his team member, Jason Kippenberg, helped to redefine the stereotype. Chris and Jason made the three-hour process not as painful as it otherwise could have been. I'm happy with the car I leased, and I'm not freaking out about the price. That's a pretty ideal situation when it comes to buying or leasing a new car, and it's all thanks to both of them. You can be sure that if I have any friends looking to lease or buy new cars in the future, I'll be sending them to Kuni Lexus of Greenwood Village, and telling them to ask for Chris Niera and Jason Kippenberg. Thank you, Nicole
