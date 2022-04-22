1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I had my 2019 Ram 1500 in to do some recalls that needed to be completed and to see if they would fix a broken exhaust manifold bolt under warranty since it should be covered. After about 3 hours I received a call from from Jim the service advisor that the factory warranty on the truck was voided and that they wouldn’t be able to cover the broken bolt. They would charge me over $700 to do the job. I told him that I would like to call around to see about getting price quotes from other shops(like a normal person should). About an hour later he called back again saying that since the Warranty wasn’t going to cover the work, to my surprise I’d be charged a $160 diagnostic fee for looking at the truck. I told him that I had already diagnosed the truck and knew what it needed and that’s why I put it on the service request, I just needed to know of warranty would cover it. After getting TALKED OVER by the service advisor and told that I should’ve known about the warranty, I was required to pay the fee. After further back and forth he said he could cut the fee in half which is still $82 out of my pocket for something I already advised them of the issue. My wife spoke with Jim and stated that the warranty inquiry should’ve been ran prior to any work being done. Also I never agreed to a diagnostic test when I brought in the vehicle and I should’ve been made aware prior to any charging was done. When I went to pick up the truck I didn’t see it out on the service lot like all the rest to the finished vehicles so AFTER I paid them, Jim had a young guy go run to go bring the truck around to me. I’m overwhelmingly frustrated with the lack of professionalism and the way that I was treated and ultimately charged for a service I didn’t agree to. Read more