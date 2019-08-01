Great customer service and easy to work with
by 01/08/2019on
My wife and I purchased a 2016 Nissan Altima. Tom Burback was very professional and easy to work with. We were in and out with no problems. I highly recommend Greeley Honda for purchasing a vehicle. We will be checking them out the next time we purchase a vehicle. Thanks Tom for your help.
Great customer service and easy to work with
by 01/08/2019on
My wife and I purchased a 2016 Nissan Altima. Tom Burback was very professional and easy to work with. We were in and out with no problems. I highly recommend Greeley Honda for purchasing a vehicle. We will be checking them out the next time we purchase a vehicle. Thanks Tom for your help.
Great people! Very satisfied!
by 04/24/2017on
We are very satisfied with our recent purchase from Honda of Greeley. Our sales person, Juan, really helped us narrow down our search and make a well informed purchase. We never felt hassled or pushed, everyone was very respectful and kind. We appreciated the great customer service we received and we're very excited about and pleased with our new vehicle! Thank you!
Great place to buy a car!
by 12/07/2015on
I was thoroughly impressed with my experience at Honda of Greeley. I thought our sales woman was very attentive to our needs and patient with us while we contemplated options. They were also eager to earn our business and gave us a great deal! Really pleased with our purchase and experience.
Salesman & now a friend, Peggy Martin is our gal
by 01/26/2015on
Our family as a whole has purchased 6 cars here in the last 5 years, all because of Peggy Martin. We had longstanding relationships with Markley Honda our local dealer and another in Cheyenne in years past. That ended when we met and worked our first deal through Peggy. Our family will go no where else,and if we have a car question she's our first call. My sister just drove 4 hours each way a month ago, through bad weather too, to go to Greeley Honda & work with Peggy. She was not disappointed and said it was worth the drive. Her boss Bob was very helpful too, when there was a small mix up on the paperwork. He and Peggy smoothed it out in minutes. We enjoyed the finance guy Terry too, quick & on task with the paperwork. This dealership is fortunate to have Peggy and these other fellows. We will be back and continue to recommend her and Greeley Honda to others looking for cars. No other dealer or staff comes close to Peggy Martin or Greeley Honda.
Great Experience over and over again
by 01/19/2015on
Mark Grantner made all the diference in the world. He made our experience the best ever from a car dealership! We have bought four cars from this dealership.This is the second car I have bought here with Mark as the salesperson. He really knows his stuff and makes the experience flawless. Thanks Mark! Scott Z.
Excellent experience with non-Honda vehicle
by 01/08/2015on
I purchased a pre-owned Subaru for my daughter and received a very good deal. Salesman Jim S was very helpful going over the vehicle and getting the right price. Finance department was also extremely helpful getting me the terms in needed. I would definitely buy from here again..
Excellent experience
by 12/24/2014on
Very quick follow up by Robert Campbell (sales) on initial email inquiry and phone calls - amazing staff (Robert Campbell and Bob Finnegan,General Sales Manager) and absolutely the quickest car purchase we have ever made- information right at hand, all questions answered thoroughly and financing arranged painlessly - finance director Terri Langenbahn stayed late to arrange financing - he was very helpful and accommodating- These people sat down and listened to our wants and our concerns and then made it happen. Well worth driving the 4 hr round trip to purchase a car from this impressive dealership.
AWESOME Experience
by 12/19/2014on
I recently found myself in the market for a SUV due to wrecking my car. I hate car shopping. Until now! Honda of Greeley was the best purchasing experience I've had, and not just for cars. There was no nonsense. Straightforward and professional. My salesman Kevin was very knowledgeable, not pushy, and made sure I was comfortable with my purchase. The sales manager Bob came out and dealt with me directly rather than have Kevin run back and forth like they do at most places. It was actually fun buying a vehicle here. I got my new CR-V for a fair price. They gave me more than anyone else offered for my trade. And most importantly, they treated me well. I highly recommend Honda of Greeley!
Lost Customer for LIFE
by 09/24/2014on
I went in after speaking with a new sales personnel, and he helped me find a used car with a little less miles than my car I traded in. We found an 05 Tucson and was told it was mechanically sound. Took it on a test drive, and seemed to run great. Right when I was being handed the keys to drive home, a DETAILER walked by the car and noticed an oil leak. The dealership told me it would be done monday, but of course I couldn't pick it up until Thursday. Fine, whatever the car was repaired for a cracked oil pan and rear seal. I left the dealership with the car, and 2 days later, I was broken down. I called the dealership and initially Rusty told me "well what do you want me to do". Very upset I asked to speak to someone else who could help me. Bob (the top dog), who was also not nice to me, also said he could do nothing, that it was my problem now that I owned the car. SUPER upset, he finally agreed to send a tow truck, only because I was not sure of the issue, and I had not idea if it had anything to do with the repairs they had just made on the car. Once the car got to the garage, I was told by Rusty that the technicians couldn't find a problem, and that I could come pick up after hours because the secretary was still there. Went to pick it up, and the lady could not find the keys. So my husband and I had to walk around the whole car lot looking for my car, until we saw it still up on the stand in the mechanics garage, hood open, and up on the stand. So we were not able to take the car home after driving all the way over to the dealership and wasting an hour of our time. (Thanks for the GREAT communication, Rusty... aren't you the manager??). So the next day, I called Ryan, service manager, (the ONLY nice, polite and helpful person I have dealt with), and he told me I needed a new water pump and should get a new timing belt.... $700 worth of work.... 2 days after I took the car home. We were NOT happy. Rusty said he would see what he could do about the price, and when Bob called back, he was short and rude, and wouldn't even work with us! It was now OUR problem. I have never dealt with such rude managers in my life. 2 days and they could care less. The car obviously had problems, that thank God the detailer noticed after we paid for the car in full! They told me I should have purchased the warranty... but funny thing is.. we were NEVER offered ANY warranty. So now we are stuck with a car we don't trust, over a $700 bill, and HORRIBLE taste in our mouth about this dealership. We were going to buy a new Honda next year from this company - but WILL go else where. I can't believe the lack of customer service, and the mis communications. We were also told that we bought a cheap car so what should we expect? Well we expect a trusted dealership would sell us a car that had been looked at and reviewed before being sold "as mechanically sound". I also had to refill the power steering fluid as soon as I bought the car - so this car was NOT even looked at, every though we were told it was. I don't expect much, I just expected to get more than 2 days out of a car I just bought and was "mechanically sound". I also expect the dealership that is "trusted and of quality" to work with us a little since they technically sold us a lemon. If they didn't know about an oil leak, they didn't even look at the car. They don't care - they will sell lemons to anyone. And as a Honda lover, I will NEVER buy a honda again. Thank you very much for making this the worse experience of my car buying experience. I have bought other used cars before, and NEVER had any issues like this.
Buyer beware. Do your homework!
by 09/05/2014on
Stay away! High pressure sales tactics. Made me think that if I didn'Ât buy the car today it wouldn't be here tomorrow, I fell for it. Two different sales people told me the 'cars are flying off of the lot'. I thought I got a good deal only to realize the car was going to need a lot of work. I was told that I should have had them look at the car. WAIT, you are selling the car shouldn't you have looked at the car and informed me of the work it was going to need? Because 'the car will be gone tomorrow' I didn't bother getting a second opinion, again my fault. They did offer to trade it back in at a trade in price. Thank you but I will consider this a learning experience and buy somewhere else.
Just drive Elsewhere
by 07/25/2014on
Not much to say that hasn't been said. They are lying, greedy and unprofessional. They sold me a car that broke down the same day and then gave us the run around and were rude. Their customer service is no bueno.
Good place to buy a vehicle.
by 02/11/2013on
Micheal and Terri were very nice when we just purchased a Honda CRV. Thet were very helpful to tell us all about the SUV. Bob F., was very friendly and easy to deal with. Would go back to the dealership again.
Wish I Had Read These Comments - AWFUL PLACE!
by 03/06/2012on
I had a horrible experience with this dealership. The salesperson, Mike, was rude and disrespectful. I had previously worked with a much nicer sales person (which is the only reason I stayed.) I wrote a letter of complaint to the dealership with no response. You're better off going somewhere where customer service is a priority and sales people are at least nice. Honda of Greeley - Please do not contact me back about this review. I am tiered of your lack of professionalism.
Horrible used car buying experience - Sold me a bad extended warranty
by 07/30/2010on
So wish I had read reviews about this dealer before I went. Unfortunately, they had the car I wanted. I still can't believe how bad of an experience it was. Among several negative things, they sold me an extended warranty that later (after paying for it) turned out to be false. Then they tried to sell me a lesser warranty for the same price. I should have sued them for breach of contract but I couldn't bear to deal with them for another second. You cannot trust anyone there...from sales to finance. Get every detail in explicit writing.
[violative content deleted]
by 01/02/2010on
These guys are the worst. I had scheduled a test drive for a specific vehicle I had been speaking with to the internet sales office for several days even to the point a price was agreed too. I had prearranged the visit to buy and as long as it wasnt an outright lie... purchase the vehicle. I have had positive internet sales experiences before with Honda. I had even let the salesman know I had to schedule childcare and drive 40 miles to this prearragned test drive. When I arrived for the drive the salesman looked nervous, I suspected immeadiately something was wrong. He went back saying he had to get the keys to the vehicle and brought out his manager 5 minutes later stating he didint work the previous day and they had sold the car I was there to see and drive. There wanst even an attempt to contact me to save the trip. But of course they had "other vehicles" the guy was emailing me the previous day so he was either a [violative content deleted]. These guys are definately a dealership you want to avoid.
Horrible experience
by 07/11/2009on
I will never visit Honda Greeley again nor i will recommend any of my friends to Honda Greeley, i had been to their showroom on June 24th Wednesday, to lease Honda CR-V i was dealing with one of the sales Manager or so. I was given the very good offer of 258+Tax for Honda CR-V, i was happy with the deal and drove 45 miles from Denver to your place by taking a leave to office, and before coming to your showroom i had called the person with whom i was closing my deal to conform that the price quote did NOT changed, so as to avoid any surprises he said, " There are no surprises and deal remains same", (i still have his quote in my email) and guess what after reaching Greeley and in process of selecting vehicle and have finalized vehicle, They are saying he has forgot to add tax for the vehicle and guess price jumped to 365+ tax & its the worst quote i had ever received. least bad quote was from [another dealership] 335+tax, and best of all at that moment was from [another dealership] 270+tax. After this [violative content deleted] happened, he was not ready to talk at all, he left the place leaving me in showroom and said, "thats what i can offer". This is the height of all i have asked CR-V 2 wheel drive, he said he is not having one but he can get me by the time i complete my paper work, guess what after reaching showroom he said he cannot get any such. This explains they are not honest. It was really embarrassment visiting your showroom, and you must have seen i have taken my time to write you an email, and i know it really doesn't matter for you. Thanks Sunil Kumar
Just Horrible
by 06/04/2009on
They are not very nice people. I am 20 years old and would love to have purchased a Honda, however these sales people are sleazy and truly awful. They treated me like a child and did not take me seriously at all. It was a very awful experience and I will never buy a car from them. They told me that if someone came in interested in the car I was looking to buy then they would notify me. However I did not receive a call at all and now I found out that it has been sold. It is very frustrating that they wouldn't bother to inform me, other dealerships around the area have been very helpful but these guys don't even try. It is definitely worth it to drive to another dealership. Also they are horrible at moving the sales process along.
Honda of Greeley made a deal on a car they didn't have.
by 10/23/2008on
While dealing on a 2009 Honda Pilot, I made it clear to my salesperson that I was not comfortable with making a deal on a car that I could not see, even though we test drove the same trim package, just wanted a different color combination than they had in stock. He assured me many times that they had located a vehicle locally that met our specifications and could deliver it within 24 hours of making a deal. We proceeded with the deal. We put down a deposit, (always use a credit card so you can dispute the charge if needed), on a Saturday. Our salesperson told us that he would call us on Monday, "around 1:00-2:30 in the afternoon" so that we could arrange delivery of our new car that evening. Monday came and I still hadn't heard from my salesperson at 4:00 PM. I called his cell phone and got no answer after several rings and went to voice mail. I left a message that I wasn't happy that I hadn't received a phone call to arrange vehicle delivery. I was in Greeley, (I live about 18 miles away ), for other reasons, so I went to the dealership. I went straight to the new car manager, asked where my car was, he summoned our salesperson, and proceeded to tell me that they hadn't been able to locate a vehicle. Several excuses were given as to why they hadn't located a car, but couldn't give me a good reason why I was not contacted. They told me I would just have to wait until they could find a car. At this point, I decided to ask for my deposit back and terminate the deal. I expected the new car manager to take measures to save the deal, but instead was treated to hearing the reasons why I shouldn't undo a deal over "one phone call". I feel the opposite, the dealer should have taken the initiative to make "one phone call" to insure that the deal didn't go sour. At no time did the new car manager try to make me feel better or offer me anything to save the deal. Instead, he accused me of killing the deal because of "changing my mind to buy a car at all". I left the dealership, went home, talked to my wife, then went to another local dealer, where we knew there was a car in the trim level and color combination that we desired. At 7:00 on a weeknight, they made the same deal that I pulled from the dealership that had no car. We were home by 9:30 PM with a smokin' deal and a new car. I take responsibility for making a deal on a car that I couldn't see, but the dealership made claims that they couldn't backup, then made no appologies for such tactics. Won't do business with Honda of Greeley again, and make sure to check the BBB (Better Business Bureau) website before doing business with a car dealer.
Farm Club, not ready for the Majors
by 05/06/2008on
The rep I spoke with at Honda of Greeley told me ALL of the colors for the Pilot I was looking for were IN STOCK. Quite a feat considering there were none in the state of one color, and the other had been discontined 6 months prior. In any event, none showed in their inventory. The salesperson was just trolling to get me "in the door".
Forgettable. Has to be better elsewhere
by 04/05/2008on
I purchased my 2008 Civic EX from these guys. Absolutely nothing special except for their lack of customer service after the sale. I've been waiting over 2 weeks for a piece of paperwork they neglected to include at the paperwork session. Which took a while to finally get to as they had us stacked up like cord wood that evening waiting to complete sales. The Civic is a great car. PLEASE go somewhere else to purchase a car where you might have a chance of becoming a customer rather than a statistic.