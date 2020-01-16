New Car
I was a long time we arrived at 0945 by the time it was all done 1600 or 4PM
Great Experience
Just had a great experience with Larry H Miller Nissan on 104th. The staff was very friendly and the text messages about status were very helpful
Horrible
Told me it was my fault that my engine wasn’t ruined. Quoted me 8k to fix it. Took it to another mechanic and then fixed it for a 1/3 of the cost. Fraudulent practices and I’ll never buy a Nissan again.
Software Updates and oil change
Service was quick and communication of issues was very clear. Everyone was very helpful and friendly.
Thanks for the convinance
it was so easy to drop off my car, have it looked at while I was at work. Text to update me and even Lyft service to and from work...Thanks
Great service
I will have to say, the service has improved so much. They also lowered the prices for the oil change. Fast service and trustful. I previously had a terrible experience, they changed management and now they have knowleadgable workers who keep you updated on the repairs of your car. Friendly staff.
NEW Truck
salesman was great Joe Cheng. Credit department WE went through it really fast with about $1,000.00 worth of stuff that I don't need. Extended warranty was fine. Gave me a thumb drive for a receipt which they were glad to print out the next day.Point is if I had got a hard copy that day I would have realized the hole contract.
Routine maintenance & install of visor.
Good service, technician helpful. Able to get appointment when needed, and vehicle was ready before promised time. Trinidad was the Technician and kept me informed of progress and potential costs.
opening of trunk
calls weren't returned to me. Unlocking the trunk didn't work, then hours later it did. Called in to no- tify someone in sales (service ctr. closed at 5:54). I was told a mgr. would call me back. Never heard back. They had my car 3 days. The car unlocks in different ways now. However, cust. ser. was good
Just an oil change
I took my daughter’s car to Larry Miller for an oil change and am extremely happy with my experience. Marty was my tech and was AMAZING-kind, thorough and funny as hell. If he is the example of service at this dealership, I’ll buy my next car here. No lie- Marty makes Larry Miller look good.
Nissan needs huge improvements
Ever since we have been coming ton104th Nissan its always a problem..1st the garage door slams down on our truck..have to fight with rental company..come in for oil changes and ALWAYS takes over 3 hours so you always have to Uber me home and back..yesterday you forgot to put rim lock back and had to drive all the way back to Nissan for it and had to wait for 3 hours once again for oil change even though I had an appointment you still had to run to Boulder for an oil filter at my expense of waiting and waiting for your company to have its crap together
Unsatisfied
I have a lease through Nissan. I’m glad the lease is done on November 5th. I honestly had no issues until my lease was almost up. I called Nissan to see what I needed to do before turning in the car. I was told I needed to schedule a pre-inspection which I did through this dealership. I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to go to sales or service so I walked into the main area and was directed to the sales department. I informed the gentleman that I was there for a pre-inspection on my car and he immediately asked me what my plan was after the lease was up. I already had a car in mind that I wanted to buy and we told him we were going car searching the following weekend. He kept trying to push a Frontier on me even though I told him multiple times I do not want a truck. He then got another sales person to come and talk with us and try to sell us a car when we repeatedly told them we needed to make our appointment and didn’t intend on buying a car that day. Needless to say, we were 30 minutes late to our appointment and then we’re told it was going to be an hour and a half wait when I was told it was going to be a quick, 5 minute walk around when I scheduled it. We decided to reschedule for the following Saturday since we did not want to wait. We showed up for that appointment and left the car there to run some errands. I received a call from Nissan asking if I intended on buying or leasing another car through them. I told them I was not. Therefore, they told me they could not do my pre-inspection and because I did not intend on purchasing a vehicle from them, I had to go through a third party inspector. We went back to get the car and spoke with the manager of the service department. He was not sympathetic at all and said he was the only one that knew that in the service department because all of his staff was new. Well maybe train your staff before they start working for you. We wasted two Saturday mornings for no reason! We live 30 minutes from this location so extremely inconvenient. Both times I went in for my appointment, the staff looked at me like I was an alien when I said I was there for a pre-inspection. Such an aggravating experience that I went across the street and bought a Mazda CX-5 from Echo Park.
Recall appointment
The first appointment for a recalled airbag was made with more than a week in advance. The day before my appointment I was sent a message reminder for the appointment. I arrived for my 7am appointment and was promptly proceeded in. After sitting in the waiting area the representative tells me they are out of the parts for the recall. Not too happy. Reschedule the appointment for the following week. No message reminding of the appointment the day before like last time. Arrived for appointment checked in and waited just over an hour for the work to be finished. Car was ready to go.
Service on my 2013 juke
There are always friendly and helpful they attend to me and get my vehicle done quickly no matter what it is rotors oil change Springs on the hatchback's transmission flush this location service manager Nick very how fallen grateful the gentleman that works on my car is Greg, Yvonne is my service Tech assistant. Thank 104th larry Nissan.
Great Deal!
Fast, Fair and Friendly!
Friendly staff
Everyone was was extremely nice and helpful. Thanks for a quick appointment time. I would like to see a better snack selection.
Terrible
Terrible doesn't do justice. I bought the vehicle and there were 4 things wrong with it, which was thoroughly discussed before I made the purchase. It was scheduled the following day to have all work completed. I get the call that my vehicle was ready to be picked up and all was corrected. However, when I arrived I tested everything right in front of them and 3 out of 4 did not work. Additionally, the one thing that they got working barely worked. They told me that they would call me the next day to reschedule. It has been a week and no response. I have left numerous messages.
Great service - great salesman
I went in just to inquire about a couple vehicles. My salesman, Harrison did as I requested, which was to just give me the information, not be pushy, and let me make a decision that was best for me. He went above and beyond to give me more info than I could've imagined, which did ultimately help me reach my decision to buy Nissan. But he was so patient with me during the whole process. I went back the following week and I had so many cars lined up out front that I test drove and looked into, and he would run back and forth to accommodate my neediness; whether it was price, payments, interior features, color, I just wanted to make the right decision, and he was so patient while I did that. Every single question I asked, every single feature I needed help figuring out on the day of pickup, he willingly and patiently helped and showed me. It was a great experience overall.
Bob Johnson was fantastic
Bob was really helpful because this was my first car buying experience he worked with all three days at getting me the best deal as possible so if you are looking to look at a car go to bob Johnson to bob thank you so much working with me😃
Five star
Five star my sales person was a very very nice person stayed with me at all times any questions I have answered that answers for me everybody there was so nice they knew I wanted this car and they made it happen they gave me what I want it for my trade-in that my payments for they were supposed to be comfortable and I would definitely go back again this is second vehicle and I will recommend anybody to go there my sales person Joe chengNever left my side so awesome
Best expierence ever in buyin a car!!!
This time around buying a car was so stress free. Joe, my salesman was knowledgable and fun to work with.
