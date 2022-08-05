5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Michael R and the team at Mountain States Toyota were excellent! They were patient and knowledgeable and worked to get me better financing than i walked in the door with. Michael put me on the list for a Rav4 Prime early and kept me updated while i waited for the car. He then adjusted his schedule to allow me to pick up the car at the most convenient time for me and showed me all the ins and outs of the vehicle. He even gave me a lovely little gift basket after i picked the car up. 10/10 would recommend. Read more