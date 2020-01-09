Planet Hyundai

Planet Hyundai

15601 W. Colfax Ave, Golden, CO 80401
(844) 827-2907
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Planet Hyundai

5.0
Overall Rating
(13)
Recommend: Yes (13) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

by P Dell on 09/01/2020

Planet Hyundai provided excellent no-pressure service from the time we walked in the door to the time I was handed the keys to my new car. Our rep Troy was genuinely wonderful. He provided great information & clearly answered all our questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service Department Planet Hyundai

by Dan on 07/31/2020

Have never received better care and service, this is an outstanding Service Department!! Attention to the current Pandemic crisis for customer safety are bar none 👍

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service with the best price in Denver

by Buy it from Planet Hyundai on 07/24/2020

By far the best price around for my 2020 Tucson Unlimited. On top of that excellent service. I love my new Tucson

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service

by Megan M on 07/08/2020

Jose went above and beyond to help us!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent customer service

by Nancy Acosta on 06/27/2020

He even give us hot chocolate, and snacks on the rainy day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Jessica on 06/26/2020

This was my first time buying a car from a dealership, and I am so pleased! Troy was awesome — very helpful and honest. I bought a used car so the five-day return policy brought a lot of relief, as I was able to take the car to a trusted mechanic to get it fully inspected, knowing I could return it no questions asked if they found something wrong. They didn't!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

First Time Car Buyers

by Morgan Little on 06/26/2020

Jose made our buying experience a breeze! He was friendly, knowledgeable, and explained everything in a way that was easy to understand, which we really appreciated as first-time car buyers. We never felt rushed or pressured. Couldn't be happier with our purchase. I definitely recommend this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Wonderful to deal with

by Brian O on 05/12/2020

The whole car buying experience with Planet Hyundai couldn't have been easier. I found the vehicle I wanted via their online store front. Had a transparent offer sheet from them that same day and was driving off in my new vehicle the next day after spending only about one hour at the dealership. No games, no dealer fees, no hassles. When my wife is ready to replace her vehicle we'll be going back to Planet Hyundai.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2019 Rogue

by Ed Bradford on 03/05/2020

Thank you Andrew Lutz for your honesty. You were a very professional sales person. Good Luck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2011 Veracruz - 3rd alternator in 60k miles

by Dennis Jones on 02/07/2020

Planet Hyundai found the cause of the 3rd alternator that stopped charging due to the timing cover leaking onto the alternator. They indicated the cause of the leak was "improper sealing." Once the warranty company approved the work, PH completed this big job within a day...thank you Scott and Joe!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience all around

by Garrett on 12/16/2019

My sales associate, Amy, was nice, knowledgeable and super helpful without being pushy. The interest rate they got me was the most competitive out there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by jawohl on 12/16/2019

Michelle Tregoning helped me through the whole process to lease a brand new Hyundai Tucson. Great experience and would recommend to anyone looking to buy or lease a new Hyundai. Love their no haggle pricing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

OUTSTANDIG SERVICE

by ron57277 on 03/12/2019

Brought my 2018 Sonata for two computer updates. My wife and I were immediately greeted by Scott who did a great job of getting us settled in the waiting area when the car was almost ready notified us in ten or fifteen minutes we would be able to pick up the car. That was a pleasant surprise it took less than an hour, when I made the appointment they said it would take about 4 hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchase of Chevy Suburban on Friday the 13th

by Lmcintosh on 04/14/2018

Came in this evening to look a couple of used Chevy Suvs. Was greeted very quickly on a windy evening by Arthur E Michalak. He was very helpful in talking to us about the no haggle pricing and warranties. We had two vehicles in mind and he graciously went to get the other vehicle that was at the sister dealership. We test drove two Chevy Suburban and feel in love with the black one. He even gave my husband and I a backup camera challenge, so much fun.Arthur E Michalak was very attentive during every step of the car buying process, hed make his mom proud!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Arthur Michalak

by Hockeydad on 02/24/2018

Arthur was very patient and explained features of the car and the buying experience. Never felt any pressure with this test drive experience. The Tucson is a very solid vehicle that I will seriously consider. Was very impressed with the backup camera feature. Emily was a trainee and was very polite and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Arthur michalak and emily moylan

by CINDyfahey on 01/25/2018

Arthur Michalak made our experience at Planet Hyundai very enjoyable. He is very up beat and relaxed. We will recommend Planet Hyundai and Arthur to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Arthur michalak

by BrittanyJoy on 01/17/2018

Arthur and Planet Hyundai stand out from other dealers. Upon stepping on the lot Arthur quickly explained the negation free philosophy and then started asking what was important to me. Arthur showed me several options and remained patient as I took several days of looking and researching before determining the best fit. At no time did I feel pressured or feel the need to defend my decisions and needs. Along the way the entire staff was transparent about price, trade in value, and finance options. My final decision and purchase felt solely based on my needs and not on something I was pressured into.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Arthur Michalak

by NorcuttTracy on 01/16/2018

Arthur Michalak provided excellent customer service, paperwork went smoothly. I like how hard Arthur worked to make the paperwork run so smoothly , like watching a great symphony and a well trained conductor. I love that Arthur offered drinks, mug and keychain, and washing the vehicle. I like planet Hyundai most.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Arthur e michalak

by ToddPeters on 12/15/2017

Arthur michalak is very friendly and comes off as someone who wants to be helpful. He seems to genuinely like Hyundai and is proud to work for them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Arthur E Michalak

by Tonymagri on 12/09/2017

Arthur was very helpful and communicative through the buying process. I appreciated his transparency and positive demeanor and he did everything he could to answer questions I had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Joshua Maldonado

by Arthurm on 11/29/2017

Josh Maldonado helped me dearly with my oil change. He was very professional, answered all my questions, and his behaviour is exemplary of a staffer who views his station not as a "job", not even as a career, but as an integral aspect of his identity. Josh has a magnetic personality and the evidence is incontestable, I would not go anywhere else, unless of course Josh would transfer there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
about our dealership

Hi there.

Planet Hyundai is ACTUALLY different. I know - every dealership says, "well, we're family owned and we have the best inventory..soo, yeah..we're different!" That's just more of the same. We're fun. Five of us wore absurd Christmas suits almost all of December. Most of our salespeople are under 30. We empower women in our workplace. You will almost certainly work with a mix of race, creed, and gender when you visit. That's how we like it.

Plus - we are Denver's ONLY negotiation-free Hyundai dealer. We have been since 2013. The real deal - no need to haggle, no need to see a manager, no need to BUY TODAY. Lots of other deals are "trying on" haggle-free with their used cars, but that's just a "test." We are sold out for you the buyer. We don't pay our salespeople commissions. We give you 5 days AFTER you buy to return the car for a full refund.

Car buying is exhausting and you do tons of research so buy from a dealer that acknowledges that and respects you.

what sets us apart
5-Day, Full-Refund Money-Back Guarantee - if you change your mind, we've got your back
Free First Oil Change
Negotiation-Free: The price you see is the real price. No need to speak to a manager
24-hour, overnight test drives with no commitment to buy
Sponsor Jeffco High School Athletics: Lakewood High School, Arvada West High School, and Dakota Ridge High School
