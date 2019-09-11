The worst service... not just once but several times!
I brought my 2017 Ford F150 into the dealership for an oil change/tire rotation/inspection on Thurs. 11/7 at 9:30am. I had an appointment for my service. My adviser told me they were running a bit behind. 1 hour & 45min. later my truck was ready. Then the adviser told me the my service contract had expired about 75 miles ago and I would have to pay for the service. This was after the service had been completed without giving me this information. I told her that I was going to give her and the dealership a very bad review because I was not informed at the time I checked in or before the service was started. Then she waived the charge and sent me on my way 2 hrs. after I had arrived. Sat. 11/9 I discovered a huge oil puddle on my clean garage floor. (We bought the house new a few years ago and have kept it extremely clean but now it's ruined!) I went back the to the dealership and was helped by the same adviser. She stated they would look at it right away. 1 hour later I went up to the adviser to ask about why it was taking so long and was told they had just started to look at it. 15 minutes later she came to me and told me it was fixed and ready to go. She did not offer me an explanation, an apology or any paperwork about the problem until I asked about what was wrong. Then she said that the two gaskets that are used sometimes get out of alignment when they are replaced and caused the leaking. She apologized for the inconvenience but I still did not receive any paperwork. A "Quick Lane" service became two trips & 3 hours of waiting! I don't have any records of the 2nd repair or no for sure anything was done or that I have a full oil tank. This is not the 1st problem I have had with the service department but it will definitely be my last because I won't be back and I will tell the world about my terrible experiences.
Service/maintenance department
The worst service ever!! If you call in, plan on being on hold for 30 min plus. Have had parts ordered for 4 months, brought the truck in several times for service to fix, it never gets fixed! One time they didn’t even put the oil cap back on after putting oil in. Would never buy another truck from them again just because of there maintenance department. There customer service is horrible.
Excellent.
Friendly employees and quick service!
No better than a used car lot, with their lies and deception.
I purchased a 2013 F250 from Spradley Barr Ford. On the drive home the truck started to bounce when I got on the highway, it felt like one of the tires was out of balance. I took the truck to Discount Tire the next morning to have it looked at. Discount Tire informed me the tires on the truck were not load rated for an F250. Ford requires an E rated 10 ply tire with 80psi for an F250, the tires on the truck are C rated 6 ply with 50psi max tire pressure. The tires on the truck were pumped up to 80psi so the low tire pressure warning light would go off, to hide the fact the incorrect tires were on the truck. I called my salesman David Merems to let him know about the problem he said he could not do anything for me, and he forwarded my call to the Service Manager Jeff Johnson. The Service Manager told me lots of people put C Rated tires on their ¾ ton trucks so they will ride smoother and I should not have any problems. I asked him if he would put in writing about the C Rated tires, and why the sticker on the door from Ford calls out an E Rated tire. He changed his story and he told me he could not help, but would give me a discount for a set of new tires. The discount he offered was $100 more than I could pay at Discount Tire for the same tire (not much of a discount). This kind of under handed deception you might expect from a used car lot but not a dealership. When you buy a car from a dealership you expect to pay a little more than you might from a used car lot but it is worth it because you are working with professionals that you hope will stand by their word, that is not the case with Spradley Barr Ford in Greeley. I spoke to the Sales Manager John Syracuse and after I explained the problem with the tires he said this sounds like a service problem and said he would have the Service Manager call me back. The service manager called back and passed me back off to the Sales Manager, it has been two weeks I have left him a voice mail every couple of days and still have not heard back from John Syracuse. I spoke to my salesman David again and asked if they were going to replace the tires and he told me because of the discount they gave me when I purchased the truck they could not do any more. I asked him what discount did I get I paid full sticker price. David told me they had originally had the truck priced higher but marked it down 4 weeks before I came in so he is counting that as a discount. Spradley Barr Ford sure has a loose definition of a discount. Nick a very disappointed customer.
Great job
Peyton was professional and took care of what was needed.
Service on my vehicle
Always get good service in a professional manner.
Escape 15,000 mile service
Had the 15,000 mile service complete our SA was Brandi. Awesome to work with along with accommodating
Awesome Customer Service
We were looking for an extra long Ford Expedition but unfortunately there was none available, but Rob Navarrete showed us the 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV. And right there we fell in love with the vehicle. Paul Ruiz was very helpful in facilitating the purchase process and accommodated us with respect and care. Matt in the Finance Department was very knowledgeable as well in explaining to us all the financial side. All went well and smooth. Big kudos to this 3 men of Spradley- Barr Ford, Greeley! And thank you so much Rob, Paul and Matt.
Bought a new F150!
Steven and Chad made our truck buying experience extremely pleasurable and super easy! The first time I’ve bought a vehicle and didn’t feel like I was making a bad choice!
Great customer service and quality repairs.
They have a busy shop but make the effort to do the work right. I'll take that over speed - but I still had the vehicle back in a very reasonable amount of time. The mechanic has been there for many years and I trust his ability to diagnose issues.
Almost there
I only spoke with 2 people in the time that I was there. it did talk a little while but was all worth it in the end. My only low point was after I had the truck for a day and started to look into every nook and cranny and found clippings of someones painted fingernails, sticky crumbs in-between the seats, grass and dirt dumps in the glove box. I'm not sure if any of my fees paid for this "detailing" but the other services and sale staff were very very good. Zach Watson and Matt Koponen are Awesome. Thank you guys! I love my new truck!!!
New f-150
I was not hassled or pressured. Was asked multiple times if there was anything more they could do for me to make the buy process easier. Overall great experience.
Great experience
I was very pleased with the way we were treated throughout the buying process. Our salesman was friendly and very professional. Although the vehicle was a bit overpriced, i walked away feeling good about my purchase. Having heard good things about Spradley Barr, I was comfortable paying a little extra for piece of mind, considering i was buying used. Spradley Barr stayed true to their word when they scheduled my vehicle to have a full detail as they had promised. They even went the extra mile and set my wife up with a loaner vehicle while our vehicle was being detailed. We very much appreciated the gesture. However; during the detail a wire harness was accidently broken underneath the passenger seat causing an airbag malfunction message to appear on our dash. We called our salesman and he, without hesitation asked us to bring it in. The next day we drove the vehicle on the interstate for the first time and found that it had a terrible wobble at speeds above 65mph only getting worse and more dangerous the faster we went. We immediately turned around and took it in to have it looked at. Once there the shop manager informed us that they would not be able to look at, let alone test drive it, for another 2 days. At this point i decided to cut my losses and figure out/ fix the problem myself. All in all it was a great experience up untill i drove the vehicle home. Not the dealers fault though, i bought pre-owned and it ended up costing me.
Adam Geisick 5 Star Review!
My experience was excellent, my salesman who was Jose was incredible. He made it so easy to purchase my new truck. He approached and I immediately felt like he was a friend and not a salesmen trying to sell me anything and everything. I have already told so many people how it was the best purchasing a vehicle experience I have ever had. Thank you Jose for everything you did and thank you Spradley Bar Greeley! 5 Star Review!
Great
My car had an oil leak and it was well taken care off. They were awesome by taking my husband to work and me back home. My car is running smoothly and it was done in a very prompt manner. thank you !!
Great place
The overall buying experience was great. The staff was very friendly. The only thing that bothered me was how pushy they can get about buying the extra warranties and maintenance packages.
Put my health at risk
I wish I could give this company no stars! Spradley put my health at risk, stating there was nothing wrong with a car as chemical substances were leaking out of the vents. On the contrary, I suffer from many health issues and these all started around the time I noticed a white substance coming out of a vent. Right after I began leasing a new Ford Focus something began to reek in my car. Not long after, the 'unknown chemical substance' as stated by Ford, started leaking out of my vents. I took it to Greeley Ford, Fort Collins Ford, twice each. I left my car at Greeley for two months, while they did absolutely NOTHING on my vehicle, and complained how they needed their loaner car back. They claimed they had it 'detailed' which was actually comical, because the chemical substance had accumulated all over the interior of my car. The head of service told me my vehicle was safe to drive. I have photographed all that accumulated in my car, and so have proof otherwise. I talked to Bill, the manager at Greeley. He pointed me to Ford Motor Company, which was a whole process. Ford Motor Company told me to talk to the manager at Greeley. I talked to everyone possible, and I was deeply, deeply dissatisfied with all. Thanks Ford! For making me pay money to actually get out of a chemically unsound vehicle. I can't wait to take these reviews to the next level. :)
Awesome job
This past Saturday I went to buy a used F250. Was not feeling it so instead my sales person showed me a 2017 F150 and I fell in love. The salesman Jose was very knowledgeable and friendly. He made sure everything was what I was promised and the detailers when above and beyond. Jose called me today to make sure I was happy and if I had any questions. This is how a dealership should be and I will tell everyone. Thanks Spradley Barr
Oil change
The staff was nice. The service was done well. I wish it was quicker being that it’s the quick lane but the free WiFi and comfy chairs are great.
Great customer service
David Merems was our sales person. This was our 4th vehicle we bought there and as always he did an outstanding job.
A+ Dealer
Zach has been great, this is the 2nd truck I have bought from him. Everyone at the dealership is friendly and professional.