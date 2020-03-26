Stevinson Automotive moved north in 2006 with the opening of our Lexus of Frederick store and every year since we have been awarded the Elite of Lexus Trophy. This award acknowledges dealerships who uphold a certain standard of excellence, and we’re extremely proud to be one of those dealerships.
Stevinson Lexus of Frederick is the leading automotive retailer in northern Colorado, and we know how to treat our customers so that they keep coming back. As DealerRater’s 2017 Dealer of the Year, a winner DealerRater’s 2017 Consumer Satisfaction Award and Edmund’s 2017 5-Star Dealer, we don’t need to tell you how we put our customers and their needs first. We can show you! Read our customer reviews here.
With an array of amenities including snacks, coffee, tea, cable TV and the comfiest couches you’ll ever enjoy, we’re setting a new standard in service.
