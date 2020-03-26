Stevinson Lexus of Frederick

Stevinson Lexus of Frederick

Visit dealer’s website 
8337 Raspberry Way, Frederick, CO 80504
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Stevinson Lexus of Frederick

5.0
Overall Rating
(23)
Recommend: Yes (23) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Jodi Wersen

by PACO Al on 03/26/2020

Jodi’s continual attention and contact after we purchased our Lexus IS truly remarkable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
95 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Jodi Wersen

by PACO Al on 03/26/2020

Jodi’s continual attention and contact after we purchased our Lexus IS truly remarkable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

My New Lexus

by rfieselman on 03/21/2020

I had a great experience buying my car and the salesman Jim was the main reason. He was patient in explaining everything, kind and not pushy. He truly cared about me finding the perfect car. He even put a big bow on top since he knew my birthday was the next day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Wonderful!

by lovelexus on 03/06/2020

My entire experience at Stevinson Lexus was wonderful! Katey was so helpful and patient and thoroughly explained all of the features of our new vehicle. I would absolutely recommend her!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

A++

by Lexus GX 460 on 02/28/2020

Katey was so professional and patient throughout the whole process. She found just what we were looking for and made what is usually a long, tenuous process quick, easy and pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by LexusRX350L on 02/28/2020

Our entire experience with Katey Gibson was great! She is knowledgeable, efficient and listened to our needs. Awesome no-pressure car buying experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Review for Purchase of S550 by Jodi

by Vincent on 02/19/2020

Very good experience working with Jodi. Would definitely purchase or leverage her with getting new car She did a good job of working me through the process of the sales cycle. It’s a used car so wish I could have send it in the daytime to check out the car before purchase

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excelente servicio

by MariaI2020 on 02/18/2020

desde que llegamos nos atendieron muy bien Gracias por el excelente servicio Mike Skidd fue nuestro vendedor

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Arron Fisk

by Morris S on 02/15/2020

Was very professional and knowledgeable. Was honest and upfront.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience with sales professional Troy Evans

by Sthomas on 02/12/2020

Recently purchased my second vehicle from Stevinson and worked with Troy Evans. Troy was a true professional and he made the process very easy and fast. I was treated fair and Troy’s service was nothing short of exemplary. If I’m buying Lexus products I’m calling Troy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

GX460 purchase

by Hapywifelife on 02/10/2020

Aaron was very friendly, helpful, responsive, and low pressure. As a Costco member purchasing through their Auto buying program that connected us to this dealership it was a smooth and easy buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Troy Evans #1!

by Pam@Denver on 02/01/2020

We traded in our 2017 Lexus for a 2020. The entire process went so smoothly. Thinking about a new car, he’s your man.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Wouldn’t go anywhere else

by Madeline M. on 01/19/2020

Mike Skidd was an absolute pro from the first time I spoke with him over the phone. We live over an hour and a half from the Stevinson dealership and have several different Lexus dealerships that are closer but Mike’s professionalism and honesty about the car we were looking at made us drive the distance. We will be using him and Stevinson Lexus again for our next vehicle purchase. This is our second car from this dealership and it won’t be our last.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Loving my new car!

by Hybrid buyer on 01/14/2020

Jodi was a super pleasant saleswoman to work with. She found just what we were looking for and demonstrated the features of the car. Scott took his time and explained all the buttons and programs to us. We never felt hurried to make a decision or finish up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Experience!

by SWright on 11/17/2019

Had the absolute best experience at Stevinson! We feel blessed to have had Chris as our sales associate. He took the time with us we needed and made us feel right at home. We never felt pressured or rushed. We truly felt like part of the Lexus family! Thank you all so much for your help in getting me into the vehicle of my dreams!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Chris Rogers - Salesperson

by Carl Sum on 11/15/2019

Chris and Stevenson Lexus are the best. They are very respectable, professional and overall friendly. Would buy a car there anytime.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sales

by Surfdude on 11/02/2019

Chris Rogers is by far the best sales professional there is. I have used this dealership many times over the years because of him. It is my understanding that he will be leaving which means I will likely find another dealer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New lease of NX

by Van Sperry on 10/12/2019

Chris made the process so smooth and pleasurable. Best car buying experience I've ever had. No pressure and fun. Service Manager, Dave was very knowledgeable and helpful. Meagan in Finance was fun and fast as well. Fantastic experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Lexus RX 350 F Sport

by CINDYRAYE on 09/19/2019

Jody was simply amazing! Not pushy very informative. She made us feel like family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Car shopping can be fun!

by PatandDan on 09/14/2019

Dealing for a car at Stevinson Lexus was truly a positive experience! The salesman, Chris, was knowledgeable and very focused on hearing our needs and striving to meet them. We never felt pressured. He compassionately sought to find a match for us, presenting information and options which offered many possibilities. All of the staff we worked with shared that same enthusiasm. We were delighted with the whole experience ... and love our new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome experience

by Stephanie on 08/23/2019

What a pleasant experience we had in purchasing a new vehicle. They had exactly what I wanted. No pressure and very informative They took care of us from the moment we entered their lot. Everyone was helpful and pleasant and I felt like we were family. The place to go for your next Lexus

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

RX 350

by M K Rohrig on 07/12/2019

I enjoyed working with Chis Rogers at Stevenson Lexus...it was the best experience in purchasing a new car...he went over and above...explained things to my understanding

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
52 cars in stock
0 new52 used0 certified pre-owned
Lexus RX 350
Lexus RX 350
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lexus NX 200t
Lexus NX 200t
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Toyota Highlander
Toyota Highlander
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Stevinson Automotive moved north in 2006 with the opening of our Lexus of Frederick store and every year since we have been awarded the Elite of Lexus Trophy. This award acknowledges dealerships who uphold a certain standard of excellence, and we’re extremely proud to be one of those dealerships.

Stevinson Lexus of Frederick is the leading automotive retailer in northern Colorado, and we know how to treat our customers so that they keep coming back. As DealerRater’s 2017 Dealer of the Year, a winner DealerRater’s 2017 Consumer Satisfaction Award and Edmund’s 2017 5-Star Dealer, we don’t need to tell you how we put our customers and their needs first. We can show you! Read our customer reviews here.

With an array of amenities including snacks, coffee, tea, cable TV and the comfiest couches you’ll ever enjoy, we’re setting a new standard in service.

Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes