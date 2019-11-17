Spradley Barr Mazda
Customer Reviews of Spradley Barr Mazda
Friendly, helpful
by 11/17/2019on
Friendly, helpful staff--all of them!
Excellent Car and Deal
by 11/09/2019on
The staff were excellent to work with. Very friendly, efficient and honest.
buying my new car
by 10/28/2019on
Buying my first car was a great experience with Spradly Barr Mazda. Didn't feel pressure about buying a car. would recommend stopping in and checking them out .thank you
Great team, smooth process
by 10/26/2019on
Just purchased a 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan. Ulysses was a great salesperson, and Mike was super helpful and involved as well. We were happy with the process and would happily return here again.
Worked out
by 10/10/2019on
Was able to get the car I was looking for and had to work back and forth some to get down the comfortable payments and good deal.
great team
by 10/05/2019on
i had a great time dealing with the guy here and the are full of energy and full of life. not to pushy lets you go at your own speed. i would recommend them to anyone looking to be there first car
Mazda CX-5
by 09/26/2019on
Homer and Ulysees were extremely helpful in working with me on which vehicle I wanted and the options I wanted. Excellent service and I am very happy with my shiny new Mazda
Third Time Is Not The Charm
by 05/22/2019on
First off, this is my 3rd experience with a Spradley Barr dealership, (Greeley Spradley Barr and Spradley Barr Ford in Fort Collins being my fist 2), and while I was hoping the third time would be the charm, it has turned out to be the WORST experience yet. My fiancé and I came to Spradley Barr Mazda last minute and in quite the predicament due to a non fault auto accident. While Jason and Riley stayed late and worked hard to get us into a vehicle which we definitely are appreciative of, they unfortunately put us in a lemon of a car. A promise at purchase to address and resolve a wobble in the vehicle has only led to various excuses about the wobble and nobody properly diagnosing and fixing it. A missing lug nut due to a bad/stripped wheel bolt was dismissed and I was told it must have happened after we purchased the car because the service manager’s tech did a thorough inspection of the vehicle prior to it going on the lot, however, I PlastiDipped the wheels the next day after purchasing the car and that’s when I noticed the weathered, rusted and PlastiDipped tip of the bolt that had obviously been missing a lug nut for some time. Hard shifting in the transmission occurring only days after the purchase has yet to be addressed by them. I even reached out to Tynan’s Nissan who admitted issues in CVT’s in Altimas and blatantly relayed to me that given the issues I described there is absolutely an issue with the transmission and it should be looked at further ASAP. Just barely over a month later, the check engine light is on and the car is overheating even though the coolant level is at the full line. We were also told that every car they sell comes with a warranty but we have yet to receive any kind of paperwork on said warranty. To top it off, they gave us $500 for our trade in, on top of taking every last penny we had for a down payment, and come to find out via their website, they are selling it for just shy of $7,000! A consumer expects a dealership will ensure they make a profit but a $6,500 profit after low balling us for $500 is jaw dropping! The best part is that our trade in is still sitting in our driveway with no auto tech having looked at it to diagnose issues or anybody valuing the car. I suppose this in itself explains why we found items belonging to the previous owner in the car we bought from them and the fact that there is an array of mechanical issues with the car. Point blank, Spradley Barr clearly only cares about making a sale and making a profit regardless of the cost to the consumer. My advice, GO TO ANOTHER DEALERSHIP! Do not purchase a used vehicle from Spradley Barr Mazda. I know we regret it.
Lesjm
by 05/15/2019on
After several months of research and test drives at 3 different dealerships I selected Spardley Barr Mazda in Ft. Collins to purchase my 2019 Mazda MX 5 (name Ruby). Eddie Cano was my sales representative and he did a fantastic job. Yes, he was very friendly and professional, but he also listened to me and focused on delivering what I wanted rather than making a sale. I never felt any pressure throughout the process and was very satisfied with Eddie's efforts to follow up, be responsive and kept me informed. His Sales Manager, Homer, and the entire team were great to work with.
Wish I would’ve bought from a different dealership
by 04/16/2019on
The car salesman didn’t know much about Mazda’s beyond what he read off a piece of paper. The finance guy assumed my friend was my mother, for reasons lost on both of us, which was extremely offensive. The car salesman continued to try to contact me after the sale was done by asking me to a concert in Cheyenne and finding me on Facebook, which has made me not want to go back for maintenance. The maintenance team did not rotate my tires or wash my car, although I pay for these services. When I called to schedule another appointment to get my tires rotated, I was asked “why do you think they weren’t rotated?” Considering I have to take another Saturday to go get my tires rotated, I would’ve expected an apology over being questioned. Between the sales team and the maintenance team... this dealership needs some training in professionalism. Love my car, dislike the dealership.
Awesome
by 03/23/2019on
Salesperson was energetic , engaging, answered questions for us, took time to show us several cars, funny
Worst dealership I've ever been to. Stay away.
by 09/19/2018on
We saw two used vehicles we were interested in on the Spradley Greeley site. Called the dealership to request pictures and confirm both were still there. We were told both were and pictures would be sent. Waited a while and got no pictures. We decided that since both were there we'd take the hour drive and check them out. Their lot was a mess as part was being repaved. We walked around and could not find the two vehicles. Went inside and asked receptionist to find the salesperson we spoke to. After a long wait and no salesperson, I got tired and walked the lot again trying to find the cars. Finally after a while a salesperson came out and said she was the one I'd spoken to. She was trying to find the cars too. She said one was offsite being detailed. She disappeared and was walking all over trying to find the one other vehicle. This went on for 20-30 more minutes as we'd wasted an hour now at the dealership and still seen neither vehicle we were told was on the lot. Finally, she came back and told us both vehicles were sent out as loaners. This was extremely infuriating as we'd driven an hour to the dealership, received poor communication while there and then had to drive back home another hour for absolutely nothing. I just did an online chat the next morning asking if they'd found the vehicles. The internet salesperson told me both were either being detailed or in the shop. I told him they are not and told our story. The salesperson who took a long time to respond finally only said "I was on vacation yesterday." Why do I care if you're on vacation? These people have absolutely zero customer service skills, don't know where cars are that they own, and have no clue how to run a business. Do not waste your time at Spradley Barr.
Worst Experience Ever!
by 11/23/2016on
Spradley Barr has been the worst experience Iâve EVER had. Everything is difficult. Everything causes an argument. I am not a first time buyer and all of my cars, but 2, have been Mazdas; in other words, I am a huge fan of your brand. I currently have 3 Mazda vehicles in my name, 2 in Florida and 1 in Colorado. It is a shame that Spradley Mazda has tainted my opinion of a brand that I have loved for so many years. Spradley Barr Mazdaâs prides itself for outstanding customer service: âAt our dealership, we have devoted ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. We believe the cars we offer are the highest quality and ideal for your life needs.â Spradley Barr Mazda has failed me as a customer. Spradley Barr Mazda has fallen short in truth and integrity of sales tactics and has neglected to fulfill your customer service promise to me, as a customer. And, I haven't mentioned that Spradley Barr Mazda attempted to commit fraud with the mileage reading on my car and I have the evidence stating so. The worst part about it is that my son worked there shortly and he abruptly ended his employment there because he didn't want to be involved nor have his name tainted by the dealer. He stated his work was not honorable as Spradley Barr was cheating their customers.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
WORST EXPERINCE EVER
by 03/25/2011on
It was horrible I bought a 2005 Mazda6 in there and traded in my dodge ram 2500. They lied about what the car was worth they told me it was a steal at $13,959 and I looked on Kelley Blue Book and NADA three days after buying the car and it's only worth $11,000 retail in excelent condition which it's not. It needs a paint job because there are a bunch of scratches and there are several dents that has to be pulled out and there are burns on the seat. I guess my bad for not checking the cars worth before buying but I didn't think a dealer this large would straight up lie. They were very nice until I caught them in a lie and then they instantly became very rude. When I test drove the car the salesman was talking the whole time and kept the radio cranked up so that I could not hear the noises the car was making. Driving it home I heard a banging noise under the car and a popping in the front in. When I called them about the problem the sales manager was very rude he said "well I dont know what can be done but I guess bring it in and I will look at it." They decided to fix the unsafe car that my four month old daughter had been ridding in but it would take them a week to get the parts in. The sales manager assured me they would call me on TUESDAY AS SOON AS THE PARTS CAME IN. I finally had to call they late THURSDAY and they told me the parts had been in so bring it on down. I drove thirty miles to drop it off only for them to tell me that they couldn't get it in until the earliest of Friday. I made an appointment to bring it in at 8 only for them to tell me when I brought it in that I had to find something to do until 9:30. So we waited and I spoke to a sales manager again who was extreamly rude and was inturupting my sister and talking over her. She was there because obviously by this point i just wanted to hit all these people. In all I traded in a safe amazing truck for a peice of crap car in attempt to save money on gas. I guess I learned my lesson Spradley Barr Mazda in Fort Collins, Colorado will lie cheat and steal!!! And then will be rude to you when they get caught.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Not a Happy Camper
by 05/28/2010on
In December of 2008 we purchased a used Mazda5 from this dealership. All through the dealings we were told that it was a "demo" car used by the dealership. As we were signing all of the paperwork they finally handed us the carfax report and we found out it had been a rental car. We decided that was okay and we would still buy the car. Within the past month we discovered that the paint is delaminating on three panels of this car. I took it to back to Spradley Barr and was told there is nothing they or Mazda will do about it. This car only has 50,000 miles on it and I was told it needs new back shocks and the rotors turned. The man in charge of their paint and body shop is rude and not at all pleasant to work with. I don't recommend this dealership or a Mazda5!
Horrible Experiance
by 08/04/2009on
Went their to buy a Mazda6. The salesman tried to find the car I was looking for but they did not have it in the inventory! went to his boss and the boss told him that he can get the car from Denver or the Springs! Told him ok I can do that.... They went and found a car for me and told me that they secured the car and I can come the next day to get the car, I singed all papers and was happy that we got the car we wanted! called next day and nobody answered! Called 5 times until someone picked the phone! The answer was that nobody knows about my deal!! after 3 days I was able to cancel the deal with them!! They were very rude, tried to mislead me and lied!! Was my worst car buying experience ever!! I WILL NEVER BUY FROM SPRADLEY EVER!!!!
Not worth the trip
by 03/18/2009on
We drove fifty miles because this dealership had more colors than our local dealer. Staff were pleasant but I only met the internet manager that I was dealing with for a brief moment as I was passed to his assistant. The assistant met me but passed me over to a salesman for the test drive, then I was passed back to the assistant again and eventually dealt with the dealership manager. Wasted a lot of time waiting for them to inspect our trade. Drove all that way to be insulted by their offer of $2000 less for my trade than it was worth. They didn't like it when we offered them $2000 less for their vehicle. We drove off without the car and purchased one at our local dealership, getting full price for our trade, more options and saved $1700.