1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have been using Ft. Collins DCJ, for the last six years for maintenance on my Jeep. I purchased a Fiat six months ago with the Mopar oil change/tire rotation option so that I could go to any Mopar dealership for an oil change. When I took the Fiat today, the service writer asked one of the technicians if he had changed the oil on a Fiat, and he said "unfortunately". I let this remark slide off. When it was time to pull in the car someone walked up to a different technician who was driving the car into the service bay as to what he was doing. The technician replied "I have to work on this stupid Fiat. I asked for my key and left, and will not return with the Fiat nor with the Jeep. I had planned to buy a new Jeep, but it won't be there. I gave one star as I believe that is the minimum, and the two yeses were for the quote and price paid as there is not an option for not applicable. Read more