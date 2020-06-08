2020 Subaru/Forester Limited
by 08/06/2020on
Our gratitude to, Angel Miller (Lite), Michelle Figolah and Dave Sloan. We have had a most excellent experience our past x2 Subaru purchases from this team. Excellent: Price/Discount Choice of vehicles/price on lot Financing thru Subaru Auto Professional/friendly/respectful folks Integrity/Pricing upfront You folks are the best, Joe & Patty
Don’t buy from dealer
by 08/23/2020on
This dealership will lie to you about work that needs to be done on their used vehicles. They are not an upstanding dealership. Even when they know there was work that needed to be done to a used vehicle before they sell it. Let friends and family know that this is not a dealership they want to buy from.
2020 Subaru/Forester Limited
by 08/06/2020on
Our gratitude to, Angel Miller (Lite), Michelle Figolah and Dave Sloan. We have had a most excellent experience our past x2 Subaru purchases from this team. Excellent: Price/Discount Choice of vehicles/price on lot Financing thru Subaru Auto Professional/friendly/respectful folks Integrity/Pricing upfront You folks are the best, Joe & Patty
A Great Experience
by 06/27/2020on
I am the kind of person who likes to keep my cars for as long as possible! Buying cars isn't really a fun experience for me. However, the people at Greeley Subaru, especially Josh Clapper, made the experience easy and pleasant. They were honest, upfront and friendly. I recommend them!
Lexus to Subaru
by 06/06/2020on
We just purchased our first Subaru. We narrowed our choices to the Lexus RX 350; Toyota Highlander: and Subaru Ascent. They all rated well with Consumer Reports, Edmunds, and Kelly Blue Book. As Lexus owners, we were partial to the Lexus RX 350. We test drove all three several times. We did much research and visited four dealerships. We choose Greeley Subaru. Greeley Subaru provided the best purchasing experience. Blain Trimbach was our sales representative. Blaine provided superior service. He answered all our questions in a straight forward, clear, and concise manner. He appeared to be really concerned to meet our needs, answers our questions, and help us solve our problem of deciding which car is the best choice for our needs. Blaine helped us as opposed to selling us. He didn't speak poorly of the other two cars we were considering. The other dealerships spoke poorly of their competitors. Blaine Trimbach concerned himself with meeting our needs and demands As a retired business professional, I was impressed with his demeanor. Sales are truly about solving problems and meeting the needs of customers not pressuring people into a purchase. Blaine provided no pressure. I have always held that pressure is for inferior products or inferior sales professionals. Blaine allowed us the opportunity to see that purchasing the Ascent would meet our needs. It was obvious to us the Ascent was the superior choice. Angel arranged the financial paperwork. Angel made the process simple and short.. We are thankful to Blaine and Angel for their superior service. We do not live in Greeley but made our purchase in Greeley because of Blaine Trimbach. Thank you Greeley Subaru.
Exceptional
by 11/22/2019on
Michelle F has been from the beginning the best sales associate i have ever had in all my car buying experiences. The level of customer service she provides is above and beyond. I bought my first subaru from her and i am for sure a subaru owner for life. It's been about a year since i bought my forester and throughout this past year, whenever i have come in for any services, she remembers me and makes it a point to check in on me and say hello. Beyond Michelle the rest of the staff is just as helpful.
Thank You Karen
by 10/31/2019on
Thank you Karen for your help with our purchase. It was easy and fun. You are a great sales professional.
Amazing service
by 10/23/2019on
Young man working as a parts driver was so friendly and helpful. Thank you so much for making me feel comfortable and helping me. Thanks again Brendon Curry Hobbs
The best ever!
by 06/09/2019on
Outstanding personal relationships! The customer service is beyond impressive and they allow you to have time, space, and all the information needed when purchasing. My experience was amazing! This dealership and itâs staff are not customary in todayâs fast pace, bottom line driven culture, itâs worth it. See for yourself!! Ask for Karen.
2017 Ram Laramie 1500
by 12/04/2018on
We had to purchase a vehicle due to our previous truck being totaled in a collision. While I was excited to get something newer, I was not happy about having to go back to the drawing board so to speak. I found a vehicle online and reached out to the dealership. Within a few minutes, I was called by Karen Funston and we began discussing my situation. Karen was great to work with, very understanding and respectful of the situation and the process in which I wanted to do things. I went in for a test drive over my lunch break and Karen was not pushy, she was very respectful of my time and took a moment to introduce me to Del who was also very friendly. We continued to have discussions via text (which I preferred) over the next day or so and the following day, my partner and I decided that this truck was the one for us. Karen was awesome through out the process, the finance manager Angel was super sweet and easy to work with as well. Greeley Subaru, Karen and Angel all made the experience a great one for us and we recommend them for your next purchase!
Proud to be part of Greeley Subaru's Family
by 08/28/2018on
I went into the process of looking for a new car with trepidation. I started my search for a used Subaru and found out they have such a great resale value, buying new was not that much more. When I walked into Greeley Subaru, I did not know what to expect and certainly had my guard up. I was pleasantly surprised when I was greated warmly and given as much time as I needed...after leaving and returning up to four times. I never felt pressured or rushed. Once I made my decision and planned to buy that special shiny new car, my color choice was not available. I headed to another dealer out of town, but found myself returning a few hours later to buy my second color choice from my new family...Greeley Subaru. No need to go anywhere else! Thank you to the staff, Jesse Huang, and to Brandon Jones, our all-star sales team!
Great experience
by 08/26/2018on
I had an excellent experience purchasing a used vehicle from Greeley Subaru. My salesperson, Karen, did everything necessary to make sure I was totally satisfied with the vehicle I purchased. She was friendly, curteous, and patient while I made my decision.
Excellence in all aspects
by 08/25/2018on
I visited Greeley Subaru in hopes to get a car at a decent price, and walked out with so much more than that. Jesse was very informative and straight to the point. Even on his day off, he checked in with Brian, one of the other sale reps helping me, to ensure that I was getting the best of service. They both did an excellent job, angel did a great job in checking us out with all the paperwork and got us into our GMC Terrain. I would highly recommend Greeley Subaru and their sales team to anyone, any day of the week!
Pleasant and enjoyable experience
by 06/01/2018on
The whole experience was pleasant. Made possible by Michelle, Jesse, and Steve. We had met Alex prior to our visit and he was pleasant and friendly, contributing to our interest in Greeley Subaru.
Best Dealership in Northern Colorado by far!
by 04/02/2018on
Best Dealership in Northern Colorado by far! Michelle, Angel and the whole crew went above and beyond not once but twice for our family. True Professionals for sure, I don't believe we will ever buy a vehicle anywhere else! Thank you guys..
Friendly, Professional, Very Helpful and Respectful Experience
by 05/25/2017on
This is the second Subaru we have bought from Greeley Subaru. We had a really pleasant buying experience working with Bob Moline and Steve Wolf helping us select our new Legacy; we look forward to our follow up visits to go through all the safety and driving features. Our experience over the years has proven that Greeley Subaru truly cares about the follow up care and service of their customers, Sales, Service, parts and administrative are there to help every time we visit. Dont forget the free car washes!
Amazing Experience!
by 05/20/2017on
Greeley Subaru provided the best car-buying experience we've ever had! Our salesperson, Daisy, was extremely knowledgeable and helped us find just the right vehicle for our needs. If you want to buy an amazing car and want to actually enjoy the process, go to Greeley Subaru! You will not be disappointed.
AMAZING!! MUST GO!!!
by 04/26/2017on
I recently purchased a 2017 Subaru WRX at the Greeley Subaru! Let me tell you... my experience there was AMAZING! Travis the sales person was super friendly. He was not pushy at all. He also did not pressure me to purchase something I didnt want. He was super understanding of all my needs. He tried his best to get me exactly what I wanted! If you are looking for a new Subaru, Greeley Subaru is the way to go. They even take their time to reach out and make sure everything was ok after I purchased my car. Don't forget to ask for Travis Dallenbach, he's the best and you wont regret it!
Great Buying Experience
by 04/11/2017on
I recently purchased a new Forester from Greeley Subaru. This was the best car buying experience I have had thus far. Everyone involved in the buying process was extremely nice, helpful, and knowledgeable. There was no pressure to buy. I traveled 65 miles to get here and so glad I did.
enjoyable experience
by 03/01/2017on
I had the most enjoyable experience buying a vehicle at Greeley Subaru. If you are in the market for a Subaru, I highly recommend talking to Travis Dallenbach. He is extremely knowledgeable about Subarus and is very interested in making sure the vehicle model and trim match your expectations. You are family here and they do their best to make your purchase simple, fair, and enjoyable. When you drive off the lot you will know you made the right purchase. Thanks Travis! I am looking forward to that next purchase!
Good service even at night
by 02/17/2017on
Everybody I spoke with was very friendly and helpful. I was a difficult customer but Jesse Stayed very nice and patient. Buying a car takes a little bit of time and several people stayed till almost 9pm with me to make sure everything was done right and I was happy. I left in a new car and am very satisfied with the experience.
Awesome
by 02/15/2017on
We had a great experience upgrading our 2011 Outback for a 2017 Outback. The service and people are so helpful and nice. No pressure from any salesmen. Honestly, it is the best experience we have ever had in buying a vechile. We love our Outbacks and would highly recommend Greeley Subaru.