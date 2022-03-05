Skip to main content
Planet Hyundai

Planet Hyundai
15601 W Colfax Ave, Golden, CO 80401
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Planet Hyundai

4.9
Overall Rating
4.93 out of 5 stars(123)
Recommend: Yes (66) No (1)
Report review
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Loving my new car

by Loretta Leyba on 05/01/2022

Great customer service, and nice car’s, my second car from them, highly recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A Very Pleasant Experience

by C Fanelli on 04/29/2022

I looked online. I began a chat with Michelle. She called me to see exactly what I was looking for. She said she had what I was asking for on the lot. I drove right over, took a test drive and it was everything I asked for and more. This was the easiest and fastest car buying experience I have ever had. Michelle and Zach were awesome. We had pleasant and funny conversations. I am really just very happy with this car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Steve on 04/24/2022

First time in the dealership. I was impressed with the sales staff overall but Ian was very helpful both during the purchase and he kept me informed while the paper work was being was being processed. All around a great place to buy a car. Steve

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Beyond great!

by Sarah Chavez on 04/10/2022

I love how welcoming everyone was and how I was token car off, I felt like my time and voice was being heard and no pressure from anyone. Dean was so helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very comfortable experience

by Warren Woods on 04/02/2022

No high pressure sales. Dean was very knowledgeable and helpful in our selection. Couldn’t have asked for anyone better.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great review

by Valerie Escalera on 03/22/2022

I loved that I felt No pressure to buy anything!!! Michelle Adam and Zach were Awesome!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by Rod on 03/20/2022

Easy, no fuss and not trying to take advantage of customers with supply shortage.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly and easy

by Samuel Carstens on 03/18/2022

Very friendly service. Alexa was really nice and helped through each of the steps excellent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car buying experience

by Craig on 03/11/2022

Everything was as smooth as it possibly could’ve been. Jose and Aiden were fantastic

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Salesperson review.

by RonW on 03/03/2022

My salesperson Andrew Lutz was exceptional and did a great job taking me through the sales process and spent time explaining the operation of the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeep Wrangler-new or used?

by John Snider on 02/22/2022

I have been searching for a used Wrangler for several months. I found a 2011 Rubicon with 30,000 miles on it at Planet Hyundai. This is the second time I have purchased from a non-negotiating dealer. The process is easier in all. Negotiations at car dealers can be frustrating. One price take it or leave it can leave you wondering if you got the best deal or not but your brain doesn’t hurt afterwards. If you do the research on the value of the vehicle you are wanting to purchase you will come out felling good about your decision. The staff at Planet Hyundai also benefits from the no haggling. They are very relaxed and no pressure. Overall this was as good of an experience as I could have hoped for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly and Helpful

by Emily on 02/10/2022

Planet Hyundai was very helpful and accommodating. Dean was very attentive throughout the process and straightforward. This definitely made the car buying process less stressful and I was happy to do business with them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying a car 🚗

by AL on 02/07/2022

It's a family owned business and staff was friendly and answered any questions I had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my new car!

by PJ on 02/02/2022

Michelle was fantastic to work with. Helpful and very knowledgeable of the Genesis features.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Troy is the best!

by Rebekah Monroe on 01/14/2022

Troy was amazing to work with, he is very personable and made the entire process of buying our car seamless. We will definitely will be going back to Troy for our next car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Karen S on 01/08/2022

Everyone is friendly and ready to help. My salesman - Jose - was fantastic! Personable, professional, and very helpful. Michelle in finance didn’t put any pressure to buy more than what I need as far as warranties, etc. and Adam the Mgr, was also very nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Favorable Experience

by Dale Brown on 01/03/2022

My experience with Troy Potter, the salesperson, was very favorable. He answered every question and responded to phone messages promptly. The dislike was having to pay a fixed price for the vehicle because I have always negotiated off of MSRP and felt it was a personal accomplishment. The fixed price was a new experience and actually handled very well by Troy. So, overall, the purchase experience at Planet Hyundai Genesis was exceptional. Troy also delivered the vehicle to my residence in downtown Denver.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic Car-buying Experience

by Jane Brown on 12/31/2021

I have no dislikes, only compliments. As a couple in our late 70’s, Troy was a delight to work with. He was very knowledgeable of the product and patient with our questions. The best car-purchase we’ve every experienced!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you

by Maegan Barbee on 12/31/2021

I worked with Michele T. She was wonderful and even picked me up to buy my new car. Very personable and made me feel comfortable during this entire process. Thanks so much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Integrity

by Smibumwtb on 12/24/2021

Integrity: Dealing with Troy he had integrity throughout the sales cycle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
videos
about our dealership

Hi there.

Planet Hyundai is ACTUALLY different. I know - every dealership says, "well, we're family owned and we have the best inventory..soo, yeah..we're different!" That's just more of the same. We're fun. Five of us wore absurd Christmas suits almost all of December. Most of our salespeople are under 30. We empower women in our workplace. You will almost certainly work with a mix of race, creed, and gender when you visit. That's how we like it.

Plus - we are Denver's ONLY negotiation-free Hyundai dealer. We have been since 2013. The real deal - no need to haggle, no need to see a manager, no need to BUY TODAY. Lots of other deals are "trying on" haggle-free with their used cars, but that's just a "test." We are sold out for you the buyer. We don't pay our salespeople commissions. We give you 5 days AFTER you buy to return the car for a full refund.

Car buying is exhausting and you do tons of research so buy from a dealer that acknowledges that and respects you.

what sets us apart
5-Day, Full-Refund Money-Back Guarantee - if you change your mind, we've got your back
Free First Oil Change
Negotiation-Free: The price you see is the real price. No need to speak to a manager
24-hour, overnight test drives with no commitment to buy
Sponsor Jeffco High School Athletics: Lakewood High School, Arvada West High School, and Dakota Ridge High School
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Car Wash
Complimentary Coffee
Shuttle Service
Rental Car Service Onsite
Languages Spoken (5)
English
Polish
Arabic
Vietnamese

