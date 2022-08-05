Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Mountain States Toyota

Mountain States Toyota

Visit dealer’s website 
201 W 70th Ave, Denver, CO 80221
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Mountain States Toyota

4.7
Overall Rating
4.75 out of 5 stars(422)
Recommend: Yes (94) No (5)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great person to work with

by Anthony weese on 05/08/2022

He was kind to me and my wife. any questions I had he answered it. And he was funny.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
422 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great person to work with

by Anthony weese on 05/08/2022

He was kind to me and my wife. any questions I had he answered it. And he was funny.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Avoid this place.

by Michael on 04/27/2022

Avoid this dealer, the service department refused to do warranty work, they refused to submit anything to Toyota directly, and on top of this they over torque my oil filter housing which cracked. On top of all this the GM threatened me in the lobby after he refused to help find a path to resolution, and I said I would just take this to court and settle it in a legal way. GM said he would counter sue me!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Best!!

by Jess on 04/24/2022

The only place our family will go to! Doan Vu, thank you so much for another fun and easy buying experience!! You are the best!!! 2022 Camry & 2022 4Runner! In one day! Whoop!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by Brooke on 03/26/2022

Had an awesome experience at Mountain States Toyota. Doan was incredibly helpful and went above and beyond to be sure I was taken care of. Never felt pressured and am so happy with my new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales Review

by Cole Bauer on 03/25/2022

Juan Casillas did an excellent job taking care of us for the purchase of our Highlander. We were able to explore our options and find the best vehicle that fit our needs. Price was competitive and Mountain States Toyota provided a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best sales staff and dealership in Colorado!

by Patty Tippins on 03/21/2022

Mountain states Toyota has the best sales staff, particularly Doan Vu in sales and Ryan D. In finance. They are so incredibly professional, kind, and look out for the best interest of the customer. I will never buy another car from anyone else! They are a bigger dealership so they have more selection, and better prices. The staff go above and beyond in trying to help the customer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Isabel R on 03/18/2022

I had a wonderful experience purchasing my Toyota from Mountain States. John S. Was especially helpful in helping me find and secure the right car for my situation. He was supportive and stayed on top of the status of my vehicle at all times. I am very thankful and give him a 10/10!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Rav 4

by Steve on 03/15/2022

Excellent service from Jim along with very knowledgeable personnel throughout the facility. I have purchased many vehicles from Mountain States over the years with complete satisfaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Top service for our purchase

by jrb on 02/13/2022

We had a great experience buying our car here. Doan Vu was our salesman. He was not only personable, but was genuine and really cared. He seemed to want the best for us and worked with us to get us the deal we needed. Not only did he work on our behalf but he went the extra mile. The service people we dealt with were all friendly and helpful. This is a place that cares about it's customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Duan Vu is the best car salesman hands down

by Brian Munoz on 01/29/2022

We appreciated the entire experience so far with purchasing our new Toyota Rav 4 hybrid at Mountain States Toyota. The experience has been tremendous working directly with Doan Vu. He is kind, attentive, informative and focused on making this happen in a very comfortable way! We are beyond thankful Doan!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Rav4 Review

by Mike M on 01/17/2022

Michael R and the team at Mountain States Toyota were excellent! They were patient and knowledgeable and worked to get me better financing than i walked in the door with. Michael put me on the list for a Rav4 Prime early and kept me updated while i waited for the car. He then adjusted his schedule to allow me to pick up the car at the most convenient time for me and showed me all the ins and outs of the vehicle. He even gave me a lovely little gift basket after i picked the car up. 10/10 would recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jim Gallegos is excellent to work with at Mountain States Toyota

by Colorado Yellow Jacket on 01/11/2022

We found the RAV4 hybrid we wanted and Jim Gallegos was great at going through the incoming inventory, helping us pick the one we wanted, reserving it for us and keeping us posted on the delivery date. Jim was very knowledgeable on hybrid technology and stressed the importance of torque when comparing hybrids. I will recommend Jim to my friends who are interested in a Toyota.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very friendly and respectful.

by Eli on 01/10/2022

The sales person was very helpful and respectful. He was transparent with us form the start. Great service and attentive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Traded my Chevy Silverado for Toyota Camry

by Eric Holland on 01/08/2022

Jimmy Gallegos did an awesome job helping me find a vehicle to help me out with my gas milage. The dealership gave a fair price for my truck and traded a Camry that I hope to keep for a long time. He was friendly, knowledgeable and took the time to show me all the features on the car after I bought it. I also had excellent help customizing my purchase to what I like.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Carl Poretti is Excellent!

by NCramer on 12/22/2021

Enjoyed working with Carl Poretti at Mountain States Toyota! Great trust, efficient and personable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bought new 2022 4Runner

by Michael MacDonald on 12/15/2021

It was a very positive experience buying my new 4Runner from Mountain States Toyota. The fact that they didn't add on "additional dealer profit" BS to the bottom line weighed heavily in my decision to buy from them versus my local Toyota dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Always great team to work with1

by Gohlub on 11/25/2021

This dealership is easy to work with and always willing to work with us because of our sales representative Doan. We have purchased many cars from Mountain States Toyota and will always recommend Doan our only sales representative we work with. Our finance guy was also a great help and offered everything that could help us in the future if we ever came across any problems.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great and Quick Service

by Great and Quick Service on 10/25/2021

it was very quick and fun shopping at this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great opportunity to lease of 2022 4Runner.

by Sullivan on 10/09/2021

When looking to lease a vehicle I came across Mountain States Toyota and work with Michael Ramstetter. Not only were they courteous and prompt but everything went smoothly and efficiently thank you very much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding

by Beverly Goshern on 10/04/2021

Dan Healy and Chelsea White worked together to make this deal happen. Thanks so much for your hard work. I couldn't be happier. Mountain States was great and so were Dan and Chelsea. Worked with me to find the exact car I was wanting.Thanks. Hope to be in the car for a long long time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Irene on 09/30/2021

I purchased a 2016 4Runner from Mtn. States. Jim Gallegos was our sales manager. Jim is very patient and knowledgeable. If your looking for a good car salesman Jim is your "man". After purchasing the vehicle I found there was some small rock damages to the windows, that you can't see unless it was parked toward sunlight. I went back to Mtn. States showed Jim the damage and he helped me in getting my windows replaced. That is what you call EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
122 cars in stock
0 new112 used10 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for