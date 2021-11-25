1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I went in after speaking with a new sales personnel, and he helped me find a used car with a little less miles than my car I traded in. We found an 05 Tucson and was told it was mechanically sound. Took it on a test drive, and seemed to run great. Right when I was being handed the keys to drive home, a DETAILER walked by the car and noticed an oil leak. The dealership told me it would be done monday, but of course I couldn't pick it up until Thursday. Fine, whatever the car was repaired for a cracked oil pan and rear seal. I left the dealership with the car, and 2 days later, I was broken down. I called the dealership and initially Rusty told me "well what do you want me to do". Very upset I asked to speak to someone else who could help me. Bob (the top dog), who was also not nice to me, also said he could do nothing, that it was my problem now that I owned the car. SUPER upset, he finally agreed to send a tow truck, only because I was not sure of the issue, and I had not idea if it had anything to do with the repairs they had just made on the car. Once the car got to the garage, I was told by Rusty that the technicians couldn't find a problem, and that I could come pick up after hours because the secretary was still there. Went to pick it up, and the lady could not find the keys. So my husband and I had to walk around the whole car lot looking for my car, until we saw it still up on the stand in the mechanics garage, hood open, and up on the stand. So we were not able to take the car home after driving all the way over to the dealership and wasting an hour of our time. (Thanks for the GREAT communication, Rusty... aren't you the manager??). So the next day, I called Ryan, service manager, (the ONLY nice, polite and helpful person I have dealt with), and he told me I needed a new water pump and should get a new timing belt.... $700 worth of work.... 2 days after I took the car home. We were NOT happy. Rusty said he would see what he could do about the price, and when Bob called back, he was short and rude, and wouldn't even work with us! It was now OUR problem. I have never dealt with such rude managers in my life. 2 days and they could care less. The car obviously had problems, that thank God the detailer noticed after we paid for the car in full! They told me I should have purchased the warranty... but funny thing is.. we were NEVER offered ANY warranty. So now we are stuck with a car we don't trust, over a $700 bill, and HORRIBLE taste in our mouth about this dealership. We were going to buy a new Honda next year from this company - but WILL go else where. I can't believe the lack of customer service, and the mis communications. We were also told that we bought a cheap car so what should we expect? Well we expect a trusted dealership would sell us a car that had been looked at and reviewed before being sold "as mechanically sound". I also had to refill the power steering fluid as soon as I bought the car - so this car was NOT even looked at, every though we were told it was. I don't expect much, I just expected to get more than 2 days out of a car I just bought and was "mechanically sound". I also expect the dealership that is "trusted and of quality" to work with us a little since they technically sold us a lemon. If they didn't know about an oil leak, they didn't even look at the car. They don't care - they will sell lemons to anyone. And as a Honda lover, I will NEVER buy a honda again. Thank you very much for making this the worse experience of my car buying experience. I have bought other used cars before, and NEVER had any issues like this. Read more