1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just visited the dealership today to learn more about a new Subaru model I was interested in purchasing. I hate to admit it but I feel that I was not take seriously as a potential buyer. I walked in as a younger solo female. The dealership made an appointment in advance for me to meet with one of their sales associates, Joseph. The dealership confirmed such appointment time the day of as "he has set some time aside to make sure that he can give me the attention I need." I walk in and a very junior sales associate greeted me telling me Joseph was too busy to meet with me so the junior associate would meet with me. The junior sales associate hardly knew any of the basics of the vehicle I was interested in. I know more about the vehicle after an hour or two of research than he did, which is surprising since this is his job and presumably he would know the basics. After the test drive, I asked to speak to another sales associate who could answer the questions about the car I was interested in purchasing. My request was not obliged. I was informed there is a premium to the price of the car I was looking at, and they were not considering negotiation (even one or two thousand dollars). That is fine as it's the dealership's choice not to negotiate, but potential buyer beware. I was planning on adding in some upgrades and potential financing through them (even though I don't absolutely need it) which obviously would help boost their margins of the sale of the car to me. Even if you're a serious buyer, beware. I feel I was profiled and not given the attention that perhaps a male would have received. It's tough for me to admit. The experience overall was disappointing. I would recommend a different Subaru dealership for the reasons above. I'm taking my money elsewhere. Read more