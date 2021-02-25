1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

*** Buyer Beware *** I bought a 2016 Ford Edge here and everything was good till after the sale. During the test drive the Sync 3 was freezing up and my salesmen said it just needed an update and they would have that done but it had to go to a Ford dealer. I bought the car and a few weeks later I finally got an appointment with a Ford dealer. They did a diagnostic on it to find out that the Ram was damaged by someone who tried to do an update not by a ford dealer. The Ford dealer called me to tell me it was going to cost $1500.00 to fix and that John Elway Chevrolet was only going to cover the diagnostic $180.00. I called John Elway and I was ignored by the sales department and the service department after calling numerous times I gave in and went to John Elway to find out why. I get there to have my salesmen open the door for me so I asked what was going on and he had me take a seat and wait for the sales manager. The sales manager only wanted to find a ways to get out of paying for any of the repair instead of helping me. After disputing for an hour he decided to cover half. So before my first car payment I had to pay almost $800 for a repair on a car that they sold me. I personally would avoid John Elway Chevrolet at all cost. Read more