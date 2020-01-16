sales Rating

I have a lease through Nissan. I’m glad the lease is done on November 5th. I honestly had no issues until my lease was almost up. I called Nissan to see what I needed to do before turning in the car. I was told I needed to schedule a pre-inspection which I did through this dealership. I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to go to sales or service so I walked into the main area and was directed to the sales department. I informed the gentleman that I was there for a pre-inspection on my car and he immediately asked me what my plan was after the lease was up. I already had a car in mind that I wanted to buy and we told him we were going car searching the following weekend. He kept trying to push a Frontier on me even though I told him multiple times I do not want a truck. He then got another sales person to come and talk with us and try to sell us a car when we repeatedly told them we needed to make our appointment and didn’t intend on buying a car that day. Needless to say, we were 30 minutes late to our appointment and then we’re told it was going to be an hour and a half wait when I was told it was going to be a quick, 5 minute walk around when I scheduled it. We decided to reschedule for the following Saturday since we did not want to wait. We showed up for that appointment and left the car there to run some errands. I received a call from Nissan asking if I intended on buying or leasing another car through them. I told them I was not. Therefore, they told me they could not do my pre-inspection and because I did not intend on purchasing a vehicle from them, I had to go through a third party inspector. We went back to get the car and spoke with the manager of the service department. He was not sympathetic at all and said he was the only one that knew that in the service department because all of his staff was new. Well maybe train your staff before they start working for you. We wasted two Saturday mornings for no reason! We live 30 minutes from this location so extremely inconvenient. Both times I went in for my appointment, the staff looked at me like I was an alien when I said I was there for a pre-inspection. Such an aggravating experience that I went across the street and bought a Mazda CX-5 from Echo Park. Read more