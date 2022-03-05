Customer Reviews of Planet Hyundai
New Palisade
by 05/03/2022on
Very happy with my new Palisade, & with Planet Hyundai so far. Andrew Lutz, my sales associate, was helpful throughout with information about the purchase process without applying pressure to rush my decision in any way.
Loving my new car
by 05/01/2022on
Great customer service, and nice car’s, my second car from them, highly recommend
A Very Pleasant Experience
by 04/29/2022on
I looked online. I began a chat with Michelle. She called me to see exactly what I was looking for. She said she had what I was asking for on the lot. I drove right over, took a test drive and it was everything I asked for and more. This was the easiest and fastest car buying experience I have ever had. Michelle and Zach were awesome. We had pleasant and funny conversations. I am really just very happy with this car buying experience.
Great experience
by 04/24/2022on
First time in the dealership. I was impressed with the sales staff overall but Ian was very helpful both during the purchase and he kept me informed while the paper work was being was being processed. All around a great place to buy a car. Steve
Beyond great!
by 04/10/2022on
I love how welcoming everyone was and how I was token car off, I felt like my time and voice was being heard and no pressure from anyone. Dean was so helpful!
Very comfortable experience
by 04/02/2022on
No high pressure sales. Dean was very knowledgeable and helpful in our selection. Couldn’t have asked for anyone better.
Great review
by 03/22/2022on
I loved that I felt No pressure to buy anything!!! Michelle Adam and Zach were Awesome!!
Great Service
by 03/20/2022on
Easy, no fuss and not trying to take advantage of customers with supply shortage.
Friendly and easy
by 03/18/2022on
Very friendly service. Alexa was really nice and helped through each of the steps excellent
Car buying experience
by 03/11/2022on
Everything was as smooth as it possibly could’ve been. Jose and Aiden were fantastic
Salesperson review.
by 03/03/2022on
My salesperson Andrew Lutz was exceptional and did a great job taking me through the sales process and spent time explaining the operation of the vehicle.
Jeep Wrangler-new or used?
by 02/22/2022on
I have been searching for a used Wrangler for several months. I found a 2011 Rubicon with 30,000 miles on it at Planet Hyundai. This is the second time I have purchased from a non-negotiating dealer. The process is easier in all. Negotiations at car dealers can be frustrating. One price take it or leave it can leave you wondering if you got the best deal or not but your brain doesn’t hurt afterwards. If you do the research on the value of the vehicle you are wanting to purchase you will come out felling good about your decision. The staff at Planet Hyundai also benefits from the no haggling. They are very relaxed and no pressure. Overall this was as good of an experience as I could have hoped for.
Friendly and Helpful
by 02/10/2022on
Planet Hyundai was very helpful and accommodating. Dean was very attentive throughout the process and straightforward. This definitely made the car buying process less stressful and I was happy to do business with them.
Buying a car 🚗
by 02/07/2022on
It's a family owned business and staff was friendly and answered any questions I had.
Love my new car!
by 02/02/2022on
Michelle was fantastic to work with. Helpful and very knowledgeable of the Genesis features.
Troy is the best!
by 01/14/2022on
Troy was amazing to work with, he is very personable and made the entire process of buying our car seamless. We will definitely will be going back to Troy for our next car!
Great experience!
by 01/08/2022on
Everyone is friendly and ready to help. My salesman - Jose - was fantastic! Personable, professional, and very helpful. Michelle in finance didn’t put any pressure to buy more than what I need as far as warranties, etc. and Adam the Mgr, was also very nice.
Favorable Experience
by 01/03/2022on
My experience with Troy Potter, the salesperson, was very favorable. He answered every question and responded to phone messages promptly. The dislike was having to pay a fixed price for the vehicle because I have always negotiated off of MSRP and felt it was a personal accomplishment. The fixed price was a new experience and actually handled very well by Troy. So, overall, the purchase experience at Planet Hyundai Genesis was exceptional. Troy also delivered the vehicle to my residence in downtown Denver.
Fantastic Car-buying Experience
by 12/31/2021on
I have no dislikes, only compliments. As a couple in our late 70’s, Troy was a delight to work with. He was very knowledgeable of the product and patient with our questions. The best car-purchase we’ve every experienced!
Thank you
by 12/31/2021on
I worked with Michele T. She was wonderful and even picked me up to buy my new car. Very personable and made me feel comfortable during this entire process. Thanks so much!
Integrity
by 12/24/2021on
Integrity: Dealing with Troy he had integrity throughout the sales cycle.
