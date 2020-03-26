sales Rating

Mike Skidd was an absolute pro from the first time I spoke with him over the phone. We live over an hour and a half from the Stevinson dealership and have several different Lexus dealerships that are closer but Mike’s professionalism and honesty about the car we were looking at made us drive the distance. We will be using him and Stevinson Lexus again for our next vehicle purchase. This is our second car from this dealership and it won’t be our last. Read more