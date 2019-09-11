sales Rating

I purchased a 2013 F250 from Spradley Barr Ford. On the drive home the truck started to bounce when I got on the highway, it felt like one of the tires was out of balance. I took the truck to Discount Tire the next morning to have it looked at. Discount Tire informed me the tires on the truck were not load rated for an F250. Ford requires an E rated 10 ply tire with 80psi for an F250, the tires on the truck are C rated 6 ply with 50psi max tire pressure. The tires on the truck were pumped up to 80psi so the low tire pressure warning light would go off, to hide the fact the incorrect tires were on the truck. I called my salesman David Merems to let him know about the problem he said he could not do anything for me, and he forwarded my call to the Service Manager Jeff Johnson. The Service Manager told me lots of people put C Rated tires on their ¾ ton trucks so they will ride smoother and I should not have any problems. I asked him if he would put in writing about the C Rated tires, and why the sticker on the door from Ford calls out an E Rated tire. He changed his story and he told me he could not help, but would give me a discount for a set of new tires. The discount he offered was $100 more than I could pay at Discount Tire for the same tire (not much of a discount). This kind of under handed deception you might expect from a used car lot but not a dealership. When you buy a car from a dealership you expect to pay a little more than you might from a used car lot but it is worth it because you are working with professionals that you hope will stand by their word, that is not the case with Spradley Barr Ford in Greeley. I spoke to the Sales Manager John Syracuse and after I explained the problem with the tires he said this sounds like a service problem and said he would have the Service Manager call me back. The service manager called back and passed me back off to the Sales Manager, it has been two weeks I have left him a voice mail every couple of days and still have not heard back from John Syracuse. I spoke to my salesman David again and asked if they were going to replace the tires and he told me because of the discount they gave me when I purchased the truck they could not do any more. I asked him what discount did I get I paid full sticker price. David told me they had originally had the truck priced higher but marked it down 4 weeks before I came in so he is counting that as a discount. Spradley Barr Ford sure has a loose definition of a discount. Nick a very disappointed customer. Read more