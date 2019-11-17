1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First off, this is my 3rd experience with a Spradley Barr dealership, (Greeley Spradley Barr and Spradley Barr Ford in Fort Collins being my fist 2), and while I was hoping the third time would be the charm, it has turned out to be the WORST experience yet. My fiancé and I came to Spradley Barr Mazda last minute and in quite the predicament due to a non fault auto accident. While Jason and Riley stayed late and worked hard to get us into a vehicle which we definitely are appreciative of, they unfortunately put us in a lemon of a car. A promise at purchase to address and resolve a wobble in the vehicle has only led to various excuses about the wobble and nobody properly diagnosing and fixing it. A missing lug nut due to a bad/stripped wheel bolt was dismissed and I was told it must have happened after we purchased the car because the service manager’s tech did a thorough inspection of the vehicle prior to it going on the lot, however, I PlastiDipped the wheels the next day after purchasing the car and that’s when I noticed the weathered, rusted and PlastiDipped tip of the bolt that had obviously been missing a lug nut for some time. Hard shifting in the transmission occurring only days after the purchase has yet to be addressed by them. I even reached out to Tynan’s Nissan who admitted issues in CVT’s in Altimas and blatantly relayed to me that given the issues I described there is absolutely an issue with the transmission and it should be looked at further ASAP. Just barely over a month later, the check engine light is on and the car is overheating even though the coolant level is at the full line. We were also told that every car they sell comes with a warranty but we have yet to receive any kind of paperwork on said warranty. To top it off, they gave us $500 for our trade in, on top of taking every last penny we had for a down payment, and come to find out via their website, they are selling it for just shy of $7,000! A consumer expects a dealership will ensure they make a profit but a $6,500 profit after low balling us for $500 is jaw dropping! The best part is that our trade in is still sitting in our driveway with no auto tech having looked at it to diagnose issues or anybody valuing the car. I suppose this in itself explains why we found items belonging to the previous owner in the car we bought from them and the fact that there is an array of mechanical issues with the car. Point blank, Spradley Barr clearly only cares about making a sale and making a profit regardless of the cost to the consumer. My advice, GO TO ANOTHER DEALERSHIP! Do not purchase a used vehicle from Spradley Barr Mazda. I know we regret it. Read more