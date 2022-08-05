Mountain States Toyota
Customer Reviews of Mountain States Toyota
Great person to work with
by 05/08/2022on
He was kind to me and my wife. any questions I had he answered it. And he was funny.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Avoid this place.
by 04/27/2022on
Avoid this dealer, the service department refused to do warranty work, they refused to submit anything to Toyota directly, and on top of this they over torque my oil filter housing which cracked. On top of all this the GM threatened me in the lobby after he refused to help find a path to resolution, and I said I would just take this to court and settle it in a legal way. GM said he would counter sue me!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
The Best!!
by 04/24/2022on
The only place our family will go to! Doan Vu, thank you so much for another fun and easy buying experience!! You are the best!!! 2022 Camry & 2022 4Runner! In one day! Whoop!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 03/26/2022on
Had an awesome experience at Mountain States Toyota. Doan was incredibly helpful and went above and beyond to be sure I was taken care of. Never felt pressured and am so happy with my new car!
Sales Review
by 03/25/2022on
Juan Casillas did an excellent job taking care of us for the purchase of our Highlander. We were able to explore our options and find the best vehicle that fit our needs. Price was competitive and Mountain States Toyota provided a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best sales staff and dealership in Colorado!
by 03/21/2022on
Mountain states Toyota has the best sales staff, particularly Doan Vu in sales and Ryan D. In finance. They are so incredibly professional, kind, and look out for the best interest of the customer. I will never buy another car from anyone else! They are a bigger dealership so they have more selection, and better prices. The staff go above and beyond in trying to help the customer
Great experience
by 03/18/2022on
I had a wonderful experience purchasing my Toyota from Mountain States. John S. Was especially helpful in helping me find and secure the right car for my situation. He was supportive and stayed on top of the status of my vehicle at all times. I am very thankful and give him a 10/10!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Rav 4
by 03/15/2022on
Excellent service from Jim along with very knowledgeable personnel throughout the facility. I have purchased many vehicles from Mountain States over the years with complete satisfaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Top service for our purchase
by 02/13/2022on
We had a great experience buying our car here. Doan Vu was our salesman. He was not only personable, but was genuine and really cared. He seemed to want the best for us and worked with us to get us the deal we needed. Not only did he work on our behalf but he went the extra mile. The service people we dealt with were all friendly and helpful. This is a place that cares about it's customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Duan Vu is the best car salesman hands down
by 01/29/2022on
We appreciated the entire experience so far with purchasing our new Toyota Rav 4 hybrid at Mountain States Toyota. The experience has been tremendous working directly with Doan Vu. He is kind, attentive, informative and focused on making this happen in a very comfortable way! We are beyond thankful Doan!
New Rav4 Review
by 01/17/2022on
Michael R and the team at Mountain States Toyota were excellent! They were patient and knowledgeable and worked to get me better financing than i walked in the door with. Michael put me on the list for a Rav4 Prime early and kept me updated while i waited for the car. He then adjusted his schedule to allow me to pick up the car at the most convenient time for me and showed me all the ins and outs of the vehicle. He even gave me a lovely little gift basket after i picked the car up. 10/10 would recommend.
Jim Gallegos is excellent to work with at Mountain States Toyota
by 01/11/2022on
We found the RAV4 hybrid we wanted and Jim Gallegos was great at going through the incoming inventory, helping us pick the one we wanted, reserving it for us and keeping us posted on the delivery date. Jim was very knowledgeable on hybrid technology and stressed the importance of torque when comparing hybrids. I will recommend Jim to my friends who are interested in a Toyota.
Very friendly and respectful.
by 01/10/2022on
The sales person was very helpful and respectful. He was transparent with us form the start. Great service and attentive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Traded my Chevy Silverado for Toyota Camry
by 01/08/2022on
Jimmy Gallegos did an awesome job helping me find a vehicle to help me out with my gas milage. The dealership gave a fair price for my truck and traded a Camry that I hope to keep for a long time. He was friendly, knowledgeable and took the time to show me all the features on the car after I bought it. I also had excellent help customizing my purchase to what I like.
Carl Poretti is Excellent!
by 12/22/2021on
Enjoyed working with Carl Poretti at Mountain States Toyota! Great trust, efficient and personable.
Bought new 2022 4Runner
by 12/15/2021on
It was a very positive experience buying my new 4Runner from Mountain States Toyota. The fact that they didn't add on "additional dealer profit" BS to the bottom line weighed heavily in my decision to buy from them versus my local Toyota dealership.
Always great team to work with1
by 11/25/2021on
This dealership is easy to work with and always willing to work with us because of our sales representative Doan. We have purchased many cars from Mountain States Toyota and will always recommend Doan our only sales representative we work with. Our finance guy was also a great help and offered everything that could help us in the future if we ever came across any problems.
Great and Quick Service
by 10/25/2021on
it was very quick and fun shopping at this dealership!
Great opportunity to lease of 2022 4Runner.
by 10/09/2021on
When looking to lease a vehicle I came across Mountain States Toyota and work with Michael Ramstetter. Not only were they courteous and prompt but everything went smoothly and efficiently thank you very much.
Outstanding
by 10/04/2021on
Dan Healy and Chelsea White worked together to make this deal happen. Thanks so much for your hard work. I couldn't be happier. Mountain States was great and so were Dan and Chelsea. Worked with me to find the exact car I was wanting.Thanks. Hope to be in the car for a long long time.
Excellent Customer Service
by 09/30/2021on
I purchased a 2016 4Runner from Mtn. States. Jim Gallegos was our sales manager. Jim is very patient and knowledgeable. If your looking for a good car salesman Jim is your "man". After purchasing the vehicle I found there was some small rock damages to the windows, that you can't see unless it was parked toward sunlight. I went back to Mtn. States showed Jim the damage and he helped me in getting my windows replaced. That is what you call EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE!!
