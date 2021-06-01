Fort Collins Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Terrible service
by 01/06/2021on
Terrible service. Went in for recall work and have tires rotated and balanced. After confirming when I made the appointment that they could balance 35" tires I was told 30 minutes after the truck was dropped off they could not. I advised Matt to not rotate or balance the tires. I show up to pay and they are charging me for a tire rotation in which I confirmed over the phone to not perform. Matt said yep work is done sorry you can pay to have it undone. You signed to have it done so we did it. No manager on site and Matt had a terrible attitude. I would highly recommend anyone other dealer to do work or purchase a vehicle from.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
December 2019
by 12/17/2019on
We recently went vehicle shopping and had horrible luck. After walking into Ft. Collins Jeep we were greeted with amazing smiles and very friendly staff. We were quickly seated with Joe Z and after less then 15min we were shown the vehicles that met our accommodations. We quickly decided on the one we wanted and we were in and out in an hour and a half. The finance gentleman Sam H was very pleasant and great to deal with and made the paperwork quick and clear. They are amazing, friendly, helpful and by far just as excited as we were in our purchase. They made what was a horrible experience at other places turn into a great and fun experience. We will be getting future vehicles with them and recommending them to everyone. Thank you to the entire staff.
High Cost
by 05/15/2019on
I wrote above that I would recommend friends and family to this dealership for their service quality and time frames it was fine the price for labor Etc was not I've been coming to the dealership since I purchased it 3 years ago and I can't honestly say that it's better when they charge me very high prices I love Mopar but there's already recalls and issues in a short time of owning it and I've taken good care of it
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2019 Laramie
by 05/07/2019on
Excellent personnel to work with from choosing an auto, to closing the deal , very pleased with all aspects of the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experiences with FVDCJ of Ft Collins
by 04/27/2019on
Over the past 15 years, we have purchased two new Jeeps and one used Jeep from Ft Collins DCJ. That statement in itself should attest to the fact that we were pleased with the dealership as a whole. For the last two purchases, we had the privilege of working with the same sales representative (Yulia Avdeyeva), which helped. We were comfortable & pleased with all aspects of the purchases. Weâve also been quite pleased with the service personnel (especially Tanner Stealey). We certainly recommend this dealership and they will be at the forefront for our consideration when purchasing our next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience!
by 04/26/2019on
Yulia was great to work with. She was very knowledgable and friendly. I have personally bought three vehicles from Yulia at Fort Collins Chrysler Dodge Jeep and I won't go anywhere else.
Sales by Yulia Fort Collins Dodge
by 04/04/2018on
I have purchased several new trucks from this dealership. I have always had a good purchasing experience working with Yulia. She is very knowledgeable about the product she is selling. This dealership will go out of their way to get you the vehicle that you want. Honestly I would not buy any where else . Thanks for your help Ron Turtscher .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!!
by 12/12/2017on
My wife and I have have bought our last two vehicles from Fort Collins Dodge Ram Jeep Chrysler. Everybody was very considerate of our time. They worked with us with getting into the vehicles we wanted and could afford. It was nice to go to a dealership and not have the high pressure approach. The buying experience was very well done. This dealership focus on customer satisfaction. I would reccomend buying your next car here. I know we will!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 12/05/2017on
I so enjoyed buying by brand new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon from Yulia and Steve at Fort Collins Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram!! They were fast, friendly, fun and gave us a wonderful deal on our purchase!!
Professionals
by 11/06/2017on
Dealing with car dealerships can run the spectrum from a miserable trek to professional. My choice after visiting several came down to Fort Collins Dodge/Ram. Easily the most knowledgable and professionally trained personnel in Northern Colorado. No pressure, honest negotiations , and friendly staff. It was a pleasure doing business with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Service with Yulia
by 11/05/2017on
Our experience with Yulia goes back good 8 years. Yulia works with us till we are happy and make sure we are in a safe reliable vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome to work with!
by 10/01/2017on
Huge thanks to Yulia and Steve! They helped me find exactly what I was looking for and I am so happy to be driving my "new to me" car! Thank you!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership!
by 09/28/2017on
Had a great time Cat shopping here! These guys are great!!!! Staff and atmosphere was awesome! Thanks guys!!!!! Love my jeep!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great truck store!
by 08/21/2017on
Purchased couple of trucks here since 2011 and never had one problem, always been an easy and smooth sales process that includes my sales person Yulia and finance guys and sales desk! All great people and always been so very helpful to me! My truck guys Jesse Rascon is absolute star!!! Great dealership and great people, feel welcomed every time i go visit them! Highly recommend!
Excellent Customer Service
by 08/21/2017on
Sales staff is very attentive to the customer. They are helpful and willing to work with me to make the deal happen.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What the mechanics really think.
by 03/18/2014on
I have been using Ft. Collins DCJ, for the last six years for maintenance on my Jeep. I purchased a Fiat six months ago with the Mopar oil change/tire rotation option so that I could go to any Mopar dealership for an oil change. When I took the Fiat today, the service writer asked one of the technicians if he had changed the oil on a Fiat, and he said "unfortunately". I let this remark slide off. When it was time to pull in the car someone walked up to a different technician who was driving the car into the service bay as to what he was doing. The technician replied "I have to work on this stupid Fiat. I asked for my key and left, and will not return with the Fiat nor with the Jeep. I had planned to buy a new Jeep, but it won't be there. I gave one star as I believe that is the minimum, and the two yeses were for the quote and price paid as there is not an option for not applicable.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Tire Rotation
by 10/22/2012on
Be careful when they rotate your tires. I own a 2003 Dodge Caravan. I have been going to their service center since I got my vehicle. The last time I went in June 2011 I found out that they were only rotating my tires from side to side. They said that was the way they always do it. Wrong answer!!!! I was always wondering why my front tires were wearing out and my rear tires still looked new. I found this out because they could not get one lug nut off and one was broken. They only me about the broken one. SOOO, even if I got it fixed the tires would not have been rotated. And I also had a permanent mark on one of my front tires. What else are they FORGETTING to do?????
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
bad business
by 05/31/2010on
i had a brand new dodge 3500 dually it only had 3000 miles on it at the time of trade in! well they put me into a sucker deal on a dodge 1500 for 35000 and thats how much i owed on the dually so instead of giving me an incentive of any kind they took all those and then a week later i saw my truck on the lot for almost 50,000! shoddy business ethics and bad people relations!
Hello
by 10/13/2009on
I bought a jeep wrangler and got a jeep that I had to take to another dealer ship to have fixed up and then they ripped me off by not putting the undercoating on then when me and my wife Joleena asked for the money back they would not give it back
