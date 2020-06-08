sales Rating

We just purchased our first Subaru. We narrowed our choices to the Lexus RX 350; Toyota Highlander: and Subaru Ascent. They all rated well with Consumer Reports, Edmunds, and Kelly Blue Book. As Lexus owners, we were partial to the Lexus RX 350. We test drove all three several times. We did much research and visited four dealerships. We choose Greeley Subaru. Greeley Subaru provided the best purchasing experience. Blain Trimbach was our sales representative. Blaine provided superior service. He answered all our questions in a straight forward, clear, and concise manner. He appeared to be really concerned to meet our needs, answers our questions, and help us solve our problem of deciding which car is the best choice for our needs. Blaine helped us as opposed to selling us. He didn't speak poorly of the other two cars we were considering. The other dealerships spoke poorly of their competitors. Blaine Trimbach concerned himself with meeting our needs and demands As a retired business professional, I was impressed with his demeanor. Sales are truly about solving problems and meeting the needs of customers not pressuring people into a purchase. Blaine provided no pressure. I have always held that pressure is for inferior products or inferior sales professionals. Blaine allowed us the opportunity to see that purchasing the Ascent would meet our needs. It was obvious to us the Ascent was the superior choice. Angel arranged the financial paperwork. Angel made the process simple and short.. We are thankful to Blaine and Angel for their superior service. We do not live in Greeley but made our purchase in Greeley because of Blaine Trimbach. Thank you Greeley Subaru. Read more